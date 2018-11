Here’s a list of open houses taking place Nov. 10-11 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

210 P St NW #unit 1 11 am to 1 pm $929,900

475 New York Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

210 P St NW #3 11 am to 1 pm $1,229,900

57 N St NW #unit 425 Noon to 3 pm $854,900

57 N St NW #unit 420 Noon to 3 pm $559,900

57 N St NW #unit 533 Noon to 3 pm $449,900

57 N St NW #unit 308 Noon to 3 pm $539,900

57 N St NW #unit 534 Noon to 3 pm $854,900

57 N St NW #unit-335 Noon to 3 pm $749,900

57 N St NW #unit-524 Noon to 3 pm $419,900

57 N St NW #unit 223 Noon to 3 pm $449,900

57 N St NW #306 Noon to 3 pm $699,900

57 N St NW #unit 327 Noon to 3 pm $499,900

210 P St NW #2 11 am to 1 pm $1,049,900

2920 Sherman Ave NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $597,920

37 Rhode Island Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,500

811 4th St NW #521 1 pm to 3 pm $459,000

20005

1125 12th St NW #84 Noon to 3 pm $309,000

1325 13th St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $452,900

1300 Massachusetts Ave NW #401 Noon to 2 pm $375,000

20007

2725 39th St NW #512 1 pm to 4 pm $2,600

3239 N St NW #11 Noon to 2 pm $529,000

1516 Foxhall Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,150,000

1235 Potomac St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,545,000

20008

2829 Connecticut Ave NW #801 1 pm to 3 pm $369,000

20009

1433 Clifton St NW #1 Noon to 3 pm $639,900

2605 Adams Mill Rd NW #31 2 pm to 4 pm $639,500

1828 Ontario Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

1828 Ontario Pl NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

1225 Fairmont St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $302,137

20010

619 Newton Pl NW #101 Noon to 2 pm $675,000

20011

6219 Piney Branch Rd NW Noon to 3 pm $799,000

823 Longfellow St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $750,000

4910 4th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $795,000

5024 9th St NW #201 11 am to 5 pm $459,900

1352 Randolph St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $869,900

20012

6609 1st St NW Noon to 3 pm $899,000

20016

3051 Idaho Ave NW #400 1 pm to 4 pm $289,999

20036

1830 Jefferson Pl NW #19 1 pm to 3 pm $600,000

20037

2501 M St NW #303 11 am to 4 pm $2,598,000

2501 M St NW #408 11 am to 4 pm $2,220,000

2501 M St NW #t-03 11 am to 4 pm $1,498,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1402 H St NE #507 1 pm to 3 pm $744,900

