Here’s a list of open houses taking place Sept. 29-30 in Virginia. We’ve divided the list by counties. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for the District? Click here. Looking for Maryland? Click here.

Saturday

ARLINGTON COUNTY

ARLINGTON

22201

1029 Stuart St #109 1 pm to 3 pm $368,000

1321 Lynnbrook Dr N 2 pm to 4 pm $979,500

1050 Stuart St #705 1 pm to 3 pm $419,900

22203

633 Abingdon St 2 pm to 4 pm $794,900

22204

5820 4th St S 1 pm to 3 pm $810,000

1305 Rolfe St 1 pm to 4 pm $675,000

937 Rolfe St #a 2 pm to 4 pm $457,000

8 Manchester St S 1 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1303 Barton St S #194 1 pm to 4 pm $389,000

1415 Barton St S #253 2 pm to 4 pm $389,000

22206

2321 25th St S #2-104 1 pm to 3 pm $370,000

4518 36th St S #b2 1 pm to 4 pm $458,990

2428 S Walter Reed Dr #4 1 pm to 3 pm $519,000

22207

2136 N. Brandywine St 2 pm to 4 pm $560,000

1729 N Wakefield St 2 pm to 4 pm $869,500

4201 Lee Hwy #106 1 pm to 4 pm $241,000

22209

1530 Key Blvd #110 1 pm to 4 pm $484,900

1600 Clarendon Blvd #w301 2 pm to 4 pm $1,238,000

ALEXANDRIA

22302

3544 George Mason Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $535,000

801 E Timber Branch Pkwy 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $899,000

3575 Martha Custis Drive 1 pm to 3 pm $349,950

22304

426 Nottoway Walk 1 pm to 4 pm $699,990

250 Reynolds St #410 1 pm to 3 pm $249,900

3521 Goddard Way 2 pm to 4 pm $759,900

5146 Brawner Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $775,500

5093 Donovan Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $565,500

22312

527 Armistead St N #303 1 pm to 4 pm $212,900

22314

801 Pitt St S #327 3 pm to 5:30 pm $382,000

309 Holland Lane #222 1 pm to 3 pm $497,000

210 Oronoco St 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

FAIRFAX COUNTY

ALEXANDRIA

22303

2451 Midtown Ave #803 10 am to Noon $414,900

22306

7229 Stover Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $359,000

22307

6717west Wakefield Dr #c2 Noon to 3 pm $244,001

22309

8115 Keeler St 11 am to 1 pm $424,900

3204 Cunningham Dr 4 pm to 7 pm $789,000

22310

5795 Westchester St 2 pm to 4 pm $870,000

6065 Estates Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $497,500

5915 Brookland Rd 11 am to 1 pm $497,000

5027 Rose Hill Farm Dr 11 am to 5 pm $849,900

5029 Rose Hill Farm Dr 11 am to 5 pm $959,900

5023 Rose Hill Farm Dr 11 am to 5 pm $872,900

22315

7317 Mallory Lane Noon to 2 pm $545,000

CENTREVILLE

20120

5841 Saddle Downs Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $939,900

15331 Blueridge View Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $675,000

20121

14233a Saint Germain Dr #5 1 pm to 3 pm $350,000

CHANTILLY

20151

4709 Autumn Glory Way 1 pm to 3 pm $995,000

20152

25671 America Sq 1 pm to 5 pm $534,900

42826 Cedar Hedge St 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm $444,900

CLIFTON

20124

11717 Amkin Dr 3 pm to 5 pm $859,000

12122 Wolf Valley Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $985,000

FAIRFAX

22030

3508 Country Hill Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $599,999

3989 Norton Pl #102 11:30 am to 4 pm $497,551

3989 Norton Pl #103 11:30 am to 4 pm $392,529

4215 Timber Meadow Dr 1 pm to 3:30 pm $668,888

9710 Ranger Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $464,000

12782 Cruz Ct 11 am to 5 pm $1,128,000

12876 Crouch Dr 11 am to 5 pm $1,123,000

12873 Crouch Dr 11 am to 5 pm $984,900

12877 Crouch Dr 11 am to 5 pm $1,165,000

12241 Stockton Tees Lane Noon to 3 pm $585,000

22031

0 Goldenwave Ct Noon to 4 pm $779,990

0 Goldenwave Ct Noon to 4 pm $799,990

3144 Goldenwave Ct Noon to 4 pm $899,990

2925 Ellenwood Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $435,000

22032

5566 Caithness Ct Noon to 3 pm $379,900

4129 Virginia St Noon to 3 pm $564,900

5511 Tobego Ct Noon to 3 pm $539,000

5579 James Young Way 11 am to 4 pm $969,990

22033

4245 Fox Lake Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

4104 Middle Ridge Dr 1 pm to 4:30 pm $564,900

13115 Melville Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

12470 Casbeer Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

FAIRFAX STATION

22039

6118 Emmett Guards Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $750,000

6814 Jeremiah Ct Noon to 6 pm $1,150,000

FALLS CHURCH

22041

3705s George Mason Dr #1214s 1 pm to 4 pm $327,500

3535 Lacy Blvd 2 pm to 4 pm $555,000

22044

3158 Ravenwood Dr Noon to 2 pm $599,900

3103 Hazelton St Noon to 3 pm $569,000

22046

7307 Allan Avenue 1 pm to 3 pm $1,645,000

7432 Westwood Park Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $689,950

7223 Deborah Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

7307 Allan Ave 1 pm to 3 pm $1,645,000

HERNDON

20170

1531 Coat Ridge Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $530,000

1216 Rowland Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $697,900

507 Florida Ave #101 11 am to 1 pm $215,000

12027 Cheviot Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $479,900

20171

13210 Woodland Park Rd Noon to 4 pm $649,990

13202 Woodland Park Noon to 4 pm $719,990

13232 Woodland Park Rd Noon to 4 pm $499,990

13238 Woodland Park Rd Noon to 4 pm $559,990

13208 Woodland Park Rd Noon to 4 pm $649,990

13378 Sherwood Park Lane 11:30 am to 4 pm $723,131

13411 Launders St 11:30 am to 4 pm $593,261

13434 Arrowbrook Centre Dr #01 11:30 am to 4 pm $652,990

13434 Arrowbrook Centre Dr #04 11:30 am to 4 pm $552,990

13434 Arrowbrook Centre Dr #03 11:30 am to 4 pm $519,990

13434 Arrowbrook Centre Dr #02 11:30 am to 4 pm $629,990

13438 Arrowbrook Centre Dr #0 11:30 am to 4 pm $795,890

13364 Sherwood Park Lane 11:30 am to 4 pm $672,122

13417 Launders St #26 11 am to 4 pm $632,127

2507 Camberwell Ct Noon to 3 pm $790,000

LORTON

22079

7807 Koopman Ct Noon to 3 pm $414,900

9290 Cardinal Forest Lane #301 1:30 pm to 4 pm $239,000

8175 Halley Ct #303 1 pm to 3 pm $265,000

8228 Gunston Commons Way Noon to 3 pm $525,000

8333 Middle Ruddings Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000

8934 Cross Chase Cir 1 pm to 3 pm $824,900

MCLEAN

22101

7112 Benjamin St 1 pm to 4 pm $3,265,000

6337 Georgetown Pike 1 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

6806 Lupine Lane Noon to 2 pm $4,375,000

22102

1034 Gelston Cir 1 pm to 4 pm $2,150,000

OAKTON

22124

11211 Sorrel Ridge Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $1,000,000

RESTON

20190

12148 Chancery Station Cir 2 pm to 4 pm $689,999

20191

11900 Breton Ct #5a 1 pm to 4 pm $339,900

2353 Horseferry Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $399,900

SPRINGFIELD

22150

7095 Spring Garden Dr #203 1 pm to 3 pm $207,990

7101 Neuman St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,900

22152

5824 Rexford Dr #731 1:30 pm to 4 pm $295,000

VIENNA

22180

8516 Wedderburn Station Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $1,374,900

22181

9528 Daniel Lewis Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $629,900

22182

1862 Amberwood Manor Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $4,800

10295 Dunn Meadow Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1804 Brooktrail Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,888

