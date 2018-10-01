

GE said it will take a $23 billion non-cash charge for its power business and said it will fall short of earnings expectations in 2018. (John Minchillo/AP)

General Electric announced Monday that it would replace its chief executive John Flannery, who took over the industrial giant just more than a year ago. H. Lawrence Culp, former chief executive of Danaher Corp., will replace him. GE also said it will take a $23 billion non-cash charge for its power business and said it will fall short of earnings expectations in 2018.

GE’s stock has declined dramatically in the past year even as the stock market overall has touched record highs. The company saw its stock price fall by half and its market capitalization decline to less than $100 billion.

Flannery replaced longtime chief executive Jeffrey R. Immelt, whose tenure marked GE as the worst-performing stock in the Dow Jones industrial average among companies that hadn’t gone bankrupt or left the group of blue-chip stock.

GE -- maker of electric lightbulbs, appliances, turbines and the one-time owner of NBCUniversal -- has touched the lives and investment portfolios of hundreds of millions of Americans and consumers worldwide. Because of its size, the U.S. economy and millions of pensioners, savers and investors have for decades depended on the success of its stock price and dividend.

John Flannery began his career at GE in 1987. He climbed the ranks to president and chief executive of the company’s health-care business before assuming the top job.

Long admired for its management, GE has been mired in underperforming divisions and poorly timed acquisitions for years. In the last year it sold its locomotive business and divested its Baker Hughes oil investment to raise money.

But its board of directors demanded faster results than Flannery was able to deliver.

“GE remains a fundamentally strong company with great businesses and tremendous talent. It is a privilege to be asked to lead this iconic company," Culp said in a statement. "We will be working very hard in the coming weeks to drive superior execution, and we will move with urgency."

The manufacturing conglomerate had long been a pillar of American industry. It has 300,000 employees, competes in 180 countries and enjoyed wide respect for its management and its corporate governance.

But the firm stumbled under the reign of chief executive Jeffrey R. Immelt, who retired in 2017 after 16 years in the top spot. Immelt had succeeded Jack Welch, a legend in corporate management circles.

Flannery had been working to restore confidence. After his appointment in August 2017, several top managers left the company, including the chief financial officer.

Flannery subsequently grounded the company’s corporate jet fleet, reduced the number of cars issued to executives and announced a review of its compensation policies. Still, the company reported disappointing financial results soon after he took over. It cut its dividend by half as it sought to save money and regain its footing after more than a decade of lagging profits and poor stock performance.

Shareholders saw their payments on each share drop from 24 cents a quarter to 12 cents, just the third time the company has cut the payout in its 125-year history.

The manufacturing conglomerate put in motion a sweeping overhaul that includes plans to revamp its board of directors and sell off business units, including its storied lighting business that dates to its founder, Thomas Edison.

GE had long been one of Wall Street’s biggest dividend payers, behind the likes of Exxon and Apple. Everyone from individual investors to pensions to foundations have relied for decades on the GE dividend.