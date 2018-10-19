

The current owners commissioned Annapolis artist Sam Robinson to paint a sepia-toned mural of the Severn River on the dining room walls. (Tod Connell/Linens & Lens/Tod Connell/Linens & Lens)

A U.S. Naval Academy graduate who went on to have a decorated career built this Colonial Revival house in the Frederick Law Olmsted Jr.-designed community of Wardour in Annapolis.

Philip H. Ross, who was born in Alaska and raised in the Midwest, graduated from the academy in 1927. He spent 34 years in the Navy, rising to the rank of rear admiral. During World War II, he was a specialist in submarine warfare and was awarded two Navy Crosses, the Bronze Star and three commendation medals.

Ross built the house overlooking Weems Creek in 1937. He and his wife, Helen, remained in the house only three years before selling it.

By then, Wardour had become an exclusive enclave on the water. The neighborhood was carved out of 225 acres that Elisabeth Giddings and her sister Katherine Giddings Aldridge inherited in 1884. Wardour is named for Wardour Castle, the birthplace of Anne Arundell, who was the wife of Cecil Calvert, second Lord Baltimore.

The Giddings sisters initially asked George T. Melvin to develop the property. But, in 1907, Elisabeth Giddings hired noted landscape architect Frederick Law Olmstead Jr., who, along with his brother, designed the Mall, the Jefferson Memorial, the White House grounds and Rock Creek Park. Olmstead Jr. planned the street pattern and lots to take advantage of the rolling terrain, mature trees and attractive views. To this day, Wardour is known for its meandering roads, large lots and open spaces.

The house is on Scott Drive, a street that was not part of the original Olmstead Jr. plan. The street is said to be named after James Brown Scott, a Harvard-educated lawyer who was a leader in the development of public international law and a former secretary of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Scott Drive was a shortcut between the end of Claude Street and Scott’s House, Few Acres.

Since it was built, the original house has been expanded by subsequent owners, with additions to each side. One of the new wings includes the family room and kitchen. The other enlarged the master suite and added a home office and guest bedroom.



The screened porch has two seating areas, black-and-white striped awnings and a painted brick floor. (Laura Metzler/Laura Metzler)

The sellers, who have owned the home since 2005, brought in Washington designer Skip Sroka to update the living room and wood-paneled library. In 2007, they commissioned Annapolis artist Sam Robinson to paint a sepia-toned mural of the Severn River on the dining room walls.

A long, wooden stairway leads from the expansive lawn behind the house to a pebble and oyster shell beach. The property includes 250 feet of waterfront and two deep-water piers with a 12-foot depth that can accommodate a sailboat or powerboat. There’s also a lift for a Jet Ski.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 5,055-square-foot house is listed for $4.5 million.

Listing: 221 Scott Dr., Annapolis, Md.

Listing agent: Shane Hedges, Compass

