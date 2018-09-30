|Company
|Insider
|Title
|Date
|Action
|Shares
|Price
|Now holds
|Choice Hotels International
|Patrick J. Cimerola
|Officer
|Sept. 20
|Sold
|5,180
|83.05
|26,009
|Patrick S. Pacious
|Chief executive
|Sept. 18 to Sept. 21
|Sold
|44,963
|82.02 to 83.24
|127,367
|Corporate Office Properties Trust
|Stephen E. Budorick
|Chief executive
|Sept. 25
|Bought
|527
|29.41
|105,895
|Graham Holdings
|Katharine Weymouth
|Director
|Sept. 21
|Sold
|700
|590.28
|4,749
|ICF International
|John M. Wasson
|President
|Sept. 18
|Sold
|2,532
|79.58
|51,113
|Maximus
|Richard A. Montoni
|Officer
|Sept. 18 to Sept. 20
|Sold
|44,002
|64.23 to 65.81
|464,474
|United Therapeutics
|Paul A. Mahon
|General counsel
|Sept. 20
|Sold
|6,000
|124.23
|35,613
|Thomson Financial
