A map of Google searches for political issues across every county in the United States feels like a periscope. It pokes above the political rhetoric and media coverage and peers straight into the nation’s subconscious.

Crisis after crisis washes over the country. Attention rises and ebbs. We’re left wondering what issues have an enduring impact.

Health care does, it turns out. We’ll get to other issues in a moment, but after Google provided us with search data for more than a hundred politics-related issues, there was one obvious pattern. In almost every county in almost every month for the past year, health care topped the charts. Medicare and Medicaid were perennially popular, as was mental health.

When you remove that one anxiety we all share — and for which all searches may not be political — geographic patterns emerge. Or at least they will. Bear with us.

We chose nine issues that had strong political ties, heavy search interest and represented issues of relevance across the political spectrum. Choosing required a few judgment calls. Issues can overlap, and each of our chosen topics consisted of dozens or even hundreds of search terms that a Google algorithm has determined to be related. The algorithm combines searches in all languages.



To understand the maps, let’s consider searches for the Confederacy. At first glance, the results for this search looked random. Searches for Confederate issues had surprisingly little relation to the borders of the Confederate States of America. It’s a weird map.



Then, rather than filling each county equally, we scaled the circles by population. We would have preferred search volume, but Google couldn’t provide that data. We found that the divide wasn’t between the North and the South, but between populous urban areas and less-populous rural ones. The tiny rural dots become harder to see, but the trend becomes apparent.

Searches for the Confederacy topped the list not just in the Deep South, but also in rural parts of states such as Colorado, Michigan and New Hampshire. In urban parts of those states, such as Detroit and Denver, such searches didn’t crack the top four. Here, we show April 2018 — when searches peaked during the controversy over Confederate monuments. October’s search pattern is similar, but muted.



Other issues with higher search traction in rural communities since September include: agricultural subsidies, the Dakota Access pipeline, fracking, voting age, electoral fraud and flag desecration. Issues with high search traction in the most-populated fifth of counties included: the Patriot Act, free trade, political corruption, the Paris climate agreement, safe spaces and vaccine controversies.

We’re taking the long-term view here. You can find real-time maps, including many that compare politicians head to head, at Google’s midterms site. Click on specific states for details. Here’s Texas.

Of course, Google search data comes with many limitations. We can overcome some of them and compare numbers nationwide by isolating issues that ranked highest in each county. There’s one significant distortion from population density: Obscure topics don’t get enough search traffic in less-populated counties, so it’s more likely data won’t be available for rural areas. But where ranks are available, a Google representative said, they’ll be consistent.

Here are a few other maps that proved interesting. Each shows the issue at its peak in the past 12 months, as well as in October. Right now, the map is blanketed by two evergreen issues, immigration and health care. We don’t have any grand conclusion. We just wanted to step back, on the eve of the midterms, and see which issues broke through and where.



