

Habitat for Humanity of Northern Virginia plans to build a 1,600-square-foot house in Alexandria for an active duty Marine. (Rendering courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Virginia)

Some of the Washington area’s top CEOs will gather at a “Raise the Walls” event on Nov. 14 to help build the 100th house that Habitat for Humanity has constructed in Northern Virginia.

Located on Clayborne Avenue in Alexandria, the 1,600-square-foot house will be built for an active duty Marine serving in the Wounded Warrior Regiment. Habitat for Humanity of Northern Virginia’s 100 Families Served Campaign focuses on helping members of the military become homeowners.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house will be built to EarthCraft Gold standards and Energy Star certifications to ensure energy efficiency and affordability. It is one of two single-family houses to be constructed on the property.

Corporate leaders who will participate in the construction project include Donald Layton, CEO of Freddie Mac; David Brickman, president and head of multifamily of Freddie Mac; Matt Kelly, CEO of JBG Smith; Jeremy Bardin, co-president of HITT Contracting; Dan Berger, president and CEO of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions; John Craddock, CEO of the Craddock Group; Bruce Kasold, chief operating officer of the PenFed Foundation; Roger Krone, chairman and CEO of Leidos; and Brian Taff, CEO of Streetsense.

“I am genuinely honored to join Habitat for Humanity and raise awareness about the need for affordable housing,” Berger said in an email. “Credit unions are deeply committed to ensuring families have access to the products and services they most need.”

“Over the years, we have worked on many planning initiatives throughout the D.C. metro region, and we wholeheartedly believe in the mission to bring awareness to the region’s need for affordable homeownership and housing,” Taff said in an email. “We look forward to working alongside our neighbors and Habitat NOVA to support local families with stable and safe foundations for generations to come.”