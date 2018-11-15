

A shopper heads into a J.C. Penney store in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

A rash of third-quarter earnings reports from some of America’s most iconic stores revealed that Walmart is poised to succeed in a holiday season that might be make or break for many retailers.

Despite a flourishing economy, it’s a tough time for historical retailers that are fighting for their place in a landscape that’s dominated by specialty brands and e-commerce. Classic stores such as J.C. Penney and Kohl’s are struggling to avoid the pitfalls that sank former industry titan Sears, which filed for bankruptcy last month. Others, such as Walmart, have been able to adapt and reinvent themselves through acquisitions and a powerful digital presence.

Despite a shortfall in revenue because of currency complications, Walmart upped its year-end forecast Thursday for earnings and sales. Although revenue was only $124.9 billion, the company came in above Wall Street’s expectations with $1.08 earnings per share over the predicted $1.01. Grocery and e-commerce headlined Walmart’s performance this quarter, with online sales up 43 percent.

“We have momentum in the business as we execute our plan and benefit from a favorable economic environment in the U.S.,” Walmart chief executive Doug McMillon said in a statement. “We’re accelerating innovation and utilizing technology to shape the future of retail.”

After years of notoriety for its low prices, Walmart has been making moves to capture younger, wealthier customers through a spate of acquisitions, such as plus-size-clothing brand Eloquii, menswear line Bonobos and online indie clothing retailer ModCloth. Walmart had cut its forecast for fiscal 2019 because of the massive price tag on Indian online retailer Flipkart, the biggest acquisition in Walmart’s history.

Walmart is also putting an emphasis on e-commerce and convenience. Marc Lore, president of Walmart e-commerce (and founder of Jet.com), told investors last month that offering more premium brands is crucial to attracting these new customers, as are recent changes to Walmart.com aimed at making the site more modern and personalized. Same-day delivery is also integral to the company’s online strategy, Lore said, estimating that 40 percent of Americans will have access to same-day delivery from Walmart in the coming year.

Conversely, ailing department store J.C. Penney reported losses of $151 million, or $0.48 per share, falling short of revenue expectations in its first quarter under its new chief executive, Jill Soltau. Before taking over J.C. Penney last month, Soltau served as chief executive for fabric and crafts retailer Joann.

J.C. Penney’s net sales were down 5.8 percent from last year at $2.65 billion, but the company also said it had successfully reduced its inventory 5.4 percent from the previous year.

“In spite of our overall sales results, I am encouraged by the recent underlying trends in key businesses such as women’s apparel, active, special sizes and fine jewelry,” Soltau said in a statement. “We are making progress and taking the necessary steps to right-size our inventory positions to better support the brands and categories that are demonstrating profitable sales growth. "