Company Insider Title Date Action Shares Price Now holds
Choice Hotels International Patrick J. Cimerola Officer Sept. 20 Sold 5,180 83.05 26,009
Patrick S. Pacious Chief executive Sept. 18 to Sept. 21 Sold 44,963 82.02 to 83.24 127,367
Corporate Office Properties Trust Stephen E. Budorick Chief executive Sept. 25 Bought 527 29.41 105,895
Graham Holdings Katharine Weymouth Director Sept. 21 Sold 700 590.28 4,749
ICF International John M. Wasson President Sept. 18 Sold 2,532 79.58 51,113
Maximus Richard A. Montoni Officer Sept. 18 to Sept. 20 Sold 44,002 64.23 to 65.81 464,474
United Therapeutics Paul A. Mahon General counsel Sept. 20 Sold 6,000 124.23 35,613
Thomson Financial