

Workers at an Amazon.com distribution center in France package unsold toys that were to be donated to charity last month. (Guillaume Souvant/AFP/Getty Images)

Amazon.com is gambling on glossiness and nostalgia to draw in shoppers with its first toy catalogue, in yet another bricks-and-mortar strategy to snag its share of the holiday toy sales.

The company released its “Holiday of Play” catalogue Wednesday. It features 70 pages of delighted, cozily clad kids surrounded by toys, and will soon be mailed to millions of customers this month. It showcases the breadth of holiday toy inventory, including classics such as action figures, board games and Barbies, as well as high-end items such as Bose audio gear and PlayStations.

When former juggernaut Toys R Us shuttered its last stores earlier this year, it began a scramble among giants such as Walmart, Target and Kohl’s, along with online powerhouses such as Amazon, as all clamored for a piece of the nation’s $3.3 billion toy market.

(Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

[Welcome to the first holiday season without Toys R Us]

“Amazon is excited to offer a new way for customers to shop for toys this holiday season,” the company said in a statement to The Post.

“Holiday of Play” echoes the familiar style of the Toys R Us holiday catalogues, but with certain modern flourishes. You won’t find any prices on its pages; shoppers have to go online to find out how much the products actually cost. Instead, a scan of a QR code places the item in the shopper’s online cart, taking them from page to purchase in seconds. Digital versions of the catalogue are available on Kindle and in PDF form online.

The catalogue is one weapon in Amazon’s holiday arsenal, along with its free shipping for all customers during the holidays with no minimum purchase required. The lack of explicit prices in it is intentional, leaving Amazon open to shifting its pricing to stay competitive as the season heats up, said Linda Bolton Weiser, an analyst with D.A. Davidson.

[This 6-year-old ordered $350 worth of Barbies from Amazon. Here’s what her parents did with them.]

“At the holidays retailers try to be nimble with pricing,” Weiser said. “This is allowing them flexibility to be strategic if they want, in which case you don’t want to print the price up in the catalogue.”

Bolton Weiser noted that the products in the catalogue are culled primarily from the year’s hot toy lists and from stalwart toy brands such as Barbie, Fischer Price and Lego. No risky, unknown items are featured.

“If you’re going for a market share grab, you do it with classic brands that are going to be highly purchased at the holidays,” Bolton Weiser said. “It benefits the large toymakers that have these big, classic brands and disadvantages the smaller toy companies.”

Although they may seem antiquated, catalogues are still a surprisingly successful marketing tool, according to studies from the Data & Marketing association, which found that more than 100 million American adults made a purchase from a catalogue in 2016. They’re especially popular with millennials, who now wield some of the greatest buying power in retail.

Other retailers are boasting big changes to show their commitment to holiday toy sales. Walmart beefed up its “Top Rated By Kids” program and is collaborating with a group of 25 “kidinfluencers” to curate a list of the season’s hottest toys. The company is boosting its in-store toy merchandise by 30 percent and online toy merchandise by 40 percent. And it is also hosting about 2,000 events to promote the new products. Target is expanding, too, nearly doubling its new and exclusive toy lineup compared with last year. It has expanded its toy sections and remodeled 100 stores.

Meanwhile, Toys R Us is still limping along, even past the grave. Last week, the Kroger supermarket chain announced that it would host mini pop-up toy shops, called “Geoffrey’s Toy Box” at nearly 600 Kroger stores in a partnership with Toys R Us during the holidays. Geoffrey the Giraffe was the Toys R Us mascot.