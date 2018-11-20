

The Rushmore at 1220 Pennsylvania Ave. SE on Capitol Hill will have 117 apartments and 2,500 square feet of retail space. (Rendering courtesy of SGA Companies)

A mixed-use development is set to grow on the temporary nursery location for Frager’s Hardware, a beloved Capitol Hill store whose original site was destroyed in 2013 by a fire. SGA Companies and Evergreen Private Finance have begun construction on the Rushmore at 1220 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, which will have 117 apartments and 2,500 square feet of retail space.

“There aren’t very many newer apartments in this neighborhood where millennials can live, so this was designed for people who live and work on Capitol Hill,” says Lawrence Brown, chief executive of Evergreen Private Finance. “We named it the Rushmore to be patriotic but not political and tie it to the Capitol Hill neighborhood.”

The building will consist entirely of one-bedroom apartments, with rents anticipated in the $2,000s.

“We focused on making the amenities in the building as luxurious as we can, with a roof deck with barbecues and green space,” Brown says. “There will also be meeting rooms and living areas for people who work at home.”

The penthouse level of the building will have a catering kitchen, a residents lounge and a private dining room for residents. Other amenities include a fitness center and concierge services.

The Rushmore is within a few blocks of Eastern Market, close to shops and restaurants, and within walking distance of two Metro stations.

The partnership started construction with the help of financing arranged by Eastern Union and signed a 100-year ground lease with Capitol Hill investor Larry Quillian. The building is anticipated to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2019. Leasing is anticipated to begin in the late spring.

For more information, visit therushmoredc.com.