Here’s a list of open houses taking place Nov. 3-4 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

629 Q St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $929,000

210 P St NW #unit 1 2 pm to 4 pm $929,900

210 P St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $1,229,900

460 New York Ave NW #804 2 pm to 4 pm $539,888

57 N St NW #unit 425 Noon to 3 pm $854,900

57 N St NW #unit 420 Noon to 3 pm $559,900

57 N St NW #unit 533 Noon to 3 pm $449,900

57 N St NW #unit 308 Noon to 3 pm $539,900

57 N St NW #unit 534 Noon to 3 pm $854,900

57 N St NW #unit-335 Noon to 3 pm $749,900

57 N St NW #unit-524 Noon to 3 pm $419,900

57 N St NW #unit 223 Noon to 3 pm $449,900

57 N St NW #306 Noon to 3 pm $699,900

57 N St NW #unit 327 Noon to 3 pm $499,900

210 P St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,900

52 Quincy Place NW 1 pm to 4 pm $449,900

20004

915 E St NW #1008 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900

20005

1300 Massachusetts Ave NW #302 11 am to 1 pm $379,000

20007

2334 39th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

3320 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,150,000

3748 W St NW Noon to 2 pm $800,000

1202 30th St NW #d 2 pm to 4 pm $3,400

1252 Wisconsin Avenue NW #202 Noon to 2 pm $4,100

1252 Wisconsin Avenue NW #302 Noon to 2 pm $4,950

20008

3016 Tilden St NW #103 Noon to 2 pm $499,999

20009

1217 T St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,474,999

2020 12th St NW #116 1 pm to 3 pm $724,900

2805 18th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,449,000

1828 Ontario Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

1828 Ontario Pl NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

20010

1428 Meridian Pl NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000

1428 Meridian Pl NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1428 Meridian Pl NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

3740 9th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,029,990

3701 14th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $589,000

3701 14th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $459,000

3701 14th St NW #5 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

20011

1352 Randolph St NW Noon to 2 pm $879,000

5317 5th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

4916 1st St NW 11 am to 1 pm $599,000

5521 3rd St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $374,999

5521 3rd St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $674,999

20015

6343 Utah Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,225,000

20016

3101 New Mexico Ave NW #832 Noon to 2 pm $2,850

3900 Watson Pl NW #g1c-B 2 pm to 4 pm $385,000

4425 River Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $875,000

20036

1301 20th St NW #201 2 pm to 4 pm $273,900

20037

2501 M St NW #303 11 am to 4 pm $2,598,000

2501 M St NW #206 11 am to 4 pm $1,216,000

2501 M St NW #408 11 am to 4 pm $2,220,000

2501 M St NW #t-03 11 am to 4 pm $1,498,000

2311 M St NW #802 Noon to 3 pm $399,000

2301 N St NW #115 1 pm to 4 pm $675,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1402 H St NE #507 1 pm to 3 pm $744,900

1402 H St NE #502 1 pm to 3 pm $934,900

1402 H St NE #503 1 pm to 3 pm $729,900

1350 Maryland Ave NE #410 1 pm to 3 pm $574,900

1014 Florida Ave NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

1739 D St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $929,000

20011

652 Oglethorpe St NE Noon to 3 pm $530,000

735 Oglethorpe St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $569,900

804 Hamilton St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $520,000

20017

716718 Jackson St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $549,000

716718 Jackson St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

1346 Jackson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $725,000

20018

1610 Jackson St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $875,000

1907 Jackson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $824,900

1845 Channing St NE 11 am to 2 pm $487,500

20019

5503 Jay St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $375,000

SOUTHEAST

20020

2315 Branch Ave SE Noon to 2 pm $849,000

1601 U St SE Noon to 2 pm $350,000

20032

523 Foxhall Pl SE Noon to 2 pm $320,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

1245 4th Street SW #e302 1 pm to 3 pm $389,900

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

135 W St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,349,900

133 W St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,279,900

1901 3rd St NW #1 1:30 pm to 1:30 pm $1,599,000

475 New York Ave NW #ph #7 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

555 Massachusetts Ave NW #1113 1 pm to 4 pm $650,000

127 U St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,099,900

426 M St NW #f 1 pm to 3 pm $549,000

2003 1st St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $839,000

2003 1st St NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $969,000

14 Channing St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,500

6 Rhode Island Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $299,000

20004

915 E St NW #1007 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900

20005

1107 P St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

1316 12th St NW #5 1 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000

20007

2811 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

4020 Mansion Dr NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,579,000

4523 Q Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

3576 Winfield Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,499,000

1317 35th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

3718 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

2500 Q St NW #207 1 pm to 4 pm $375,000

2800 Wisconsin Ave NW #409 2 pm to 4 pm $1,550

3900 Tunlaw Rd NW #319 2 pm to 4 pm $199,999

2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #ph7 Noon to 4 pm $975,000

4436 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $859,000

1314 28th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $5,650,000

3237 N St NW #14 Noon to 2 pm $2,350

1557 33rd St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,250,000

3237 N St NW #14 Noon to 2 pm $365,000

20008

3883 Connecticut Ave NW #216 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

2725 Connecticut Ave NW #604 1 pm to 3 pm $569,000

2122 California St NW #654 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000

2501 Calvert St NW #405 1 pm to 3 pm $339,000

2926 Porter St NW #304 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000

3001 Veazey Ter NW #1320 1 pm to 4 pm $575,000

2126 Connecticut Ave NW #58 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

4514 Connecticut Ave NW #404 2 pm to 4 pm $379,000

20009

1324 Euclid St NW #305 1 pm to 4 pm $584,900

2410 20th St NW #107 2 pm to 4 pm $365,000

1121 Fairmont St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $745,000

1615 Q St NW #908 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $519,000

1732 18th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,495,000

2012 15th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1655 Hobart Street NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,129,000

