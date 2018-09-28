

The 1973 split-foyer contemporary house was renovated in 2006. (RealTour/RealTour)

Helen Hopkins and her husband enjoyed living in Bethesda, but their home did not suit their tastes. They wanted a house with what Hopkins described as a “timeless, California-style design.” Then, in 2006, they came across this one in the Drumaldry neighborhood.

“My husband and I are both very interested in design, even though neither of us is in the design field,” Hopkins said. Drumaldry is “the intersection of the privacy, the contemporary look and the convenience of Bethesda. There was nothing else like it.”

Drumaldry, part of the Courts of Wyngate subdivision, has 104 contemporary houses designed by architect Nicholas A. Pappas in the early 1970s. The homes have vaulted redwood ceilings, open-floor plans and large panes of glass to allow abundant natural light throughout the space. Tall brick walls separate the backyards and offer privacy.

“When we opened the door to this home, we said it needs a lot of work, but the bones of the house, the architecture was so stunning,” Hopkins said. “Our goal in changing the house was to retain the architectural elements of the contemporary vision but to also warm it and make it really inviting, make it a home.”

The spent hours researching what to do with the space and sourcing materials. They hadn’t renovated a house before, but that didn’t deter them.

“You learn things as you’re going through the process, and that opens up another chapter,” Hopkins said. “It evolves. It’s like a living thing.”

The 1973 home is a split foyer with the main living areas on the lower level and the bedrooms on the upper levels. They opened up the lower level to create a better flow and moved the dining room from one end of the house to the other. The kitchen gained a 22-foot, two-tiered island with a Roman gold granite countertop.

“My husband was an amateur chef,” Hopkins said. “He just kept saying, ‘We need another foot. We need another foot.’ Before we knew it, it had extended.”



The spacious kitchen has a 22-foot island with a Roman gold countertop. (RealTour/RealTour)

They added unusual touches throughout the home, such as the etched glass counter and sink that floats above the master bathroom vanity. They also kept many of the original features in the home, such as the redwood planks on the living room and master bedroom ceilings.

Bold hues — a saffron accent wall and cobalt blue cabinetry — complement the lines and textures of the contemporary design.

“We wanted to introduce the element of color,” Hopkins said. “It really gives you a jolt. It’s not a boring beige.”

They didn’t limit their renovation to the interior. They also created a terraced backyard with a serpentine flagstone wall that winds from one end to the other. Boulders were added to create the look of a dry creek bed.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom 2,258-square-foot house is listed at $899,000. The monthly homeowners association fees are $125.

Listing: 6204 Swords Way, Bethesda, Md.

Listing agent: Dana Scanlon, Keller Williams Capital Properties