9735 Middleton Ridge Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $1,198,000

FAUQUIER COUNTY

MARSHALL

20115

9637 Ada Rd Noon to 2 pm $925,000

THE PLAINS

20198

5499 Carletans Lane 11 am to 2 pm $639,900

WARRENTON

20186

282 Hidden Creek Lane 1 pm to 3:30 pm $425,000

20187

4540 Spring Run Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $582,900

6876 Mill Valley Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $685,900

LOUDOUN COUNTY

ALDIE

20105

23566 Golden Alder Lane Noon to 5 pm $845,562

23921 Tenbury Wells Pl Noon to 4 pm $799,999

23913 Tenbury Wells Pl Noon to 4 pm $1,099,999

23567 Golden Alder Lane Noon to 5 pm $741,039

23546 Soft Elm Lane Noon to 5 pm $781,294

12345 Cutleaf Lane Noon to 5 pm $704,990

12345 River Cane Pl Noon to 5 pm $689,990

12345 White Clover Lane Noon to 5 pm $694,990

ASHBURN

20147

44529 Fiery Skipper Ter 11:30 am to 4 pm $599,280

44525 Fiery Skipper Ter 11:30 am to 4 pm $599,656

44537 Fiery Skipper Ter 11:30 am to 4 pm $524,990

44533 Fiery Skipper Ter 11:30 am to 4 pm $534,990

19912 Silvery Blue Ter 11:30 am to 4 pm $582,385

20317 Medalist Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $745,000

20582 Rosewood Manor Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $515,000

20769 Rainsboro Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $640,000

20148

22584 Windsor Locks Sq 11:30 am to 4 pm $588,179

22568 Windsor Locks Sq 11:30 am to 4 pm $641,411

22574 Windsor Locks Sq 11:30 am to 4 pm $621,462

22578 Windsor Locks Sq 11:30 am to 4 pm $666,376

22882 Livingston Ter 1 pm to 4 pm $515,000

42573 Regal Wood Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $685,000

42000 Soave Dr Noon to 4 pm $799,990

BRAMBLETON

22951 Sullivans Cv Noon to 4 pm $649,972

22951 Natural Springs Ter Noon to 4 pm $479,990

22883 Ember Brook Cir S Noon to 4 pm $699,990

HAMILTON

20158

17339 Westham Estates Ct 11 am to 5 pm $834,900

LEESBURG

20175

1203 White Feldspar Sq Noon to 4 pm $599,990

1704 Gray Shale Ter Noon to 4 pm $549,990

235 Dry Mill Rd SW Noon to 3 pm $799,900

415 Bicksler Sq SE 1 pm to 3 pm $699,990

20176

43064 Battery Point Pl 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm $690,000

Courtney Meadow Pl 11 am to 4 pm $624,990

42207 Fording Branch Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $939,000

40797 Spectacular Bid Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $964,000

LOVETTSVILLE

20180

35 Stocks St 1 pm to 3 pm $399,000

3 Kimberly Kristin Way Noon to 3 pm $374,900

MIDDLEBURG

20117

39434 Snickersville Tpke 1 pm to 4 pm $797,000

PURCELLVILLE

20132

15453 Hillsboro Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $725,000

849 Pencoast Drive 11 am to 4 pm $602,990

405 N Mohawk Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $595,000

15002 Mountain Rd Noon to 3 pm $679,900

STERLING

20164

905 Redwood Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $329,900

20165

123 Bickel Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $319,999

20714 Riptide Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $510,800

20663 Ashleaf Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $624,990

20884 Great Falls Forest Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $720,000

20284 Center Brook Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $526,000

20450 Willowmere Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $654,900

17 Alden Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $355,000

WATERFORD

20197

38638 Old Wheatland Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

BRISTOW

20136

Golden Aster 11 am to 4 pm $469,990

DUMFRIES

22025

15513 Laurel Ridge Rd Noon to 3 pm $419,900

4863 Ebb Tide Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $305,000

22026

2815 Banks Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $202,000

0 Alder Lane #01 11:30 am to 4 pm $414,990

0 Alder Lane #02 11:30 am to 4 pm $464,990

1859 Shadding Bay Lane #0 11:30 am to 4 pm $542,893

GAINESVILLE

20155

Turtle Creek #69 Noon to 4 pm $569,000

7994 Turtle Creek Cir Noon to 4 pm $576,000

16051 Haygrath Pl Noon to 4 pm $429,999

7874 Crescent Park Dr Noon to 4 pm $431,265

8028 Cayzer Lane Noon to 4 pm $424,999

8093 Tysons Oaks Ct Noon to 3 pm $625,000

7405 Brunson Cir 1 pm to 3 pm $329,900

HAYMARKET

20169

16053 Simon Kenton Rd Noon to 3 pm $409,000

15480 Championship Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

14830 Jordan Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $570,000

5810 Cranswick Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $610,000

15301 Turning Leaf Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900

MANASSAS

20109

9035 Brewer Creek Pl 1 pm to 3 pm $380,000

20110

8963 Jasmine Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $415,000

10560 Coral Berry Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

8605 Point Of Woods Dr Noon to 3 pm $289,990

20111

8143 Honey Bee Way Noon to 3 pm $418,900

7521 Whitehall Dr Noon to 3 pm $270,000

20112

12864 Paddle Wheel Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $589,000

13504 Classic Oaks Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $655,000

11811 Bradley Forest Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $379,900

12543 Spiller Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $689,995

7982 Counselor Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $494,900

MANASSAS PARK

20111

173 Colburn Dr Noon to 2 pm $265,000

WOODBRIDGE

22191

3465 Eagle Ridge Dr 11 am to 1 pm $450,000

3465 Eagle Ridge Dr 11 am to 1 pm $2,500

13937 Hollow Wind Way #101 Noon to 2 pm $320,000

1234 Dorothy Lane Noon to 5 pm $369,990

1236 Dorothy Lane Noon to 5 pm $379,990

1238 Dorothy Lane Noon to 5 pm $402,890

1603 Dorothy Lane 11 am to 6 pm $399,999

1140 Marseille Lane Noon to 3 pm $619,000

22192

12723 Lotte Dr #36 Noon to 4 pm $374,900

2 Hickory Falls Ct 11:30 am to 5:30 pm $819,000

12647 Dulcinea Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $299,000

5217 Davis Ford Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $396,990

13188 Tory Loop Noon to 3 pm $320,000

3937 Sunny Brook Ct 9 am to Noon $265,000

