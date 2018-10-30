

Mid-Atlantic Builders is offering six multi-generational house designs in Madison Village at the Villages of Savannah in Brandywine, Md. (Mid-Atlantic Builders)

One in five Americans lives in a multigenerational household, according to the Pew Research Center. Among the many varieties of multigenerational households are those that include grandparents, parents and grandchildren; young adults living with their parents; and sometimes other relatives such as siblings, aunts and uncles sharing a home.

While most of these families find a way to make their lifestyle work in any type of home, in recent years builders have begun to design houses specifically for sharing by multiple generations. At the Villages of Savannah in Brandywine in Prince George’s County, Mid-Atlantic Builders is offering the first fully multigenerational community. All 18 of the development’s home designs include options for multigenerational families.

There are six new multigenerational house designs in Madison Village at the Villages of Savannah, three of which have recently opened models: the Palermo, the Sorrento and the Capri. The multigen houses range from 2,875 to 6,917 square feet, with four to six bedrooms and three to six bathrooms. Base prices range from the $530,000s to the $600,000s.

In addition, the development has traditional estate homes and single-level homes that can be customized with multigenerational spaces. Base prices start in the upper $400,000s for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with 1,801 square feet.

For more information, visit www.MidAtlanticBuilders.com/Savannah or call 301-782-9036.