1864 California St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,250,000

2020 12th St NW #818 1 pm to 3 pm $998,000

2550 University Pl NW #5 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

2412 17th St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

1705 Lanier Pl NW #402 Noon to 2 pm $345,000

1310 U St NW #817 12:30 pm to 4 pm $13,575

1310 U St NW #712 12:30 pm to 4 pm $10,215

1310 U St NW #716 12:30 pm to 4 pm $5,965

1310 U St NW #805 12:30 pm to 4 pm $6,925

20010

701 Lamont St NW #53 2 pm to 4 pm $679,900

1114 Monroe St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000

430 Kenyon St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000

3523 13th St NW ##1 1 pm to 4 pm $849,888

3523 13th St NW #penthouse 1 pm to 4 pm $949,888

624 Irving St NW 1:30 pm to 4 pm $849,900

1321 Monroe St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000

1444 Ogden St NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1444 Ogden St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

1444 Ogden St NW #t02 2 pm to 4 pm $449,000

1444 Ogden St NW #201 2 pm to 4 pm $369,000

20011

5301 13th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $980,000

5108 9th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $724,999

1626 Montague St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,399,000

5315 8th St NW 3 pm to 5 pm $824,900

4910 4th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $795,000

745 Hamilton St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $739,900

1352 Randolph St NW Noon to 2 pm $879,000

5310 Kansas Ave NW Noon to 2 pm $835,000

1312 Rittenhouse St NW Noon to 2 pm $829,000

909 Quincy St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $649,000

909 Quincy St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $649,000

616 Delafield Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,999

20015

5316 42nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,975,000

2715 Tennyson St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,499,000

4301 Military Rd NW #311 Noon to 4 pm $669,000

4119 Military Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000

3336 Quesada St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,995,000

5801 32nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,085,000

20016

4101 Albemarle St NW #617 2 pm to 4 pm $535,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1223e 1 pm to 4 pm $439,000

3610 39th St NW #b542 1 pm to 3 pm $479,900

3127 51st Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,695,000

4285 Embassy Park Dr NW 2 pm to 4 pm $805,000

3101 New Mexico Ave NW #807 2 pm to 4 pm $448,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #301w 2 pm to 4 pm $529,500

4435 38th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

4285 Embassy Park Dr NW 2 pm to 4 pm $805,000

3808 Garrison St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #833-B 1 pm to 3 pm $319,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #301w 2 pm to 4 pm $529,500

20017

1340 Monroe St NW #401 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

20036

1108 16th NW #702 1 pm to 3 pm $1,899,900

1108 16th NW #501 1 pm to 3 pm $1,599,900

1524 18th St NW #7 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,900

1524 18th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $429,900

1524 18th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

2013 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

20037

1414 22nd St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $659,900

2130 N St NW #409 1 pm to 3 pm $325,000

1111 25th St NW #401 1 pm to 4 pm $374,900

2425 L St NW #217 1 pm to 3 pm $514,000

2515 K St NW #205 1 pm to 3 pm $319,900

1328 22nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

1255 22nd St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $7,250

1255 22nd St NW #104 1 pm to 4 pm $7,250

2425 L St NW #436 Noon to 2 pm $1,150,000

2425 L St NW #621 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

NORTHEAST

20002

224 T St NE #c 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

224 T St NE #a 1 pm to 4 pm $619,900

410 11th St NE #6 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

50 Florida Ave NE #826 Noon to 3 pm $724,900

50 Florida Ave NE ##302 Noon to 3 pm $515,900

1917 Rosedale St NE #2 Noon to 2 pm $374,900

403 17th Street NE 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1272 Oates St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,900

1742 L St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $499,000

1375 Maryland Ave NE #a 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000

1118 3rd St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $659,999

209 20th St NE #101 2 pm to 4 pm $399,500

232 Randolph Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $779,900

820 7th St NE Noon to 2 pm $1,395,000

1824 D St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $559,000

1824 D St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $659,000

20017

5012 13th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $596,000

541 Regent Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $775,000

2624 6th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $585,000

20018

2826 Newton St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $510,000

3600 26th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $575,000

1816 Varnum St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $859,000

2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $859,000

20019

4724 Jay St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $435,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

126 13th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,550,000

213 14th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900

773 10th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

922 I St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

649 C St SE #204 1 pm to 3 pm $484,900

1209 G St SE #5 2 pm to 4 pm $435,000

1320 Massachusetts Avenue SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,650,000

1000 New Jersey Ave SE #1115 1 pm to 3 pm $575,000

514 11th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $824,900

1006 3rd Pl SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,249,000

1420 Massachusetts Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $800,000

20019

3341 Massachusetts Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $769,000

4642 Hanna Pl SE 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $437,500

1227 Chaplin St SE 2 pm to 5 pm $435,000

20032

1145 Trenton Pl SE Noon to 2 pm $493,900

SOUTHWEST

20024

300 M St SW #n802 1 pm to 3 pm $254,900