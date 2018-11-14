

Young guests enjoy activities in Moonachie, N.J., on Nov. 13 as Macy's debuts new floats for the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)

Macy’s far surpassed analysts' expectations for its third-quarter earnings Wednesday and boosted its full-year profit prediction ahead of the holiday season.

The retail giant reported earnings of $0.27 a share, up 17 percent from last year — well above Wall Street’s predictions of $0.14 a share. The company attributed the growth to strong digital sales.

“Another double-digit quarter from our digital business and a strong stores performance combined to help us exceed expectations,” chief executive Jeff Gennette said in a statement. “We continue to see an improved trend in brick and mortar across the fleet with particularly strong results from our Growth50 stores.”

The success of this quarter marks an upturn for Macy’s from last year, with reported net income of $62 million, up from $30 million at the same time last year. After years of struggling with the same issues confounding its peers — from roiling pressure to compete with online retailers to offering major discounts to attract more shoppers — Macy’s seems to be avoiding the pitfalls that sank its cohort Sears.

Its recent strategy has involved closing dozens of stores, scaling back discounts and putting more emphasis on luxury items and exclusive products. The company has also looked outside the mall for expansion opportunities, opening a number of Backstage and BlueMercury stores to compete with rivals such as Nordstrom Rack and Saks Off Fifth.

With high hopes for holiday sales, Macy’s has a rosier full-year outlook, bumping its earnings per share prediction by $0.15 to somewhere between $4.10 and $4.30.

“The holiday season is when Macy’s truly shines. We have the right merchandise, the right marketing and the right customer experiences in place to deliver a strong fourth quarter,” Gennette said in the statement.

Macy’s stocks jumped 1.7 percent in premarket trading following the earnings report.