12603 Colebrook Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $335,000

11990 Mojave Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $475,000

22193

3670 Ketchum 1 pm to 3 pm $524,990

13541 Kaslo Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $349,900

STAFFORD COUNTY

STAFFORD

22554

308 Pinnacle Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $244,000

9 Hollycrest Pl Noon to 4 pm $459,990

15 Shepherds Hook Way 1 pm to 4 pm $369,000

21 Watermill Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $429,900

107 Keating Cir 1 pm to 3 pm $289,900

149 Northampton Blvd 11 am to 2 pm $379,900

48 Monument Dr 10 am to 1 pm $509,990

220 Hemlock Dr 1:30 pm to 4 pm $298,000

3 Nassau Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900

22556

66 Cookson Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $424,000

12 Newbury Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $450,000

81 Newbury Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $425,900

26 Bainbridge Ct Noon to 3 pm $450,000

Sunday

ARLINGTON COUNTY

ARLINGTON

22201

1001 Randolph St #614 2 pm to 4 pm $359,000

1001 Vermont St #503 2 pm to 4 pm $475,000

1301 Courthouse Rd #1814 1 pm to 4 pm $560,000

1276 Wayne St N #505 1 pm to 4 pm $450,000

1127 Stuart St N #2 1 pm to 4 pm $619,900

2803 11th St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,375,000

3409 Wilson Blvd #309 2 pm to 4 pm $644,900

1020 Highland St #410 2 pm to 4 pm $675,000

2829 1st Rd N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,329,000

1021 Garfield St N #818 1 pm to 4 pm $694,900

1050 Stuart St N #307 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

810 N Daniel St 2 pm to 5 pm $1,399,000

3000 Spout Run Pkwy #d401 1 pm to 3 pm $344,000

22202

1814 24th St S 2 pm to 4 pm $859,000

1211 Eads St S #1504 1 pm to 3 pm $514,500

1200 Crystal Dr #211/214 2 pm to 4 pm $979,900

2334 Rolfe St S 2 pm to 4 pm $800,000

1200 Crystal Dr #1112 2 pm to 4 pm $759,000

3207 South Glebe Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $729,000

22203

308 George Mason Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $834,900

104 Trenton St #104-1 1 pm to 4 pm $259,990

319 Upton Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,900

888 Quincy St N #1302 Noon to 2 pm $725,000

300 Jefferson St 1 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000

430 Park Dr Noon to 3 pm $849,900

234 Thomas St #4 1 pm to 4 pm $252,000

22204

4500 Four Mile Run Dr #412 2 pm to 4 pm $327,900

816 Veitch St S 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,900

4916 14th St S 1 pm to 4 pm $769,000

2700 13th Rd S #.510 2 pm to 4 pm $389,900

1201 Barton St #136 2 pm to 4 pm $379,999

2700 16th St S #660 2 pm to 4 pm $389,000

7 Edison St S 1 pm to 3 pm $639,000

1800 Stafford St S 1 pm to 4 pm $529,000

4167 Four Mile Run Dr #404 1 pm to 4 pm $334,900

22205

5860 14th St N 2 pm to 4 pm $619,900

1045 Larrimore St N 1 pm to 3 pm $1,100,000

22206

4118 36th St S #b1 1 pm to 4 pm $325,000

2607 S Kenmore Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $764,000

2926 Buchanan St #c2 1 pm to 4 pm $353,900

4640 36th St S #b2 2 pm to 4 pm $314,900

22207

3733 Tazewell St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,925,000

4117 18th St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,579,000

2310 Glebe Rd N 1 pm to 4 pm $1,398,000

5601 Williamsburg Blvd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,799,999

4373 Lee Hwy #306 2 pm to 4 pm $229,900

4825 Little Falls Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $819,000

1919 George Mason Dr 11 am to 3 pm $1,350,000

3431 Powhatan St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,699,900

5001 34th St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,649,900

3601 Jefferson St 1 pm to 3 pm $1,415,000

3546 Utah St N 2 pm to 4 pm $2,100,000

5127 33rd St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,950,000

4525 35th St N 1 pm to 3 pm $1,725,000

2900 27th St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,675,000

2522 Upland St N 2 pm to 4 pm $2,425,000

1805 Monroe St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,725,000

3807 36th Rd N 1 pm to 4 pm $1,104,000

2337 Vermont St 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000

4036 35th St N 1 pm to 3 pm $1,949,000

3013 Dickerson St N 2 pm to 4 pm $2,399,000

4624 19th Rd N 1 pm to 4 pm $835,000

4515 39th St N 1 pm to 4 pm $1,248,000

2134 Military Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $739,000

4957 Rock Spring Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $2,099,000

5219 26th St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,275,000

3212 Nottingham St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,900

22209

1730 Arlington Blvd #306 2 pm to 4 pm $275,000

1423 Nash St #n-G4, Unit #1 1 pm to 3 pm $275,000

1303 Ode St #215 2 pm to 4 pm $249,900

1200 Nash St #830 1 pm to 4 pm $629,000

1600 Oak St N #803 1 pm to 3 pm $425,000

1111 19th St N #1403 2 pm to 4 pm $759,900

1401 Oak St #305 1 pm to 4 pm $999,000

1600 Clarendon Blvd #w305 2 pm to 4 pm $1,699,000

22213

6750 25th St N Noon to 2 pm $1,499,000

2200 Westmoreland St #523 1 pm to 3 pm $569,000

2200 Westmoreland St #428 1 pm to 3 pm $650,000

3517 Somerset St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,749,000

ALEXANDRIA

22301

305 Glendale Ave W 2 pm to 4 pm $1,350,000

508 Howell Ave E 2 pm to 4 pm $589,000

22302

603 Windsor Ave W 2 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

3800 Keller Ave 1 pm to 4 pm $393,000

2425 Central Ave 1 pm to 4 pm $875,000

406 Timber Branch Pkwy W 2 pm to 4 pm $829,000

1101 Lynn Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $789,500

3438 Martha Custis Dr #n/A 1 pm to 4 pm $255,999

602 Windsor Ave W 1 pm to 4 pm $850,000

2506 Farm Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $769,500

2506 Farm Road 1 pm to 3 pm $769,500

22304

5340 Holmes Run Pkwy #911 2 pm to 4 pm $175,000

177 Barrett Pl 1 pm to 3 pm $639,500

203 Yoakum Pkwy #1622 1 pm to 4 pm $250,000

334 Cloudes Mill Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $494,500

271 S Pickett St #101 1 pm to 3 pm $230,000

