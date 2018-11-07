

DryHome Roofing and Siding of Sterling, Va., is accepting nominations for its 15th annual Free Roof for the Holidays program. (David J. Phillip/AP)

A Sterling, Va., construction company once again is offering a free roof to a nonprofit organization or a family or individual in need.

DryHome Roofing and Siding is accepting nominations for its 15th annual Free Roof for the Holidays program. The 30-year-old company has donated more than $150,000 in free roofs to nonprofits and people in Northern Virginia for 15 years.

[If the wind rips off your shingles, you also may have been ripped off]

Past recipients of free roofs include a Stafford widow and mother of three whose husband was a disabled veteran; a social worker and advocate for the homeless; a school bus driver; a community volunteer; Doorways for Women and Families’ Safehouse; Cornerstones, a nonprofit that provides support for people in need of food, shelter and affordable housing; the Falls Church Cub Scout House; and Gabriel Homes, a nonprofit that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Nominations close Nov. 30 and winners will be announced in early December.

To nominate an individual, family or nonprofit, visit www.dryhome.com and click on the nomination form or email DryHome at info@dryhome.com. Include your name and phone number as well as the nominee’s name, address, phone number and reason they are being nominated.