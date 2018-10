Here’s a list of open houses taking place Oct. 6-7 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

2100 11th St NW #g01 1 pm to 3 pm $729,000

919 Florida Ave NW #801 11 am to 2 pm $799,000

2920 Sherman Ave NW #2 1 pm to 3:30 pm $625,920

433 Ridge St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $729,800

2819 11th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

619 Harvard St NW #unit #1 11 am to 1 pm $599,900

555 Massachusetts Ave NW #514 Noon to 4 pm $325,000

1011 M St NW #601 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

20005

1245 13th St NW #611 1 pm to 4 pm $389,000

20007

2217 Hall Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,900

1646 Foxhall Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

1616 33rd St NW 1 pm to 2 pm $6,200

1332 29th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,295,000

2426 Observatory Pl NW Noon to 2 pm $1,039,000

20008

2936 Davenport St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,500,000

2725 Connecticut Ave NW #604 1 pm to 3 pm $579,000

20009

2605 Adams Mill Rd NW #31 1 pm to 3 pm $649,500

1719 U St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900

1719 U St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $634,900

2328 Champlain St NW #401 2 pm to 4 pm $1,999,999

1461 S St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,975,000

1911 R St NW #802 10 am to 3 pm $4,900

1815 18th St NW #101 1 pm to 3 pm $389,900

20010

3701 14th St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

3701 14th St NW #4 1 pm to 4 pm $665,000

3481 Holmead Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000

1745 Park Rd NW 11 am to 1 pm $1,345,000

1428 Meridian Pl NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

1428 Meridian Pl NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $750,000

1428 Meridian Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $450,000

20011

1448 Sheridan Street NW Noon to 3 pm $600,000

217 Webster St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $929,000

514 Rittenhouse St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $679,900

5310 Kansas Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000

5021 8th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $585,000

20012

7110 9th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $950,000

20016

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #115b 11 am to 2 pm $260,000

20036

1514 17th St NW #412 1 pm to 4 pm $265,000

1524 18th St NW #7 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,900

1711 Massachusetts Ave NW #210 1 pm to 3 pm $259,900

1524 18th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

1524 18th St NW #6 2 pm to 4 pm $929,900

1524 18th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

1524 18th St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $679,900

1108 16th NW #702 1 pm to 3 pm $1,899,900

1108 16th NW #501 1 pm to 3 pm $1,699,900

1108 16th NW #502 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

20037

2425 L St NW #217 2 pm to 4 pm $529,000

2501 M St NW #303 11 am to 4 pm $2,598,000

2501 M St NW #206 11 am to 4 pm $1,216,000

2501 M St NW #408 11 am to 4 pm $2,220,000

2501 M St NW #201 11 am to 4 pm $1,798,000

2501 M St NW #t-03 10 am to 4 pm $1,498,000

1099 22nd St NW #410 1 pm to 3 pm $1,275,000

2301 N St NW #115 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

2425 L St NW #320 Noon to 2 pm $649,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1242 I St NE Noon to 2 pm $1,295,000

921 11th St NE 9:30 am to 10:30 am $948,500

1635 A St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $798,500

1324 Holbrook St NE Noon to 2 pm $799,993

440 12th St NE #115 2 pm to 4 pm $580,000

440 12th St NE #209 2 pm to 4 pm $569,900

1402 H St NE #502 Noon to 2 pm $934,000

1402 H St NE #503 Noon to 2 pm $729,900

1402 H St NE #507 Noon to 2 pm $744,900

20011

735 Oglethorpe St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $579,900

20017

716718 Jackson St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $569,000

716718 Jackson St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $512,000

20018

2134 30th St NE 2 pm to 4:30 pm $759,900

3715 Jamison St NE 11 am to 5 pm $699,990

2632 Coleman Lane NE 11 am to 5 pm $790,000

3723 Jamison St NE 11 am to 5 pm $594,990

3738 Commodore Joshua Barney Dr NE 11 am to 5 pm $670,000

3731 Jamison St NE 11 am to 5 pm $570,000

20019

809 49th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $619,000

208 45th St NE Noon to 5 pm $495,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1621 D St SE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $3,450