171 Somervelle St #101 1 pm to 4 pm $329,900

1335 Pegram St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

1591 Chapel Hill Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $1,475,000

5011 John Ticer Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $979,900

5125 Donovan Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $570,000

171 Somervelle St #413 1 pm to 3 pm $305,000

206 Quaker Lane N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,249,000

5236 Tancreti Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $633,000

138 Martin Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $679,900

5251 Brawner Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $789,000

437 Cameron Station Blvd 1 pm to 4 pm $589,900

309 Yoakum Pkwy #1518 1 pm to 4 pm $309,900

5340 Holmes Run Pkwy #1501 2 pm to 4 pm $157,900

3550 Trinity Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $2,985,000

22305

707 Glebe Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $839,000

22312

301 Beauregard St #1202 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $165,000

523 Armistead St N #103 Noon to 3 pm $220,000

22314

1115 Cameron St #305 2 pm to 4 pm $639,900

1068 Royal St 1 pm to 4 pm $599,000

214 Lee St S 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000

215 Oronoco Street 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

1403 Princess St 1 pm to 4 pm $819,000

1619b Hunting Creek Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $550,000

1611a Hunting Creek Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $524,900

1021 First Street 2 pm to 4 pm $518,000

103 Cameron Mews 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,888

1109 Quaker Hill Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $675,000

709 Miller Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $1,025,000

808 Pendleton St 1 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1250 Washington St S #510 And 508 2 pm to 4 pm $1,290,000

1250 Washington St #505 2 pm to 4 pm $1,000,000

1250 Washington St #510 2 pm to 4 pm $939,000

1250 Washington St S #508 2 pm to 4 pm $439,000

55 Skyhill Rd #304 Noon to 2 pm $315,000

6241/2 S. Pitt St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

727 Lee St S 1 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

1250 Washington St #202 2 pm to 4 pm $745,000

1740 Potomac Greens Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $849,900

103 Franklin St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,119,000

721 Bracey Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $875,000

514 Tobacco Quay 2 pm to 4 pm $672,500

1864 Potomac Greens Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

505 Braddock Rd E #305 2 pm to 4 pm $448,800

721 Bracey Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $4,100

419 Princess St 2 pm to 4 pm $979,000

1771 Potomac Greens Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $859,000

1870 Carpenter Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,040,000

1732 Potomac Greens Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $855,000

20 Alexander St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,499,000

1066 Royal St 1 pm to 4 pm $639,900

1250 Washington St S #207 Noon to 2 pm $459,500

218 Alfred St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,288,000

512 Pendleton St 2 pm to 4 pm $2,100,000

711 Bracey Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000

817 Royal St S 2 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000

1848 Carpenter Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,125,000

215 Oronoco St 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

1021 First St 2 pm to 4 pm $518,000

117 Madison Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $1,060,000

1220 Prince St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,200,000

FAIRFAX COUNTY

ALEXANDRIA

22303

2421 Fairhaven Ave 1 pm to 4 pm $495,000

5901 Mount Eagle Dr #818 1 pm to 4 pm $529,900

2600 Indian Dr #77 2 pm to 4 pm $155,000

2803 Albemarle Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000

5707 Indian Ct #30 2 pm to 4 pm $280,000

5919 Edgehill Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000

3804 Elmwood Towne Way Noon to 3 pm $590,000

5903 Mount Eagle Dr #1215 1 pm to 4 pm $395,000

2623 Jefferson Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $479,900

5732 Biscayne Dr Noon to 3 pm $459,000

2421 Fairhaven Ave 2 pm to 4 pm $2,500

22306

2647 Memorial St Noon to 4 pm $729,900

7836 Midday Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

6338 Chimney Wood Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $380,000

7713 Midday Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $850,000

22307

7002 Quander Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $454,900

2221 Windsor Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

6313 Golf Course Sq 2 pm to 4 pm $609,000

6040 Edgewood Ter 2 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

6036 Fort Hunt Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

6208 Arkendale Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $829,000

6723 Kenyon Dr Noon to 2 pm $349,999

2101 Waltonway Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $1,800,000

6422 Boulevard Vw 2 pm to 4 pm $999,000

2200 Foresthill Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

1744 Olde Towne Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $610,000

22308

7812 Boulevard Dr 3 pm to 4 pm $840,000

1118 Collingwood Rd Noon to 3 pm $799,000

1907 Bridle Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $720,000

1113 Priscilla Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $895,000

8818 Stockton Pkwy 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

827 Elaine Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

831 Neal Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $679,000

1602 Concord Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

8406 Riverside Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $875,000

22309

3715 Riverwood Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $774,000

5201 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy 2 pm to 5 pm $869,000