1402 H St NE #502 1 pm to 3 pm $934,900

1402 H St NE #503 1 pm to 2 pm $729,900

1739 D St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $929,000

20011

652 Oglethorpe St NE Noon to 3 pm $530,000

506 Oglethorpe Street NE 2 pm to 4 pm $475,000

804 Hamilton St NE 11 am to 1 pm $512,985

20017

724 Faraday Pl NE Noon to 3 pm $490,000

20018

3723 Jamison St NE 11 am to 5 pm $574,900

3738 Commodore Joshua Barney Dr NE 11 am to 5 pm $679,990

3731 Jamison St NE 11 am to 5 pm $570,000

4418 Eastern Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $599,999

SOUTHEAST

20003

1345 K St SE #202 1 pm to 4 pm $669,900

1345 K St SE #301 1 pm to 4 pm $689,900

1345 K St SE #407 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900

1345 K St SE #204 1 pm to 4 pm $464,900

1350 D Street SE 1 pm to 3 pm $879,900

20032

601 Galveston Pl SE 11 am to 2 pm $399,700

SOUTHWEST

20024

354 M St SW #354 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

137 W St NE #137 2 pm to 4 pm $1,339,900

1555 9th St NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000

52 Quincy Place NW 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

1001 L St NW #509 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

1117 10th St NW #206 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

138 U St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

20005

1115 12th St NW #t3 1 pm to 3 pm $614,800

1520 O St NW #104 Noon to 2 pm $774,900

20007

2107 37th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,800

4020 Mansion Dr NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,579,000

4522 Westhall Dr NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,695,000

2835 Wisconsin Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,100,000

2712 N St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,549,000

4523 Q Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,680,000

3258 O St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,695,000

3718 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

3248 NW Q Street NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000

3241 N St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $789,000

2111 Wisconsin Ave NW #113 1 pm to 3 pm $535,000

2221 38th St NW 1 pm to 3:30 pm $1,025,000

20008

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #806 1 pm to 4 pm $499,000

2310 Tracy Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $5,295,000

2802 Devonshire Pl NW #205 2 pm to 4 pm $439,000

3614 Albemarle St NW 2:30 pm to 5 pm $1,299,999

3883 Connecticut Avenue NW 1 pm to 4 pm $384,000

4514 Connecticut Ave NW #404 1 pm to 3 pm $379,000

3001 Veazey Ter NW #1129 1 pm to 3 pm $265,000

3614 Albemarle St NW 2:30 pm to 5 pm $1,299,999

3016 Tilden St NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $499,999

20009

2009 Belmont Rd NW #402 1 pm to 4 pm $550,000

1832 16th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

2009 Belmont Rd NW #402 1 pm to 4 pm $550,000

2456 20th St NW #403 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

1822 New Hampshire Ave NW #4 1 pm to 3 pm $449,000

2410 20th St NW #107 1 pm to 3 pm $365,000

1121 Fairmont St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $745,000

2456 20th Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $399,000

2341 Ashmead Place NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $860,000

2341 Ashmead Place NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000

2311 15th St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000

1732 18th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,445,000

2341 Ashmead Place NW ##2 2 pm to 4 pm $965,000

1324 Euclid Street NW 2 pm to 4:30 pm $584,900

1601 18th St NW #506 1 pm to 3 pm $345,000

1737 New Hampshire Ave NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,900

1816 Kalorama Rd NW #302 1 pm to 4 pm $489,000

1669 Columbia Rd NW #203 2 pm to 4 pm $260,000

2412 17th St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

2328 Champlain St NW #401 1 pm to 4 pm $1,999,999

2125 14th St NW #815 1 pm to 3 pm $1,250,000

20010

701 Lamont St NW #53 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

3147 Adams Mill Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000

770 Lamont St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $629,000

3523 13th St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $799,888

3523 13th St NW #penthouse 1 pm to 4 pm $899,888

811 Otis Pl NW #205 2 pm to 4 pm $364,000

20011

4607 16th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $999,999

909 Quincy St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $649,000

909 Quincy St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $649,000

1221 Randolph St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $759,000

4717 Colorado Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,500,000

5315 8th St NW 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $824,900

1622 Allison St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $910,000

745 Hamilton St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $739,900

4603 Illinois Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,100,000

1352 Randolph St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $769,900

1527 Farragut St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,285,000

6119 14th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

6319 8th St NW 1:30 pm to 4 pm $699,000

4420 18th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

827 Sheridan St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

5521 3rd St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $374,999

5521 3rd St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $674,999

20015

3702 Harrison St NW 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $2,300,000

5464 31st St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,425,000

4301 Military Rd NW #311 Noon to 4 pm $647,999

20016

5439 Sherier Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,950

5439 Sherier Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $960,000

5152 Manning Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,495,000

3800 52nd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,295,000

4949 Sherier Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,350,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1223e 1 pm to 4 pm $439,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #224b 1 pm to 3 pm $285,000

3610 39th St NW #b542 1 pm to 3 pm $479,900

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1015e 2 pm to 4 pm $694,000

4214 50th St NW Noon to 2 pm $1,599,000

4923 Albemarle St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,200,000

5145 Tilden St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,790,000

4608 Rockwood Pkwy NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,999,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #152b 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $699,999

3900 Watson Pl NW #g1c-B 2 pm to 4 pm $385,000

20036

1108 16th NW #702 1 pm to 3 pm $1,799,900

1108 16th NW #501 1 pm to 3 pm $1,599,900

2002 Massachusetts Ave NW #penthouse 4 1 pm to 4 pm $2,399,900

1524 18th St NW #7 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,900

1524 18th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $429,900

1524 18th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

1514 17th St NW #412 1 pm to 4 pm $250,000

2002 Massachusetts Ave NW #2a 2 pm to 4 pm $3,995,000

1526 17th St NW #401 2 pm to 4 pm $337,000

20037

2425 L St NW #621 Noon to 2 pm $699,000

2475 Virginia Ave NW #417 1 pm to 3 pm $315,000

922 24th St NW #415 1 pm to 3 pm $271,900

2425 L St NW #217 1 pm to 3 pm $514,000

800 25th St NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

2475 Virginia Ave NW #602-603 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

1177 22nd St NW #6-L 1 pm to 3 pm $1,399,700

1177 22nd St NW #9f 1 pm to 3 pm $1,975,000

NORTHEAST

20002

915 9th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000

400 G St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,055,000

50 Florida Ave NE #826 Noon to 3 pm $724,900

50 Florida Ave NE ##302 Noon to 3 pm $515,900

1927 N Capitol St NE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000

1463 A St NE #1463 Noon to 2 pm $415,000

718 19th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1242 I St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

1118 3rd St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $659,999

920 3rd St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000

630 14th St NE #6 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

20017

1231 Delafield Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $649,000

1 Hawthorne Ct NE #1 Noon to 3 pm $357,900

5012 13th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $586,000

541 Regent Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $775,000

20018

2725 30th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $859,000

2651 Rhode Island Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $725,000

3141 24th St NE 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm $499,255

1879 Channing St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $485,000

1816 Varnum St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $859,000

1931 Jackson St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $899,900

3401 16th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $650,000

2836 30th St NE 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $399,900

1700 Irving St NE Noon to 2 pm $948,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

506 A Street SE 1 pm to 3 pm $3,750,000

17 7th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $2,795,000

649 C St SE #204 1 pm to 3 pm $484,900

1 Derby Lane SE 1 pm to 4 pm $775,000

212 9th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,099,900

529 5th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1006 3rd Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,000

20019

4208 Hillside Rd SE 2 pm to 4 pm $509,999

20020

1528 S St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $724,950

SOUTHWEST

20024

560 N St SW #n609 1 pm to 3 pm $297,500

715 G St SW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,070,000

560 N St SW #n509 1 pm to 3 pm $320,000

20032

3961 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SW Noon to 3 pm $259,900