9 7th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,395,000

1711 D St SE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $799,950

1711 D St SE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $879,950

900 11th St SE #211 1 pm to 4 pm $724,900

900 11th St SE #301 1 pm to 4 pm $709,900

20019

5503 Call Pl SE 11 am to 1 pm $270,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

560 N St SW #n816 1 pm to 3 pm $465,000

510 N St SW #n524 1 pm to 3 pm $359,900

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

2214 11th St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,179,000

915 French St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

621 Columbia Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $824,900

437 New York Ave NW #1103 2 pm to 4 pm $489,000

437 New York Ave NW #505 2 pm to 4 pm $489,000

444 M St NW #7 2 pm to 4 pm $589,000

1612 5th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1430 3rd St NW Noon to 2 pm $695,000

151 V St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000

809 6th St NW #34 2 pm to 4 pm $565,000

809 6th St NW #35 2 pm to 4 pm $539,000

660 Glick Ct NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $849,900

726 Girard St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

809 6th St NW #43 2 pm to 4 pm $449,000

809 6th St NW #55 2 pm to 4 pm $564,500

1852 3rd St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

505507 O St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900

500 Florida Ave NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $430,000

1117 10th St NW #206 2 pm to 4 pm $514,900

934 Westminster St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,384,900

777 7th St NW #708 2 pm to 4 pm $439,000

919 Florida Ave NW #503 2 pm to 4 pm $624,000

400 Massachusetts Ave NW #505 1 pm to 4 pm $489,000

555 Massachusetts Ave NW #418 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000

20004

616 E St NW #653 2 pm to 4 pm $654,900

616 E St NW #417 2 pm to 4 pm $2,000

616 E St NW #1150 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,025,000

616 E St NW #256 1 pm to 3:30 pm $865,000

20005

1 Logan Cir NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #112 1 pm to 4 pm $649,000

1211 13th St NW #605 1 pm to 4 pm $435,000

1420 N St NW #301 12:30 pm to 2 pm $469,500

1520 O St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $774,900

1300 N St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $429,000

1325 13th St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $459,000

1225 13th St NW #101 1 pm to 4 pm $320,000

1320 13th St NW #33 1 pm to 4 pm $529,000

20007

1533 Foxhall Rd NW Noon to 2 pm $3,950

1649 34th St NW 3 pm to 5 pm $995,000

1317 35th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,865,000

3528 Whitehaven Pkwy NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,695,000

3310 Dent Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,595,000

1514 44th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,025,000

1613 35th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,759,000

2325 42nd St NW #213 2 pm to 4 pm $299,900

4526 Westhall Dr NW Noon to 2 pm $1,800,000

1314 28th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $5,650,000

4343 Garfield St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,895,000

3422 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000

4114 Davis Pl NW #106 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900

2339 40th Pl S #001 2 pm to 4 pm $299,000

2107 37th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $819,000

2500 Q St NW #512 2 pm to 4 pm $410,000

2500 Q St NW #207 1 pm to 4 pm $375,000

1077 Paper Mill Ct NW #1077 2 pm to 4 pm $880,000

20008

2801 Connecticut Ave NW #17 11 am to 1 pm $599,000

2519 Massachusetts Ave NW Noon to 1:30 pm $1,999,000

3883 Connecticut Ave NW #609 1 pm to 3 pm $649,000

2937 Garfield Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

3883 Connecticut Ave NW #216 1 pm to 3 pm $416,000

3883 Connecticut Avenue NW 1 pm to 3 pm $416,000

3900 Connecticut Ave NW #203-G 2 pm to 4 pm $479,000

20009

1321 Euclid St NW #401 1 pm to 3 pm $475,000

1813 13th St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $949,000

3025 Ontario NW #406 1 pm to 4 pm $485,000

2526 17th St NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000

2510 Cliffbourne Pl NW #11 2 pm to 4 pm $349,000

1668 Kalorama Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $679,000

1613 Harvard St NW #115 1 pm to 3 pm $545,000

1730 New Hampshire Ave NW #14 1 pm to 3 pm $399,900

1108 Columbia Rd NW #107 1 pm to 3 pm $320,000

1421 Columbia Rd NW #b4 1 pm to 4 pm $349,000

1619 R St NW #ll1 2 pm to 4 pm $539,000

1601 18th St NW #807 2 pm to 4 pm $359,750

1310 Q St NW #6 1 pm to 4 pm $2,995,000

2707 Adams Mill Rd NW #107 2 pm to 4 pm $349,000

1461 Chapin St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $849,000

1461 Chapin St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1461 Chapin St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1461 Chapin St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $2,100,000