9350 Mount Vernon Cir 2 pm to 4 pm $869,500

8803 Black Alder Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $599,999

9404 Mount Vernon Cir 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

22310

5721 Oak Hill Pl 1 pm to 3 pm $489,950

5620 Overly Dr Noon to 3 pm $609,000

3394 Governors Crest Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

5461 Anne Ly Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $920,000

6116 Burnett St 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900

4310 Mission Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $924,900

5913 Beech Tree Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

6024 Franconia Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $590,000

6522 Yadkin Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $374,900

5722 Overly Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $3,075

5214 York Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $564,900

5503 Trin St 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900

6111 Manchester Park Cir 1 pm to 4 pm $639,000

22312

4563 Shetland Green Road 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

6315 Battlement Way 2 pm to 4 pm $449,500

6521 Cypress Point Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $434,900

5310 Birds View Lane #c 2 pm to 4 pm $405,000

6500 Medinah Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $440,000

6405 Pima St 2 pm to 4 pm $585,000

6393 Hawk View Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $549,999

4563 Shetland Green Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

22315

6841 Rolling Creek Way 1 pm to 3 pm $699,900

6519 Old Carriage Way 1 pm to 4 pm $315,000

6631 Patent Parish Lane 2 pm to 3 pm $525,000

7712 Haynes Point Way #j 2 pm to 4 pm $335,000

7218 Lensfield Ct 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $461,900

7747 Sullivan Cir Noon to 2 pm $509,000

7205 Racepoint Way 1 pm to 4 pm $579,000

ANNANDALE

22003

5158 Piedmont Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $754,900

7560 Kingman Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $499,888

7537 Royce Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $649,900

7114 Falcon Street 1 pm to 4 pm $425,000

7216 Murray Lane Noon to 3 pm $485,000

8212 Captain Hawkins Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $769,000

4703 Dodson Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $750,000

7512 Pleasant Way 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

4017 Oxford St 1 pm to 3:30 pm $844,900

8327 Epinard Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $619,000

BURKE

22015

6086 Burnside Landing Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

9915 Lakepointe Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $449,900

6113 Pueblo Ct Noon to 4 pm $640,000

9505 Wooden Spoke Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $669,000

5210a Dunleigh Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $999,999

9601 Blincoe Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $479,000

10376 Bridgetown Pl #121 1 pm to 3 pm $325,000

5837 Cove Landing Rd #301 1 pm to 3 pm $280,000

CENTREVILLE

20120

14606 Winterfield Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $419,900

5854 Watermark Cir 2 pm to 4 pm $374,990

15335 Oakmere Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $629,000

5810 Ottawa Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $462,000

14640 Olde Kent Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $315,000

14532 Oak Cluster Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $539,999

5623 Sheals Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $519,900

14555 Oakmere Dr Noon to 3 pm $419,990

14826 Haymarket Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $339,900

20121

6526 Harvest Mill Court Noon to 2 pm $549,000

6869 Ridge Water Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $399,000

14710 Pickets Post Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $529,000

14425 Turin Lane #14425 1 pm to 4 pm $244,900

6175 Kendra Way 1 pm to 4 pm $410,000

14498 Rustling Leaves Lane #14498 1 pm to 4 pm $212,500

14164 Gabrielle Way 11 am to 2 pm $419,980

6526 Harvest Mill Ct Noon to 2 pm $549,000

13645 Clarendon Springs Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $315,000

6837 Kerrywood Cir 1 pm to 4 pm $395,000

CHANTILLY

20152

43560 Fieldsman Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $699,999

25155 Justice Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $680,000

CLIFTON

20124

13938 Stonefield Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $650,000

13938 Stonefield Drive 2 pm to 4 pm $650,000

13101 Loth Lorian Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

6107 Union Village Court 1 pm to 4 pm $659,000

11901 Henderson Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

11906 Wolf Run Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $739,000

6422 Springhouse Cir 2 pm to 4 pm $670,000

5610 Willow Crossing Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

12001 Rose Hall Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

7600 Dunquin Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

7300 Blue Dan Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,900

13000 Evans Ford Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

13536 Gray Bill Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $409,500

12810 Wyckland Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

DUNN LORING

22027

7955 Blitz Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000

7984 Foxmoor Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $999,990

8002 Woodcroft Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $759,900

7884 Train Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $1,110,000

FAIRFAX

22030

5082 Hazel Ferguson Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000

5108 Pheasant Ridge Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $739,900

11798 Rockaway Lane #34 1 pm to 4 pm $419,000

11414 Meath Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $724,000

10570 Main St #501 2 pm to 4 pm $225,000

5082 Hazel Ferguson Drive 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000

11226 Bellmont Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $729,900

10510 Cobbs Grove Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $1,275,000

11463 Meath Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $829,900

10101 Farr Oak Pl 1 pm to 3 pm $850,000

12103 Metcalf Cir 1 pm to 4 pm $839,900

4643 Carisbrooke Lane 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $575,000

12094 Antler Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $519,900

4888 Oakcrest Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $798,850

9941 Great Oaks Way 1 pm to 3 pm $689,000

22031

3039 Cyrandall Valley Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $998,000

2665 Prosperity Ave #235 Noon to 2 pm $455,000

2925 Beau Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $698,777

3504 Prosperity Ave 1 pm to 3 pm $829,900

9804 Kingsbridge Dr #201 Noon to 3 pm $264,000

3323 Prince William Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $729,900

3911 Laro Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $869,500

3319 Albion Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $785,000

9112 Santayana Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $759,000

22032

9699 Banting Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $1,125,000

9800 Bolton Village Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $689,900

4407 Hillyer St 1 pm to 4 pm $629,900

4931 Gainsborough Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $625,000

4824 Gainsborough Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000

22033

4314 Sutler Hill Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $429,900

4039 Lake Glen Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $524,999

3639 Sweethorn Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $419,900

4112b Monument Ct #103 2 pm to 4 pm $325,000

4401 Sedgehurst Dr #304 1 pm to 4 pm $272,000

4124 Monument Ct #301 1 pm to 4 pm $314,990

3751 Center Way 1 pm to 3 pm $785,000

12825 Poplar Creek Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $779,900

3618 Highland Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $1,335,000

4253 Fox Lake Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $464,900

12578 Fair Village Way 1 pm to 3 pm $630,000

13008 Muirfield Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $922,000

12258 Fort Buffalo Cir #508 2 pm to 4 pm $334,000

FAIRFAX STATION

22039

7111 Twelve Oaks Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $1,390,000

6320 Sydney Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $899,900

10020 Hampton Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $749,999

11678 Havenner Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $739,000

FALLS CHURCH

22041

3337 Lakeside View Dr #7-3 2 pm to 4 pm $345,000

5505 Seminary Rd #410n 2 pm to 4 pm $199,900

