

The laureates of the Nobel Prize in Economics, William Nordhaus, left, and Paul Romer, are seen at a press conference at The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, on Oct. 8, 2018. (Henrik Montgomery/TT via AP)

Two American economists, William Nordhaus and Paul Romer, received the Nobel Prize for economics Monday for their work on the relationship of climate change and technological innovation to economics, which has had a lasting effect on policy around the world.

Nordhaus, a longtime professor of economics at Yale University, and Romer, a former senior vice president of World Bank and now an economics professor at New York University, were announced the winners of the $1 million prize by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

BREAKING NEWS: ⁰The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2018 to William D. Nordhaus and Paul M. Romer. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/xUs6iSyI7h — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2018

Although the two men worked independently, the academy recognized them together for work that “broadened the scope of economic analysis” through modeling methods that are used to study long-term change and shape policy practices.

“William D. Nordhaus and Paul M. Romer have designed methods for addressing some of our time’s most basic and pressing questions about how we create long-term sustained and sustainable economic growth,” the academy said in a news release.

Nobel Prize goes to the great Bill Nordhaus -- the founder of modern environmental economics, joint with Paul Romer, who founded the modern innovation-driven approach to understanding economic growth. — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) October 8, 2018

Nordhaus, 77, began exploring the impact of environmental issues on the economy in the 1970s and was recognized for his pioneering work in applying economic analysis to climate change forecasts.

In the mid-90s, Nordhaus was the first person to create a model that “describes the global interplay between the economy and the climate,” the academy said. The model pulls theories and data from chemistry, physics and economics and is used to explore the possible effects of climate policy interventions. Nordhaus also invented the idea of a carbon tax.

Born in Albuquerque, Nordhaus studied at Yale as an undergraduate. After earning his doctorate in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge in 196, he returned to Yale to teach.

Romer, 62, was recognized for his work modeling methods for long-term economic growth and for exploring economic decisions and how market conditions can fuel technological innovation, the academy said in the release. Romer’s most influential work, published in 1990, created “endogenous growth theory”, which shows how technological development is spurred by deliberate policy-making that promotes research, growth and education.

Romer’s work “has generated vast amounts of new research into the regulations and policies that encourage new ideas and long-term prosperity,” the academy said. When his phone rang -- with a call notifying him that he’d won the prize -- Romer initially ignored it because he thought it was a spam call, the Associated Press reported. After years of his being on the Nobel short-list, NYU wrongly announced that he’d won the prize in 2016.

Born in Denver, Romer earned both his undergraduate and doctorate degrees at the University of Chicago. He founded Aplia, an education technology company in 2001, and has also taught at University of California Berkeley and Stanford University.

“The two picks are brought together by the emphasis on wealth, the true nature of wealth, and how nations and societies fare at the macro level,” economist Tyler Cowen wrote of Nordhaus and Romer after the prize announcement.

This is the final Nobel prize to be announced this year. It comes on the heels of a foreboding report from the United Nations panel on climate change, which called for a rapid transformation of the world economy to stave off climate-related crises, which might come as soon as 2040.