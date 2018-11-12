

The 2,106-square-foot Colonial house at 10802 Trafton Dr. in Upper Marlboro, Md., has new floors and a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by an exposed brick wall. (Full House Photography)

Prospective buyers with a budget maxed out at $400,000 in the expensive Washington region typically anticipate making some trade-offs to become homeowners. Moving out of the District into Prince George’s County increases the pool of affordable houses dramatically. The median sales price for homes in the District was $525,000 in September compared with $295,000 in Prince George’s County, according to Bright MLS.

Finding a single-family home in excellent condition is easier in Prince George’s County. For example, the house at 10802 Trafton Dr. in Upper Marlboro, priced at $399,000, has been completely renovated since it was purchased for $242,500 in July. Annual homeowner association dues are $150 and property taxes are $4,639 annually.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 2,106 square feet of living space. Built in 1970, the Colonial-style house has an open floor plan on the main level with new floors, a powder room and a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by an exposed brick wall. The kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, and all bathrooms have been remodeled.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The finished basement includes a wet bar, a bedroom and a full bathroom and can function as an in-law suite or an apartment for rental income. The house has a two-car garage, a rear patio and a large fenced yard.

Assigned schools, all of which are rated below-average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores, include Kettering Elementary, Kettering Middle and Largo High.