3368 Lakeside View Dr #14-7 2 pm to 4 pm $420,000

22042

3001 Woodlawn Ave 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

2901 Brook Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $569,900

3073 Holmes Run Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $785,000

3151 Annandale Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,200,000

3132 Annandale Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $739,000

3131 Headrow Cir 1 pm to 4:30 pm $529,900

3009 Nicosh Cir #4405 1 pm to 3 pm $285,000

22043

7718 Lunceford Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

7731 Marthas Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $649,900

22044

6167 Glen Eagles Ct 3 pm to 5 pm $425,000

3440 Sleepy Hollow Rd Noon to 2 pm $575,000

3345 Sleepy Hollow Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

6509 Waterway Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

22046

713 Parker Ave 2 pm to 4 pm $929,900

444 Broad St W #429 2 pm to 4 pm $559,000

411 Midvale St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,074,900

513w. Broad St #607 2 pm to 4 pm $795,000

312 Columbia St W 2 pm to 4 pm $1,499,900

103 George Mason Road W 2 pm to 4 pm $1,159,000

103 George Mason Rd W 2 pm to 4 pm $1,159,000

7344 Lee Hwy #204 Noon to 3:30 pm $199,900

2708 Welcome Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $825,000

205 Patterson St 1 pm to 3 pm $1,625,000

FORT BELVOIR

22060

6982 Forepond Court 2 pm to 4 pm $600,000

6982 Forepond Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $600,000

6914 Inlet Cove Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $609,900

GREAT FALLS

22066

10010 Park Royal Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $1,399,000

835 Golden Arrow St Noon to 2 pm $1,849,900

833 Golden Arrow St Noon to 2 pm $1,849,900

9509 Brian Jac Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $1,125,000

9901 Blackmore Vale Way 2 pm to 4 pm $1,588,000

11304 Seneca Cir 2 pm to 4 pm $1,749,900

823 Thomas Run Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $1,899,700

10420 Van Patten Lane 1 pm to 5 pm $1,745,000

914 Leigh Mill Rd 3 pm to 5 pm $1,250,000

HERNDON

20170

677 Old Hunt Way 2 pm to 4 pm $739,500

12714 Fantasia Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $514,900

677 Old Hunt Way 2 pm to 4 pm $739,500

852 3rd St 1 pm to 3 pm $849,900

20171

12937 Centre Park Cir #403 1 pm to 4 pm $313,800

3002 Ashburton Manor Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $805,900

2416 Misty Dawn Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $375,000

LORTON

22079

8226 Bates Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $435,000

7837 Dogue Indian Cir 1 pm to 4 pm $395,000

8517 Enochs Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $419,900

9653 Eaton Woods Pl 1:30 pm to 4 pm $415,998

11808 Harley Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $799,900

8323 Thwaite Howe Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $655,000

9431 Cherwek Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $387,900

MCLEAN

22101

1870 Kirby Road 1 pm to 4 pm $1,345,000

635 Rivercrest Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

7022 Hector Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $875,000

1308 Mclean Crest Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

6928 Butternut Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $2,249,000

6840 Fairway St 1 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

6832 Chelsea Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $919,000

1302 Skipwith Rd 1:30 pm to 4 pm $1,494,000

5849 Aspen Wood Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $1,348,000

1608a Simmons Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $1,799,995

1557 Westmoreland St 1 pm to 3:30 pm $839,900

6616 Jill Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $1,360,000

7326 Old Dominion Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $999,000

1618 Great Falls St 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm $849,900

1539 Longfellow Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $795,000

1214 Colonial Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $910,000

6547 Old Chesterbrook Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

7009 Green Oak Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $1,549,000

7313 Churchill Rd 3 pm to 5 pm $1,480,000

6538 Washburn Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $879,900

6619 Beverly Ave 2 pm to 4 pm $1,775,000

1213 Buchanan St 1 pm to 4 pm $900,000

1636 Warner Ave 1 pm to 3 pm $819,000

1525 Woodacre Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $889,000

7028 Arbor Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $1,400,000

7018 Statendam Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $745,000

1450 Emerson Ave #405 2 pm to 4 pm $1,159,000

1450 Emerson Ave #go3 2 pm to 4 pm $3,800

1215 Kensington Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $900,000

1870 Kirby Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,345,000

22102

7920 Lewinsville Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $999,900

8756 Lewinsville Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

7518 Old Dominion Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $949,500

845 Canal Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $1,999,000

1051 Bellview Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

8435 Holly Leaf Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $1,425,000

8415 Brook Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

7310 Linganore Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $1,699,000

OAKTON

22124

12010 Wayland St 2 pm to 4 pm $675,000

3203 Cinch Ring Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

2911 Elmesmeade Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900

10511 Miller Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $825,000

3110 Hunt Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $690,000

10198 Oakton Terrace Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $339,000

2962 Trousseau Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $1,031,000

3113 Elmendorf Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $719,000

10300 Appalachian Cir #103 2 pm to 2 pm $224,900

2903 Bree Hill Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $759,500

10327 Hickory Forest Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $950,000

RESTON

20190

12001 Market St #332 1 pm to 3 pm $365,000

1829 Ivy Oak Sq 1 pm to 3 pm $370,000

11776 Stratford House Pl #1201 2 pm to 4 pm $595,000

12000 Market Street 1 pm to 3 pm $599,990

12112 Chancery Station Cir 1 pm to 4 pm $888,000

11990 Market St #317 1 pm to 3 pm $828,900

1851 Stratford Park Pl #309 1 pm to 3 pm $370,000

11500 Fairway Dr #305 2 pm to 4 pm $539,000

11990 Market St #217 2 pm to 4 pm $724,000

12024 Taliesin Pl #26 1 pm to 4 pm $315,000

12000 Market St #202 1 pm to 3 pm $599,990

1783 Jonathan Way #g 11 am to 4 pm $284,900

11990 Market St #405 1 pm to 3 pm $724,900

20191

2166 Whisperwood Glen Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $389,000

2402 Alsop Court 1 pm to 4 pm $399,900

11760 Sunrise Valley Dr #408 2 pm to 4 pm $235,000

2228 Lofty Heights Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $366,500

2122 Green Watch Way #201 1 pm to 4 pm $284,900

2007 Approach Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $465,000

2217 White Cornus Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $345,000

2217 White Cornus Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $345,000

2257 Cedar Cove Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $624,900

2402 Alsop Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $399,900

2325 Bedfordshire Cir 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

2043 Beacon Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $669,000

11025 Solaridge Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $739,900

2213 Lofty Heights Pl 1 pm to 3 pm $359,000

1942 Lakeport Way 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900

20194

11315 Sundial Ct #212 1 pm to 3 pm $264,900

1304c Garden Wall Cir #110 1 pm to 3 pm $319,000

11423 Hollow Timber Way 1 pm to 4 pm $645,000

1437 Waterfront Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000

1311 Quail Ridge Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $785,000

SPRINGFIELD

22150

5810 Hanover Ave 1 pm to 4 pm $435,000

6006 Dinwiddie St 1 pm to 4 pm $459,900

22151

5616 Flag Run Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $469,999

7420 Dunston St 1 pm to 4 pm $539,900

6614 New Hope Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

8601 Cromwell Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $559,000

7633 Long Pine Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $489,900

22152

8509 Westover Ct #758 1 pm to 4 pm $325,000

8020 Tanworth Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $489,999

22153

