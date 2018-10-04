

Finding a place to live with compatible housemates can be a challenge when you relocate to a new city. The newly launched Bungalow aims to solve that issue and to help homeowners and landlords find renters.

Bungalow, which operates in Washington, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego and Portland, Ore., was founded to match young professionals who need housing in growing cities with retirees who own outdated property that can be updated and repurposed for renters.

For renters, Bungalow offers homes with common areas that have been redecorated for modern tastes and include WiFi and a washer and dryer. Renters are vetted by Bungalow and then meet potential housemates.

While the average lease is for 12 months, Bungalow offers leases as short as four months for people with temporary assignments or who are uncertain about where they want to live as they get to know a city. In addition, Bungalow allows tenants to transfer the lease if they need to relocate to another city.

For homeowners, Bungalow leases directly from them and guarantees the monthly payment as well as provides professional cleaning services and maintenance on the house. Renters typically must have a credit score of 680 or above, a monthly income of three times the base rent and no criminal record.

Some examples of recent local listings are rooms in rowhouses in Petworth, Navy Yard, Capitol Hill, Columbia Heights and Arlington that range in rent from $850 to $1,460 per month.