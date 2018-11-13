1 of 15 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Inside Serena Williams?s Bel Air, Calif., mansion View Photos The tennis great is listing her 6,000-square-foot home for $9,995,000. Caption The tennis great is listing her 6,000-square-foot home for $9,995,000. By Kase Group/By Kase Group Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Tennis great Serena Williams is still trying to sell her Bel Air, Calif., home, which she first listed for sale a year ago. Williams purchased the house in 2006 for $6,612,000, property records show. Last year, she listed it for $11,995,000 before lowering it to $9,995,000 in April, according to Kase Group.



Serena Williams holds the winner's trophy after her victory over her sister Venus in the women's singles final of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne in 2017. (Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images)

Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, more than any other tennis player since the Grand Slams started admitting professional players to the circuit in 1968. She has won four Olympic gold medals, holds the record for the most women’s singles matches won and has never been beaten in a Grand Slam doubles finals match with her sister Venus (together they have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles).

She has held the No. 1 ranking eight times. During one of those times, she tied with Steffi Graf for the longest No. 1 streak on the women’s side — 186 consecutive weeks.

Williams frequently ranks as the highest-paid female athlete for her combined earnings from endorsement deals, namesake clothing line and prize money.



This view of the backyard shows the circular living room and mature trees that are part of the 2.7-acre property. (Kase Group)

The house, built in 1935, is on 2.7 acres — making it one of the largest lots in its Stone Canyon neighborhood. The gated-entry lot includes hiking trails, mature trees and privacy hedges.

The circular living room on the main floor is a signature feature of this six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house. The study has wood paneling and mirrored shelving.



The dining room can accommodate a long table. (Kase Group)

A narrow dining room off the kitchen looks out onto the backyard.



The master bedroom has built-in cabinets. (Kase Group)

The master bedroom has a drum pendant chandelier and deep tray ceiling. The master suite includes a marble bathroom with claw foot bathtub and separate shower with multiple shower heads, as well as a spacious walk-in closet, dressing area and professional-grade hair salon.



The pool with pool house are in the privacy and shade of the landscaped hillside. (Kase Group)

The 6,000-square-foot home also comes with a wet bar, library, an outdoor lap pool, hot tub and pool house.

Surprisingly, there isn’t a tennis court. But as the listing states, there is definitely room for one.