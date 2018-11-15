

Townhouses at Glenmont MetroCentre in Montgomery County, Md., start at $484,990 and $529,990. (Courtesy of M/I Homes)

M/I Homes recently started sales at Glenmont MetroCentre, a community of 46 townhouses adjacent to the Glenmont Metro station at the end of the Red Line.

Residents can walk to the Metro station for quick access to downtown Silver Spring and the District. The development is close to Georgia Avenue and the Beltway as well as walking paths, recreation centers and parks, including Brookside Gardens, Wheaton Claridge Regional Park and Matthew Henson State Park.

The townhouses, which are base-priced from $484,990 and $529,990, will have 1,884 to 2,750 square feet with three to five bedrooms, two to four bathrooms and a two-car garage. The townhouses have roof terraces, lofts, hardwood flooring on the main level, kitchen islands, granite counters and nine-foot-high ceilings on all three levels.

The larger model, the Georgetown, has a lower level with a foyer entrance, a flexible room for use as a home office, playroom or guest room, a storage closet and an optional powder room. Buyers can also convert the flexible room into a bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bathroom.

The main level has an open floor plan with a dining area, a central kitchen with an island and a great room with a door to a deck. This level also has a powder room. The upper level has a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a private full bathroom. It also has a hall bathroom, a laundry room and two more bedrooms.

Upstairs are a loft with a full bathroom and access to a roof terrace.