1737 New Hampshire Ave NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,000

2012 15th St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

2412 17th St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $514,900

1938 Biltmore St NW #d 11 am to 1:30 pm $499,900

20010

1313 Irving Street NW Noon to 3 pm $900,000

1327 Spring Rd NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

1327 Spring Rd NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000

3523 13th St NW ##1 1 pm to 4 pm $849,888

739 Kenyon St NW 1 pm to 5 pm $649,900

430 Kenyon St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000

770 Lamont St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $647,000

811 Otis Pl NW #205 2 pm to 4 pm $369,000

1313 Irving St NW #1 Noon to 3 pm $900,000

3114 13th St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $550,000

1331 Kenyon St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

20011

4716 Blagden Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,599,000

5108 9th Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $750,000

4413 3rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $650,000

909 Quincy St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $669,000

909 Quincy St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $669,000

5516 4th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $739,000

53 Nicholson St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $765,000

5315 8th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $824,900

4106 14th St NW ##1a 2 pm to 4 pm $629,900

4607 16th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,025,000

209 Peabody St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $829,900

4507 Arkansas Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $875,000

5232 1st St NW Noon to 2 pm $625,000

5408 Illinois Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $729,900

522 Buchanan St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $672,400

1623 Montague St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $999,990

1527 Farragut St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,399,000

235 Emerson St NW #101 1 pm to 4 pm $225,000

5301 13th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $980,000

20015

4301 Military Rd NW #ph8 1 pm to 3 pm $1,999,000

5422 Nevada Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,399,000

5316 42nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,975,000

3622 Jocelyn St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,015,000

5238 Nebraska Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $865,900

20016

5304 Sherier Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000

5145 Tilden St NW 1:30 pm to 3 pm $3,790,000

4608 Rockwood Pkwy NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,999,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #412b Noon to 2 pm $635,000

3856 Porter St NW #e371 1 pm to 4 pm $539,000

3101 New Mexico Ave NW #857 2 pm to 4 pm $379,000

4949 Sherier Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,350,000

3510 Overlook Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

3281 Sutton Pl NW #d 2 pm to 4 pm $699,500

4286 Massachusetts Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,110,000

3410 38th St NW #b422 Noon to 2 pm $4,200

3823 Rodman NW #d22 1 pm to 4 pm $450,000

2826 Arizona Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,599,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1223e 2 pm to 4 pm $459,000

20036

2021 N St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,100,000

1514 17th St NW #208 1 pm to 3 pm $255,000

1260 21st St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $348,000

1 Scott Cir NW #117 1 pm to 4 pm $269,000

20037

2201 L St NW #511 Noon to 2 pm $315,000

2201 L St NW #315 2 pm to 4 pm $305,000

2301 N St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

2201 L St NW #812 2 pm to 4 pm $309,900

1328 22nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

2425 L Street NW 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900

1414 22nd St NW #63 2 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

2515 K St NW #205 Noon to 2 pm $335,000

2425 L St NW #520 2 pm to 4 pm $624,900

NORTHEAST

20002

526 3rd Street NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,387,500

1118 3rd St NE 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $699,900

1742 L St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $515,000

709 7th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,025,000

1437 G St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,900

621 A St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $2,335,000

1031 6th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $825,000

218a 3rd St NE #29 2 pm to 4 pm $459,900

20011

6014 New Hampshire Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $865,000

4411 1st Pl NE #38 1 pm to 4 pm $275,000

506 Oglethorpe St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $499,999

603 Jefferson St NE Noon to 3 pm $579,950

20017

1024 Buchanan St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $549,000

20018

2261 16th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $450,000

1931 Jackson St NE Noon to 2 pm $949,900

3612 Wright Ter NE 1 pm to 3 pm $629,995

2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $859,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

922 I St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,798,000

154 D St SE 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $1,100,000

720 East Capitol St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $2,199,000

212 9th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

103 E St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,240,000

801 Virginia Ave SE #406 1 pm to 4 pm $959,900

801 Virginia Ave SE #206 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900

1007 South Carolina Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $789,700

1000 New Jersey Ave SE #213 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

322 East Capitol Street NE 1 pm to 3 pm $2,150,000

1000 New Jersey Ave SE #214 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

419 K St SE #end Unit Noon to 1:30 pm $1,250,000

1024 South Carolina Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $819,000

126 13th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,550,000

1503 K St SE #301 2 pm to 4 pm $629,000

20020

2514 High SE 2 pm to 4 pm $490,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

800 4th Street SW Noon to 3 pm $369,000

1245 4th Street SW #e302 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

801 Capitol Square Pl SW 2 pm to 4 pm $5,500

800 4th St SW #n516 Noon to 3 pm $369,000