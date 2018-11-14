

The 11-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion at 3560 Stewart Ave. in Miami, a backdrop for music videos, is listing for $12.9 million. (LPG for ONE Sotheby's International Realty) (Juan Montero V.)

If you’re a fan of Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre, Rick Ross or Fat Joe, you’ll probably recognize the mansion at 3560 Stewart Ave. in Miami. The three-story Mediterranean-style mansion, the location for music videos for all of those musicians, is hitting the market for $12.9 million.

Built by architect Jorge Hernandez in 2001, the property has nearly 11,000 square feet of living space. Although the house itself has lavish features, the unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami were what drew so many musicians and videographers to the location. The property has 100 feet of waterfront land. The swimming pool next to the bay is framed by dramatic two-story columns.

The house includes 11 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator and a four-car garage. Several living areas with French doors and domed cathedral ceilings open onto shaded terraces and patios with arched colonnades.

Many of the bedrooms include private terraces and balconies with water views as well as walk-in closets, foyer entrances and private bathrooms. The main kitchen has a dramatic cathedral ceiling with exposed beams and plenty of space for caterers for this entertainment-centric house. The property also has a two-bedroom guest house with its own kitchen and entertaining area.

For more photos of the house, click here.

For more information, contact listing agent Daniela Fernandez of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty at 305-965-0546.