

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. A severe sell-off in technology stocks has pushed the front-month VIX futures contract to a premium relative to the second-month contract.

Wall Street extended its losses Wednesday afternoon as markets continued to skid, with the Nasdaq leading the losses. The Dow lost more than 600 points in afternoon trading. The Standard and Poor’s 500-stock index was approaching its longest losing streak in two years.

A surge in Treasury yields appears to be fueling the losses, as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield spiked last month and has continued to climb throughout October, landing at 3.21 percent Wednesday.

The tech sector was hit hardest, with Netflix down nearly 7 percent, Amazon down 5 percent and Apple, Google and Facebook all down more than 3 percent.

“Clearly stocks are spooked by higher rates and maybe some inflation that seems to be creeping in,” said Michael Farr, CEO of Farr, Miller & Washington. “That suggests the Fed will keep raising rates, and that’s taking the wind out of the stocks that have done the most, particularly in the tech sector."

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.3 percent, or more than 600 points. The S&P 500 was down 2.5 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw losses of 3 percent.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note is a closely watched number as a signal of where the U.S. economy is headed. The yield -- what it pays its owner for buying it -- climbed above 3 percent in April. Many observers expected that would trigger a sell-off in the stock market as investors flooded their cash into Treasurys. Instead, U.S. equity markets have kept going up.

Investors are leaning into safer stocks with steady dividends -- utilities and consumer staples -- and pulling out of the higher-paying, higher-risk stocks as other guideposts of growth, like the communication sector, tumbled.

The markets have been on a historic climb -- with the Dow and S&P each notching dozens of new highs since 2016 -- buoyed by a strong U.S. economy and solid corporate earnings.

On Friday, federal data showed that the U.S. jobless rate fell to 3.7 percent in September, it’s lowest point since 1969. The Fed has predicted that unemployment will remain below 4 percent through 2020 and inflation is expected to track around 2 percent, conditions that Federal Reserve chief Jerome H. Powell called “remarkably positive.” The Fed aims to raise rates to about 3 percent. The current benchmark interest rate is 2 to 2.25 percent.

President Trump, who has claimed much of the credit for the strong economy, has criticized the Fed’s pace of raising interest rates, saying going too fast could slow growth and job creation.

“I think we don’t have to go as fast,” Trump said Tuesday on CNBC.

Ivan Feinseth, Chief Investment Officer at Tigress Financial Partners, said that although the losses caught him off-guard, he thought many investors were unduly frightened by the rising rates.

“I believe this selling is an overdone panic,” Feinseth said. “The Fed will stay on a measured pace. The Fed increasing rates to me was a sign that the economy was able to stand on its own two feet.”

Thomas Heath contributed to this report.