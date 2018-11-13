Tennis great Serena Williams is still trying to sell her Bel Air, Calif., home, which she first listed for sale a year ago. Williams purchased the house in 2006 for $6,612,000, property records show. Last year, she listed it for $11,995,000 before lowering it to $9,995,000 in April, according to Kase Group.
Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, more than any other tennis player since the Grand Slams started admitting professional players to the circuit in 1968. She has won four Olympic gold medals, holds the record for the most women’s singles matches won and has never been beaten in a Grand Slam doubles finals match with her sister Venus (together they have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles).
She has held the No. 1 ranking eight times. During one of those times, she tied with Steffi Graf for the longest No. 1 streak on the women’s side — 186 consecutive weeks.
Williams frequently ranks as the highest-paid female athlete for her combined earnings from endorsement deals, namesake clothing line and prize money.
The house, built in 1935, is on 2.7 acres — making it one of the largest lots in its Stone Canyon neighborhood. The gated-entry lot includes hiking trails, mature trees and privacy hedges.
The circular living room on the main floor is a signature feature of this six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house. The study has wood paneling and mirrored shelving.
A narrow dining room off the kitchen looks out onto the backyard.
The master bedroom has a drum pendant chandelier and deep tray ceiling. The master suite includes a marble bathroom with claw foot bathtub and separate shower with multiple shower heads, as well as a spacious walk-in closet, dressing area and professional-grade hair salon.
The 6,000-square-foot home also comes with a wet bar, library, an outdoor lap pool, hot tub and pool house.
Surprisingly, there isn’t a tennis court. But as the listing states, there is definitely room for one.