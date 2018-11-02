

President Trump addresses young black conservative leaders from across the country on the state of the economy as part of the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House on Oct. 26, 2018, in Washington. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

Fiscal stimulus works.

That’s the biggest takeaway from another very strong month of job growth that kept the unemployment rate at an almost 50-year low of 3.7 percent. Specifically, the latest report showed we added another 250,000 jobs in October to bring our monthly average for the year up to a healthy 213,000. It was a slightly less robust 182,000 in 2017.

The good news, though, didn’t stop there. So many more people were both looking for and finding work that the share of adults with jobs increased 0.2 percentage points to a post-crisis high of 60.6 percent, while the share of 25-to-54-year-olds — who should be in the prime of their working years — who are working went up an even better 0.4 percentage points to, yes, another post-2008 peak of 79.7 percent. That’s still a little lower than it was before the housing bubble burst and a good bit below where it was before the tech bubble did, but that’s the point: There are still some “missing workers” out there who we should be able to get off the sidelines if we can keep the recovery going. Especially if wage growth continues to pick up, as it has recently. It increased to 3.1 percent over the past year — the highest it’s been since 2009 — which should make working only more attractive for people who want to but, for whatever reason, are not working right now.

Put it all together, then, and you get a picture of an economy that’s firing on as many cylinders as it has in a long time. We’re in a virtuous cycle where more people are working and are being paid more for that work, but, because there are still many people looking for jobs, those raises aren’t so big that inflation might get too high. It’s an economy that’s solidly in the Goldilocks zone of fast-enough growth to raise people’s living standards but not so fast as to raise concerns about price stability at the Federal Reserve.

Now, we shouldn’t overstate the difference between the 2.5 million jobs the economy is on pace to add this year and the 2.2 million it added the year before. But it’s worth pointing out for a simple reason: It’s not what we’d expect to happen. The lower the unemployment rate gets, after all, the fewer people there should be who want jobs but don’t have any. That alone should make job growth slow. It hasn’t, though, for an even simpler reason: The Trump administration has pushed a lot of money into the economy. Cutting taxes for corporations might not have much bang for the buck in terms of stimulus, but that doesn’t matter too much when you’re talking about 1.5 trillion bucks. That’s going to do something, and it has.

But the question, of course, is how long it’s going to last. The rationale behind the Trump tax cuts was that they would not only put more money in wealthy investors' pockets in the short-run but also — and more important — give companies extra incentive to invest in productivity-enhancing factories and equipment, boosting growth in the long run as well. So far, though, that really hasn’t happened. Business investment was up only 0.8 percent in the third quarter of this year, and the deluge of money that was supposed to come in from overseas has been more like a slightly above-average trickle.

The lesson, then, is that even a bad stimulus can be good for the economy for a little while. A better stimulus would obviously be, well, better, but any kind can put people back to work even when you might not think there are many job-seeking people left. The real issue is whether the boost today will be worth the higher interest rates it will bring about tomorrow. The Trump tax cuts don’t look as if they’ll pass that test, but new infrastructure spending, which probably would have created more jobs right now and also set the stage for us to create more in the future by increasing our productive capacity, certainly might.

Unfortunately, Trump preferred cutting rich people’s taxes to building things everyone needs. So enjoy this mini-surge while you can: It’s living on borrowed time and money.