8627 Bristlecone Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $544,900

7690 Oak Field Court 1 pm to 4 pm $825,000

8130 Sleepy View Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $429,990

7610 Glenville Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $559,999

8069 Powderbrook Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $425,900

7414 Spring Tree Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $399,995

7781 Durer Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $345,000

7705 Ridgepark Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $700,000

8609 Beech Hollow Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $429,900

9103 Golden Sunset Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $509,000

7652 Southern Oak Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $418,000

9011 Maritime Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $635,000

7690 Oak Field Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $825,000

VIENNA

22180

906 Myers Cir SW 1 pm to 4 pm $870,000

514 Stephen Cir SW Noon to 2 pm $1,459,000

104 Yeonas Dr SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,398,500

904 Woodnor Dr NE 1 pm to 3 pm $755,000

904 Woodnor Dr NE 1 pm to 3 pm $3,200

1203 Ross Dr SW 1 pm to 4 pm $659,000

1106 Pekay St SW 2 pm to 4 pm $610,000

513 Creek Crossing Rd NE 1 pm to 4 pm $874,800

1424 Desale St SW 2 pm to 4:30 pm $610,000

105 Saint Andrews Dr NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,699,999

1002 Park St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $997,700

604 Beulah Rd NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,900

403 Colin Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,550,000

9222 Dellwood Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $1,649,000

8518 Wedderburn Station Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $2,600,000

8606 Cottage St 1 pm to 4 pm $839,000

22181

2030 Spring Branch Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,900

10704 Meadowood Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $825,000

9554 Pine Cluster Cir 1 pm to 4 pm $742,500

9905 Corsica St 1 pm to 4 pm $825,000

9974 Stone Vale Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000

9614 Counsellor Dr NW 1 pm to 4 pm $790,000

9903 Trosby Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $759,900

2405 Lakevale Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

22182

9840 Corsini Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $2,290,000

1278 Cobble Pond Way 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,900

10502 Mount Sunapee Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $975,000

2317 Sawtooth Oak Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000

1545 Victoria Farms Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $1,549,000

8707 Higdon Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $765,000

1640 White Pine Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $1,449,500

1406 Southwind Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $965,000

1716 Drewlaine Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $1,549,000

1607 Fremont Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $914,900

9320 Old Courthouse Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,559,900

FAUQUIER COUNTY

MARSHALL

20115

4644 Morgans Bluff Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $449,900

SUMERDUCK

22742

14383 Curtis Rd Noon to 3 pm $450,000

THE PLAINS

20198

4119 Bull Run Mountain Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $599,500

4633 Piney Branch Lane Noon to 1:30 pm $599,000

WARRENTON

20186

7597 Keith Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000

249 Dover Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $369,000

9759 Reeves Court 1 pm to 4 pm $380,000

176 Sycamore St 1 pm to 3 pm $315,000

9759 Reeves Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $380,000

20187

5060 Oatlands Lane Noon to 3 pm $724,990

9227 Old Mill Estates Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $499,000

7220 Heron Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $600,000

LOUDOUN COUNTY

ALDIE

20105

39367 Saddleridge Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $750,000

25350 Curiosity Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $355,000

42066 Fiddlehead Pl 11 am to 1 pm $669,900

42062 Fiddlehead Pl 11 am to 1 pm $689,900

ASHBURN

20147

42787 Burrell Sq 1 pm to 3 pm $395,000

44561 Blueridge Meadows Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $605,000

20385 Savin Hill Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $825,000

21706 Pattyjean Ter 1 pm to 4 pm $394,950

44456 Livonia Ter 1 pm to 4 pm $490,000

21841 Ryan Park Ter 1 pm to 4 pm $355,000

43353 Chokeberry Square 1 pm to 3 pm $419,900

43382 Frenchmans Creek Ter 2 pm to 4 pm $569,000

21035 Forest Highlands Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $857,500

20049 Boxwood Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000

43322 Butterfield Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $739,990

43214 Cedar Glen Ter 1 pm to 4 pm $469,900

43810 Sunset Ter 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

21549 Sheffield Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $650,000

20148

23519 Epperson Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000

42654 Explorer Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $737,900

43071 Old Ryan Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $795,000

43151 Clarendon Sq 2 pm to 4 pm $669,000

22765 Fountain Grove Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $298,000

23290 Evening Primrose Sq 2 pm to 4 pm $624,000

23170 Kleinsmith Way 1 pm to 3 pm $699,999

HAMILTON

20158

17265 Vannes Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $709,999

LEESBURG

20175

40637 Greyhouse Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

107 Calvary Ct SE 1 pm to 4 pm $774,900

17831 Sunrise View Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $995,000

302 Whipp Drive SE 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000

18786 Granite Falls Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $945,000

3 Governors Dr SW 1 pm to 3 pm $464,900

655 Tammy Ter SE 1 pm to 3 pm $347,000

616 Springhouse Sq SE 1 pm to 4 pm $439,000

302 Whipp Dr SE 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000

20176

18353 Fairway Oaks Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $734,900

18423 Montview Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $419,900

17256 Cannonade Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

19400 Diamond Lake Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $327,000

1204 Cannon Ct NE 1 pm to 4 pm $485,000

18353 Mid Ocean Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $875,000

43490 Castle Harbour Ter 1 pm to 4 pm $634,900

18321 Buccaneer Ter 2 pm to 4 pm $644,900

43577 Purple Aster Ter 1 pm to 3:30 pm $619,900

826 Cattail Lane NE 1 pm to 3 pm $415,000

18264 Cypress Point Ter 1 pm to 4 pm $644,900

43263 Parkers Ridge Dr Noon to 2 pm $1,244,900

1228 Barksdale Dr NE 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000

18302 Fairway Oaks Sq NE 1 pm to 3 pm $899,900

15652 Berkhamstead Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $838,000

806 Revelstore Ter NE 1 pm to 3 pm $474,900

40321 Beacon Hill Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $1,475,000

17094 Silver Charm Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $1,899,999

LOVETTSVILLE

20180

40777 Lovettsville Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $285,000

POTOMAC FALLS

20165

47836 Scotsborough Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $619,000

47583 Blawnox Ter 1 pm to 4 pm $535,000

20256 Island View Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $919,000

PURCELLVILLE

20132

12978 Sagle Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $349,900

14545 Shadowbrook Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $924,900

824 Candleridge Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $559,900

19397 Colchester Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,000

808 Kinvarra Pl Noon to 3 pm $530,000

211 Miles Hawk Ter 1 pm to 3 pm $380,000

211 Croft Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $414,900

ROUND HILL

20141

2 Early Ave 2 pm to 4 pm $429,900

35543 Greyfriar Dr 1 pm to 3:30 pm $799,900

17554 Lethridge Cir 1 pm to 3 pm $460,000

STERLING

20164

46789 Hollow Mountain Pl 2 pm to 4:30 pm $659,990

20165

47773 Rafter Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

10 Wyatt Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $314,900

20258 Island View Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $905,000

21135 Brookside Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $659,000

20745 Royal Palace Sq #313 1 pm to 3 pm $370,000

114 Country Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $524,900

20358 Center Brook Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $524,900

