

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington on September 26, 2018. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said Tuesday the U.S. economy appears to be in the midst of a “remarkably positive” period that is unprecedented in modern history.

The Fed is predicting unemployment will remain below 4 percent through 2020 and that inflation will stay low — around 2 percent — during that time. This has never happened before in modern U.S. history. The last time unemployment was that low for several years, in the 1960s, it triggered high inflation, but the central bank and many outside forecasters don’t believe that will occur this time.

“This historically rare pairing of steady, low inflation and very low unemployment is a testament to the fact we remain in extraordinary times,” Powell said in a speech at the annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics. “I was asked at last week’s news conference whether these forecasts are too good to be true — a reasonable question.”

President Trump has taken credit for the strong U.S. economy. Powell has been careful not to make political comments since the Fed is an independent body, but he did say last week that the tax cuts have played a role in boosting growth.

There is uneasiness at the Fed about predicting such an unprecedentedly rosy period. A survey of 51 NABE economic forecasters released Monday found that more than half predict the next recession will start in 2020, a reminder of the of the growing concern that something will go awry.

Powell said he and his colleagues have a contingency plan in place if the economy veers off the path they are predicting. But for now, the Fed is committed to raising interest rates in a slow and steady way.

“Our ongoing policy of gradual interest rate normalization reflects our efforts to balance the inevitable risks that come with extraordinary times,” he said, adding that “we will use the tools we used in the financial crisis, to the extent we have to” if a downturn comes.

Trump has criticized Powell for raising interest rates too quickly, which the president fears could curb growth and job opportunities. But Powell is sticking to his plan to hike rates until they get close to around 3 percent, which the Fed considers to neither stimulate the economy nor dampen it. At the moment, the Fed’s benchmark interest rate sits in a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent.

When unemployment is this low, businesses typically struggle to find workers and companies are often forced to raise pay to try to lure workers to their firms. That, in turn, causes businesses to hike prices that consumers pay at the store or elsewhere. This relationship between unemployment and inflation is known as the Phillips Curve among economists, but some have questioned lately whether the curve dead.

Powell said he doesn’t think the Phillips Curve is dead, but he also doesn’t think inflation is going to jump anytime soon even though the labor market is much tighter now. He argues the Fed is aware of the risks and doing a more active job of managing inflation expectations than in the 1960s, which should help keep a lid on inflation, similar to what happened in the 1990s economic boom.

Wages are rising at their fastest rate in a decade, a sign of the growing tightness of the labor market. Retailers and fast food chains are offering perks like free meals, special bonuses and metro cards to recruit holiday workers, and Amazon, America’s second largest employer, just announced it is raising pay to at least $15 an hour among all of its 350,000 workers.

Powell called it “quite welcome” that wages are finally rising faster for workers and it is also encouraging that inflation has remained at the Fed’s 2 percent target despite the pay increases.