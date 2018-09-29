

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (C), Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo (3rdR), White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow (3rdR-standing) and Jesus Seade (R), Mexico's President-elect Obrador's representative in trade negotiations look on as President Trump announces the U.S.-Mexico trade deal. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The United States and Mexico Friday delayed the scheduled release of the text of a U.S.-Mexico trade deal with negotiators reporting progress on convincing Canada to join the accord before the expiration of an end-of-weekend deadline.

“There’s still hope. This is good news,” said one Mexican official close to the talks, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations.

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray in recent days has raced the clock to bridge the gaps between the U.S. and Canadian sides, the official said. The U.S. had given Canada until Sunday to join the new deal or watch as the U.S. and Mexico went ahead without it.

The Trump administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.

Including Canada, U.S. companies’ top export market, is considered essential to making a political and economic success of any new North American trade deal. Though U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland did not meet this week, diplomats continued efforts to broker a deal, according to a second source who asked for anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations.

“I don’t think we’ve completely missed the deadline,” said Dan Ujczo, a trade attorney at Dickinson Wright. “But the U.S. position is that the deadline is very real and there will be consequences for missing it.”

The U.S, Mexico and Canada have been negotiating for 13 months to modernize the three-country North American Free Trade Agreement, which dates to 1994.

After three-way talks stalled this summer, the U.S. and Mexico last month announced they had reached a separate deal. But the administration’s hopes of proceeding with a Mexico-only pact face stiff opposition from leading congressional Republicans and business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers.

“We’ve said all along this has to be a three-way deal,” said Rufus Yerxa, president of the National Foreign Trade Council, which represents multinational corporations. “There’s going to be a lot of business opposition to peeling Canada off and leaving it in limbo.”

The U.S. exported more goods to Canada last year than to China, Japan and Germany combined. American automakers, in particular, have organized their supply chains on a North American basis and fear the disruption a Mexico-only deal might cause.

On Capitol Hill, senior Republicans such as Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the party’s No. 2 leader in the Senate, and Rep. Kevin Brady, who chairs the House Ways and Mean Committee, are among scores of lawmakers who have urged the White House to include Canada in any deal. The administration had set a weekend deadline for Canada to join, a schedule designed to allow Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to sign the deal before leaving office and being succeeded by incoming President Andres Manuel Loprez Obrador.

“I’m hopeful Canada stays at the table — there’s strong support for three countries seamlessly working together,” Brady said on Friday. “However, America’s trade disputes with Canada have been serious and long. There is no better time to address those long-standing disputes than right now.”

Lighthizer on Sept. 25 reiterated that the administration wants Canada on board. Talks remain snagged on several issues, including U.S. demands for greater access to Canada’s dairy market and Canadian resistance to scrapping a dispute settlement procedure.

As negotiations have dragged, the president has become visibly annoyed with Canadian officials. “Canada has a long way to go,” Trump said on Wednesday. “I must be honest with you, we’re not getting along at all with their negotiators. We think their negotiators have taken advantage of our country for a long time.”

The president told reporters that he had rejected a request from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet while the two leaders with attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York and he threatened to slap tariffs on U.S. automobile imports from Canada. Canadian officials say they never requested a meeting.

Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors are the top auto producers in Canada, meaning any levies on Canadian vehicles would affect American companies.

If Canada misses this weekend’s deadline,it could later be added to the U.S.-Mexican deal or Washington and Ottawa could reach their own bilateral arrangement, according to trade experts. In 2004, the Dominican Republic signed a Central American trade deal three months after the U.S. and several of its neighbors signed.

“The notion of countries signing a trade agreement at different times is not new,” said Lori Wallach, head of Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch.

Lighthizer has praised the U.S.-Mexico deal as likely to reduce the $71 billion trade deficit with Mexico.

The U.S.-Mexico deal would increase to 75 percent from 62.5 percent the share of each vehicle that must be produced in the United States to qualify for duty-free treatment. It would also require automakers to use more local steel and other materials in their vehicles and establish a separate mandate for production in factories paying an hourly wage of at least $16, which will boost output in the U.S. and Canada.

Erica Werner contributed to this report.