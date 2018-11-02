

A stone fireplace anchors the living room. (HomeVisit/HomeVisit)

Sara Russell’s husband, Paul, and her daughter Charlotte were out for a walk in Chevy Chase Village when they noticed a house for sale. The Russells hadn’t been planning to move, but they stopped to look. About that time, it was becoming clear that Sara’s father might need to move in with them, and they would need a bigger house.

“This house, of course, had plenty of bedrooms, plus plenty of other things, so my husband snagged it,” Sara said. “We weren’t really looking to move, but it’s a beautiful neighborhood, and it’s a beautiful house.”

“The story is that my husband gave it to me for Mother’s Day,” she added. “Well, it was the first weekend in May, not the second weekend in May, but it makes for a good story.”

The 1913 stone house was built by S. Clark Ross, an ordnance draftsman at the Washington Navy Yard. He bought the land in 1909 from the Chevy Chase Land Co.

Francis Newlands, a Democratic U.S. senator from Nevada, created the Chevy Chase Land Co. for the purpose of developing farmland just over the District line in southern Montgomery County. Nathan Barrett, a New York landscape architect and planner, was hired to design the village, including Chevy Chase Circle. Many of the houses in what was Washington’s first streetcar suburb were summer homes for well-to-do Washingtonians.

Ross, who probably built it as a summer home, sold the house in 1922 to Frank H. Johnson. The house went through several owners until 1957, when James L. Kunen bought it. Kunen was a partner in the Washington law firm Martin, Kunen & Whitfield and president of the Eugene and Agnes E. Meyer Foundation. (Eugene Meyer, a financier and the first president of the World Bank, bought The Washington Post in 1933.)

Kunen’s wife, Marcia, an analyst with the D.C. planning and development office, remained in the home until her children sold it in 2002. The Russells bought it in 2011.

A major renovation and addition to the home were completed in 2003 by Mauck Zantzinger & Associates.

“The people before us had really done a beautiful job renovating,” Sara said. “We really just could walk right in and not have to change a thing.”



Because the house is in the Chevy Chase Historic District, renovations to the exterior and interior might be eligible for state and county tax credits. (HomeVisit/HomeVisit)

One of the clever touches was a bookshelf in the basement that comes out of the wall, revealing a secret storage place for Christmas presents. The previous owners also built a children’s playhouse in the backyard.

The house is filled with windows that bring in loads of natural light. High ceilings create an open, airy feel.

Because the house is in the Chevy Chase Historic District, renovations to the exterior and interior might be eligible for state and county tax credits.

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom, 5,510-square-foot home is listed at $2.9 million. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from Noon to 3 p.m.

Listing: 3712 Bradley Lane, Chevy Chase, Md.

Listing agents: Genie Asmuth and Ilia Menocal, Long & Foster