20511 Zolabeane Sq Noon to 3 pm $529,900

20281 Island View Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $1,025,000

21239 Ravenwood Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $785,000

WATERFORD

20197

15493 Second St Noon to 4 pm $630,000

40815 Hannah Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $859,900

15079 Lynnford Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $699,999

40821 Hannah Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $999,950

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

BRISTOW

20136

12051 Country Mill Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $349,900

10029 Pentland Hills Way Noon to 3 pm $434,900

9310 Alvyn Lake Cir 1 pm to 4 pm $399,800

13065 Ormond Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $474,900

9145 Cascade Falls Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $365,000

9303 Dawkins Crest Cir 1 pm to 3 pm $399,000

9145 Cascade Falls Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $2,000

9380 Falling Water Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $549,990

10002 Pentland Hills Way 1 pm to 4 pm $399,900

DUMFRIES

22025

3754 Blowing Leaf Pl 1:30 pm to 4 pm $515,000

GAINESVILLE

20155

6763 Arthur Hills Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

8233 Arrowleaf Turn 1 pm to 4:30 pm $1,395,000

8769 Ellis Mill Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $585,000

13274 Fieldstone Way 12:30 pm to 4 pm $560,000

6801 Tred Avon Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $559,900

14140 Cannondale Way 1 pm to 4 pm $304,900

7445 Carver Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $499,999

14051 Plantation Mill Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $529,900

14013 Albert Way 1 pm to 3 pm $510,000

6993 Rogue Forest Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $359,500

13721 Tuscarora Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $529,900

13696 Paddock Ct 12:30 pm to 3 pm $499,900

13392 Fieldstone Way 12:30 pm to 4 pm $525,000

6932 Walnut Hill Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $369,900

15460 Thoroughfare Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $399,000

6993 Rogue Forest Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $359,500

13055 Galena Ct Noon to 4 pm $510,000

6017 Calumet Ct 12:30 pm to 4 pm $530,000

13509 Norwick Pl 12:30 pm to 4 pm $399,000

13751 Currant Loop 12:30 pm to 4 pm $460,000

6512 Alderwood Way 12:30 pm to 4 pm $535,000

5985 Piney Grove Way 1 pm to 4 pm $474,900

13923 Real Quite Ct 12:30 pm to 4 pm $550,000

6557 Bullen Bluff Ter Noon to 4 pm $354,900

13245 Fieldstone Way 12:30 pm to 3 pm $585,000

HAYMARKET

20169

5413 Bowers Hill Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000

5383 Fishers Hill Way 2 pm to 4 pm $914,900

6001 Alderdale Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000

15728 Rachel Pl Noon to 2:30 pm $690,000

15804 Palmer Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $474,900

14150 Harclief Ct Noon to 2 pm $799,000

5800 Waterloo Bridge Cir 2 pm to 4 pm $724,900

5758 Waterloo Bridge Cir Noon to 3 pm $649,000

15142 La Jolla Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $608,000

14300 Chalfont Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $615,000

14800 Mozambique Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $609,000

14591 Lightner Rd Noon to 2 pm $464,900

14504 Guilford Ridge Rd 2 pm to 5 pm $439,900

5833 Brandon Hill Loop 1 pm to 4 pm $789,900

6653 Bartrams Forest Lane Noon to 3 pm $534,900

MANASSAS

20109

8148 Bayonet Way #101 1 pm to 4 pm $210,000

9526 Bonair Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $394,900

11152 Stagestone Way 1 pm to 3 pm $244,800

8238 Winstead Pl #201 1 pm to 4 pm $199,999

7520 Quail Run Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $255,000

20110

9711 Brent St 1 pm to 4 pm $285,000

9644 Cloverhill Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $449,000

9818 Town Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $193,000

9569 Coggs Bill Dr #401 2 pm to 4 pm $165,000

8870 Orchard Lane 2 pm to 5 pm $385,000

8510 Braxted Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $225,000

9515 Grant Ave 1 pm to 3 pm $348,000

9059 Mcclellan Cmn 2 pm to 4 pm $259,900

9977 Leander Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $373,900

8817 Peabody St Noon to 3 pm $409,000

20111

6978 Jeremiah Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $624,900

6004 Stillwater Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $899,900

20112

8919 Garrett Way 1 pm to 4 pm $405,000

14945 Dumfries Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $599,000

13305 Spriggs Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $339,000

6265 Occoquan Forest Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $450,000

10888 Mayfield Trace Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $520,000

13427 Celtic Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $399,900

10461 Genna Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $449,000

10783 Hinton Way 1 pm to 4 pm $417,990

8269 Penny Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900

7320 Great Mere Ct 1 pm to 3:30 pm $799,888

MANASSAS PARK

20111

9208 Greenshire Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $450,000

121 Tremont St 1 pm to 4 pm $349,900

203 Old Centreville Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $349,900

NOKESVILLE

20181

13145 Carriage Ford Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $810,000

OCCOQUAN

22125

128 Colonial Dr E Noon to 3 pm $389,900

TRIANGLE

22172

3321 Lady Catherine Cir 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

4803 Potomac Highlands Cir 1 pm to 3 pm $285,000

WOODBRIDGE

22191

16082 Olmstead Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $492,000

13402 Pinetree Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $299,950

16737 Shackleford Way 1 pm to 4 pm $428,500

15936 Canada Goose Loop 2 pm to 5 pm $369,000

1242 Corbett Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $305,999

16710 Shackleford Way 11 am to 3 pm $449,999

1732 Featherstone Rd Noon to 2 pm $334,997

16636 Danridge Manor Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $439,900

1909 Willow Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $284,000

2518 Transom Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $519,000

2800 Emil Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $419,900

15014 Alaska Rd Noon to 3 pm $320,000

2102 Longview Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $339,731

1385 Cranes Bill Way 1 pm to 4 pm $339,900

22192

13207 Oak Farm Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $485,000

2407 Drexel St 1 pm to 4 pm $384,900

3693 Russell Rd Noon to 3 pm $565,000

13020 Tory Loop 1 pm to 3 pm $314,999

3388 Longbow Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $270,000

3277 Bethel Church Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $400,000

12052 John Hancock Ct Noon to 3 pm $479,900

11941 Cotton Mill Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $389,900

11801 Troika Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $519,900

22193

15348 Bronco Way 1 pm to 4 pm $324,900

3587 Forestdale Ave 2 pm to 4 pm $320,000

15120 Jarrell Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $325,490

14619 Aurora Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $339,990

5259 Quebec Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $469,900

5257 Quebec Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $524,900

5687 Roundtree Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $339,900

12916 Kingswell Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $310,000

4652 Kirkdale Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $359,900

14952 Amaranth Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $422,000

4356 Decatur Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $479,900

4309 Hemingway Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $299,000

5931 Riverside Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $398,000

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY

CHESTER GAP

22623

129 Forest Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $205,000

STAFFORD COUNTY

STAFFORD

22554

2023 Farragut Drive 2 pm to 5 pm $330,000

1119 Columbus Dr 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $310,000

96 Coachman Cir 1 pm to 4 pm $539,000

16 Inez Way 1 pm to 4 pm $349,900

7 Doug Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $412,500

7 Doug Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $2,250

103 Paynes Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

316 Shields Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $369,000

504 Ridgecrest Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $239,000

50 Kinross Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $459,000

2023 Farragut Dr 2 pm to 5 pm $330,000

22556

1126 Lakeview Dr 1 pm to 5 pm $223,777

201 Woodstream Blvd 1 pm to 4 pm $384,000