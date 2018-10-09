Google will not compete for a $10 billion opportunity to build the Defense Department’s cloud-computing contract, the company said Tuesday, saying the project could conflict with its corporate values regarding the use of artificial intelligence.

The contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI for short, calls for a massive cloud-computing infrastructure that can handle classified U.S. military data and enable new defense capabilities. Bids are due Oct. 12.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Google said it is dropping its bid for ethical reasons and because it lacked certain government certifications. The move was first reported by Bloomberg News.

[Google for months kept secret a bug that imperiled the personal data of Google+ users]

“We are not bidding on the JEDI contract because first, we couldn’t be assured that it would align with our AI principles and second, we determined that there were portions of the contract that were out of scope with our current government certifications,” a Google representative said in the statement, adding that the company works with the U.S. government in many areas. “We will continue to pursue strategic work to help state, local and federal customers modernize their infrastructure and meet their mission critical requirements.”

Google is undergoing a broader reckoning over how the company’s artificial intelligence algorithms, which are some of the most advanced in the world, should be applied to the work of national defense. In early June, the company said it would drop out of a Defense Department project to apply its artificial intelligence algorithms to analyzing drone video, saying it would not apply for follow-on awards when its contract expires next year. The move followed pressure from employees who objected to the company’s involvement in a controversial and long-standing drone war.

That contract, known as Project Maven, is designed to automate the analysis of surveillance footage collected by U.S. military drones, a task that for years has been handled directly by the Air Force. But Google Cloud chief executive Diane Greene said at the time that the company could not control the “downstream uses” of the technology. The company later said it would ban the development of AI software that can be used in weapons systems.

“We do believe that the uses of our cloud and AI will prove to be overwhelmingly positive for the world, and we also recognize that we cannot control all downstream uses of our technology,” Greene wrote.

The JEDI cloud contract would potentially have a much broader exposure to the Pentagon’s advanced weapons systems. The Pentagon has said it already offers individual clouds, many of them built in secret to enable classified military programs.

Top Pentagon officials have said the JEDI contract would account for about 16 percent of the department’s overall cloud-computing work, subsuming many of the Defense Department’s existing cloud efforts. They have also said the JEDI cloud would be used as a springboard for not-yet-developed military systems.

Developing the system “will revolutionize how we fight and win wars,” Defense Department chief information officer Dana Deasy said in a recent interview.

In its statement announcing it was pulling its bid, Google also joined a chorus of commercial technology companies in criticizing the Pentagon’s decision to award the JEDI contract to just one vendor, saying that a “multicloud” approach would have allowed the department to better match different solutions to different workloads. IBM, Microsoft and Oracle have sharply criticized the Pentagon’s approach and even mounted lawsuits seeking to overturn it, arguing that the project is unfairly tilted in Amazon.com’s favor.

Amazon has said it prefers the single-cloud approach for the JEDI contract. Amazon and Microsoft are current cloud market leaders. Competitors are worried that Amazon has an inside track to the JEDI award because it has been the CIA’s primary cloud provider for years and because the Pentagon’s request for proposals includes highly specific requirements that only Amazon is likely to meet. (Amazon chief executive and founder Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Post.)

“Had the JEDI contract been open to multiple vendors, we would have submitted a compelling solution for portions of it,” a Google representative said. “At a time when new technology is constantly becoming available, customers should have the ability to take advantage of that innovation.”