

The 1,107-square-foot condo at 2804 Emma Lee St. #101 in Falls Church is a corner unit with two parking spaces. (Houselens)

Prospective home buyers who want to live in the Falls Church neighborhood may be daunted by the median sales price in Fairfax County, which was $485,000 in September, according to Rockville-based Bright MLS. Buyers looking for a more affordable place to live can still find an option if they are willing to look at a condo.

For example, the condo at 2804 Emma Lee St. #101 in Falls Church is priced at $339,000. Monthly condo dues are $325, which includes the water bill, two assigned parking spaces, trash and snow removal and maintenance of the common grounds. Annual taxes are $3,750.

[Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Tysons lists for $374,900]

The 1,107-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The corner unit has hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a private patio and a wood-burning fireplace in the open living and dining area. A new water heater was installed in 2016, and the unit includes a washer and dryer.

Community amenities include a biking and walking trail and a playground. The condo is within a short drive of the Mosaic District, Tysons Corner, Jefferson Park and commuter routes such as Lee Highway, Route 50, Interstate 66 and the Beltway. West Falls Church, Dunn Loring and Tysons Corner Metro stations are all within a few miles of this condo.

Assigned schools include Shrevewood Elementary, Kilmer Middle and Marshall High, all of which are rated average or above-average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores.

For more photos, click here.

For more information, contact real estate agent Deliea Roebuck at 703-505-5252 or Jane Wilson at 703-772-3039, both with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty.