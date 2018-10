Here’s a list of open houses taking place Oct. 27-28 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

23 Bates St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $484,000

777 7th St NW #708 2 pm to 4 pm $439,000

1539 9th St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $849,000

400 Massachusetts Ave NW #510 1 pm to 3 pm $419,000

400 Massachusetts Ave NW #510 1 pm to 3 pm $2,100

1653 New Jersey Ave NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $639,900

1011 M St NW #601 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

20005

1300 Massachusetts Ave NW #302 1 pm to 4 pm $379,000

20007

1516 Foxhall Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,150,000

2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #ph7 Noon to 3 pm $1,049,900

3237 N St NW #14 1 pm to 3 pm $2,350

3237 N St NW #14 1 pm to 3 pm $365,000

20008

3016 Tilden St NW #103 Noon to 2 pm $499,999

3883 Connecticut Ave NW #304 1 pm to 3 pm $589,000

4007 Connecticut Ave NW #408 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

3626 Fessenden St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,500

2725 Connecticut Ave NW #604 1 pm to 3 pm $569,000

20009

1465 Harvard St NW #b101 1 pm to 4 pm $409,900

1465 Harvard St NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $429,900

1801 16th St NW #101 Noon to 2 pm $285,000

20010

1513 Meridian Pl NW #5 1 pm to 3 pm $329,000

3701 14th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $589,000

3701 14th St NW #5 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

635 Kenyon St NW ## A - Upper Unit 3 pm to 4 pm $3,950

635 Kenyon St NW ##b 3 pm to 4 pm $1,750

1321 Monroe St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000

3101 19th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,250,000

20011

4400 Illinois Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $789,000

4717 Colorado Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,500,000

5304 4th St NW #2 Noon to 4 pm $355,000

5304 4th St NW #1 Noon to 4 pm $365,000

1419 Varnum St NW 11 am to 2 pm $625,000

136 Longfellow St NW 11 am to 4 pm $799,000

54055407 9th St NW #108 1 pm to 4 pm $285,000

6337 16th St NW 10 am to Noon $5,200

20012

6609 1st St NW Noon to 3 pm $899,000

20016

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #504-B 2 pm to 4 pm $890,000

3601 Wisconsin Ave NW #505 2 pm to 4 pm $300,000

3410 39th St NW #b710 2 pm to 4 pm $545,000

3010 Wisconsin Ave NW #305 2 pm to 4 pm $289,900

20036

1330 New Hampshire Ave NW #201 1 pm to 3 pm $458,999

1727 Massachusetts Ave NW #316 2 pm to 4 pm $339,000

20037

2425 L St NW #217 2 pm to 4 pm $514,000

2501 M St NW #303 11 am to 4 pm $2,598,000

2501 M St NW #206 11 am to 4 pm $1,216,000

2501 M St NW #408 11 am to 4 pm $2,220,000

1099 22nd St NW #102 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

NORTHEAST

20002

310 7th St NE 10 am to Noon $1,699,000

330 Rhode Island Ave NE #304 2 pm to 4 pm $280,000

20018

3715 Jamison St NE 11 am to 5 pm $699,990

3723 Jamison St NE 11 am to 5 pm $574,900

3738 Commodore Joshua Barney Dr NE 11 am to 5 pm $670,000

3731 Jamison St NE 11 am to 5 pm $570,000

20019

528 47th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $520,000

6109 Clay St NE 10 am to 1 pm $499,996

208 45th St NE Noon to 4 pm $495,000

5503 Jay St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

130 E St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,099,900

1300 4th St SE #502 Noon to 4 pm $394,900

1300 4th St SE #503 Noon to 4 pm $789,900

1300 4th St SE #501 Noon to 4 pm $419,900

1300 4th St SE #615 Noon to 4 pm $919,900

216 4th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,500,000

20019

725 Croissant Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $340,000

20020

3631 Alabama Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

800 4th St SW #n516 Noon to 3 pm $369,000

1245 4th Street SW #e302 2 pm to 4 pm $399,000

429 N St SW #s504 1 pm to 4 pm $620,000

800 4th Street SW Noon to 3 pm $369,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

138 U St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

1111 11th St NW #211 1 pm to 3 pm $460,000

14 Channing St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,500

15 Rhode Island Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

555 Massachusetts Ave NW #219 1 pm to 3 pm $349,000

1901 3rd St NW #1 1:30 pm to 4 pm $1,599,000

1555 9th Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000

1555 9th St NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000

440 L St NW #713 2 pm to 4 pm $508,500

400 Massachusetts Ave NW #1222 1 pm to 4 pm $559,999

400 Massachusetts Ave NW #505 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

726 Girard St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $874,000

916 G St NW #903 1 pm to 4 pm $749,000

210 Bates St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $700,000

20004

915 E St NW #1008 1 pm to 3 pm $469,888

20005

1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #l01 Noon to 2 pm $2,500

1441 Rhode Island Ave NW #105 1 pm to 3 pm $490,000

1245 13th St NW #611 1 pm to 4 pm $379,000

20007

3316 Cadys Alley NW 1:30 pm to 3 pm $7,200

2334 39th Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

3330 Dent Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000

2605 39th St NW #101 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

4523 Q Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

1235 Potomac St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,595,000

4929 Macarthur Blvd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $4,750

4802 Foxhall Cres NW 3 pm to 5 pm $1,750,000

1314 28th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $5,650,000

2828 Wisconsin Ave NW #500 1 pm to 3 pm $929,000

4020 Mansion Dr NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,579,000

2334 39th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

2815 38th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $975,000

4020 Mansion Drive NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,579,000

20008

2845 Mcgill Ter NW 12:30 pm to 3 pm $4,995,000

1829 23rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,400,000

2435 Tracy Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $4,995,000

3883 Connecticut Avenue NW 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

4514 Connecticut Ave NW #404 1 pm to 4 pm $379,000

4301 37th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $939,000

5183 Linnean Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $999,000

3501 Springland Lane NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,595,000

3883 Connecticut Ave NW #216 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

3001 Veazey Ter NW #1517 1 pm to 4 pm $531,000

2501 Calvert St NW #405 2 pm to 4 pm $339,000

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #806 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000

3001 Veazey Ter NW #508 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #318 2 pm to 4 pm $345,000

2711 Ordway St NW #105 1 pm to 3 pm $379,000

20009

2036 17th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,000

1937 Calvert St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $973,990

1901 Wyoming Ave NW #60 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

1216 Girard St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

1732 18th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

2410 20th St NW #107 Noon to 2 pm $365,000

1816 New Hampshire Ave NW #502 2 pm to 4 pm $259,000

1462 Harvard St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $579,000

2328 Champlain St NW #412 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

2750 14th St NW #203 1:30 pm to 3 pm $650,000

1615 Q St NW #614 2 pm to 4 pm $389,000

1816 New Hampshire Ave NW #702 12:30 pm to 2 pm $235,000

1601 18th St NW #506 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $345,000

1735 Johnson Ave NW #f 2 pm to 4 pm $789,900

2328 Champlain St NW #401 1 pm to 3 pm $1,999,999

20010

701 Lamont St NW #ph-53 2 pm to 4 pm $679,900

429 Kenyon St NW #t-4 2 pm to 4 pm $335,000

619 Newton Pl NW #101 2 pm to 4 pm $675,000

1114 Monroe St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000

1114 Monroe St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $929,000

1444 Ogden St NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1444 Ogden St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

1444 Ogden St NW #t02 2 pm to 4 pm $449,000

3523 13th St NW ##1 1 pm to 4 pm $849,888

1444 Ogden St NW #201 2 pm to 4 pm $369,000

3523 13th St NW #penthouse 1 pm to 4 pm $949,888

809 Otis Pl NW #203 1 pm to 3 pm $374,900

1313 Irving St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $900,000

1313 Irving St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $1,000,000

1328 Park Rd NW #h 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

20011

815 Tuckerman St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

53 Nicholson St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $750,000

4603 Illinois Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,100,000

1214 Delafield Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $824,999

4006 16th St NW 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $995,000

745 Hamilton St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $739,900

4916 1st St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $599,000

210 Varnum St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $715,000

20012

6513 3rd St NW Noon to 2 pm $749,900

7201 Georgia Ave NW #c 1 pm to 4 pm $774,900

7229 Georgia Ave NW #a 1 pm to 4 pm $449,900

20015

5422 Nevada Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,299,000

6234 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000

4301 Military Rd NW #311 1 pm to 4 pm $689,990

6343 Utah Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

7080 31st St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,399,000

20016

3401 38th St NW #324 2 pm to 4 pm $380,000

3810 39th St NW #f126 2 pm to 4 pm $479,000

5145 Tilden St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,790,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #412b 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $635,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #833-B Noon to 2 pm $329,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1223e 1 pm to 4 pm $449,000

3101 New Mexico Ave NW #857 2 pm to 4 pm $379,000

4204 48th Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,095,000

5155 Rockwood Pkwy NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,195,000

4209 50th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,775,000

3510 Overlook Lane NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,850,000

4916 Rockwood Pkwy NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,495,000

3101 New Mexico Ave NW #846 2 pm to 4 pm $479,000

4214 50th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,599,000

3127 51st Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,695,000

4301 Massachusetts Ave NW #1010 2:30 pm to 4 pm $299,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #116e 11 am to 1 pm $2,100

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #116e 11 am to 1 pm $300,000

4837 Tilden St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $4,250,000

20036

1330 New Hampshire Ave NW #924 Noon to 3 pm $334,900

1401 17th St NW #712 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

1260 21st St NW #211 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

20037

2201 L St NW #315 Noon to 2 pm $295,001

2201 L St NW #t2 2 pm to 4 pm $379,000

1328 22nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

1200 23rd St NW #604 2 pm to 4 pm $595,000

2501 M St NW #t-03 11 am to 4 pm $1,498,000

2425 L St NW #436 2 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

2425 L St NW #621 Noon to 2 pm $699,000

NORTHEAST

20002

427 6th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,057,000

1824 D St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $579,000

1824 D St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $679,000

245 9th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,300,000

2625 3rd St NE #202 2 pm to 4 pm $274,900

224 T St NE #c 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

224 T St NE #a 1 pm to 4 pm $619,900

1242 I St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

1118 3rd St NE Noon to 2 pm $674,999

1375 Maryland Ave NE #a 2 pm to 5 pm $569,000

1742 L St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $499,000

1375 Maryland Ave NE #b 2 pm to 5 pm $549,000

209 20th St NE #202 2 pm to 4 pm $399,500

209 20th St NE #101 2 pm to 4 pm $389,500

533 9th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $629,500

401 13th St NE #ph12 1 pm to 4 pm $499,995

1743 L St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $465,000

308 18th Pl NE #4 Noon to 3 pm $360,000

321 18th Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $549,000

20011

5383 Chillum Pl NE 2 pm to 5 pm $579,900

20017

1000 Taussig Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000

3733 12th St NE #201 2 pm to 5 pm $499,900

3733 12th St NE #301 2 pm to 5 pm $549,900

20018

3101 Chestnut St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $728,696

1816 Varnum St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $859,000

718 Jackson St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900

20019

4724 Jay St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $435,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1414 E St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $920,000

773 10th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

213 14th Street SE 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900

922 I St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

1401 K St SE #1 Noon to 2 pm $585,000

103 E St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,240,000

720 East Capitol St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $2,099,000

213 14th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900

1345 K St SE #204 1 pm to 4 pm $464,900

1345 K St SE #202 1 pm to 4 pm $669,900

1345 K St SE #301 1 pm to 4 pm $689,900

1345 K St SE #407 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900

1345 K St SE #406 1 pm to 4 pm $609,900

20019

4335 Gorman Ter SE 1 pm to 3 pm $299,900

20020

1514 U St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $528,750

1528 S St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $724,950