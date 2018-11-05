

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 450-square-foot condo at 1823 Kalorama Rd. NW, Unit D, in Washington is listing for $399,555. (Chris Mills)

The Kalorama neighborhood in Northwest Washington has become synonymous with wealth and notoriety, with residents including former president Barack Obama and President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Not surprisingly, it is among the most expensive neighborhoods in the District, where the median sales price was $525,000 in September, according to Bright MLS.

Buyers on a budget that maxes out at $400,000 do not have to rule out Kalorama, though, as long as they are willing to sacrifice space for location. A new condo in the Seneca at Kalorama at 1823 Kalorama Rd. NW, Unit D, is priced at $399,555. The monthly condo fee is $110.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has 450 square feet of living space. Completed this year, the condo has hardwood floors, a pocket door leading to the bedroom and a modern bathroom with marble floors and a glass-enclosed shower with subway tiles. The open floor plan includes an L-shaped kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, white cabinets and white quartz counters. The lower-level unit also has a washer and dryer.

The condo is within walking distance of restaurants such as Mintwood Place and Tail Up Goat, the Line Hotel and numerous other shops, bars and restaurants.

