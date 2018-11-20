

Target employees demonstrate how air pillow machines work at a packaging station in the backroom of a Target store in Edison, N.J., on In Nov. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Target’s stock fell 9 percent in early morning trading Tuesday after it reported a so-so third-quarter earnings report right as the holiday shopping season kicks off.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.09, below analyst predictions of $1.12. Revenue, however, was higher-than-expected, up 5.6 percent from last year at $17.82 billion.

The Minneapolis-based company has poured resources into becoming a holiday heavy-hitter, introducing free two-day-shipping (with no minimum purchase required) and same day delivery to compete with heavyweights such as Walmart and Amazon. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.) It’s bolstering its toy offerings and expanding customer service.

The new shipping services took a toll on profit margins, as Target blamed its gross margin rate — down from a year ago at 28.7 percent — on an unprecedented spike in digital traffic, which was up 49 percent this quarter.

“The biggest piece of the supply chain cost is related to the digital fulfillment,” chief financial executive Cathy Smith said in a conference call with investors. “The next biggest piece of that was the supply chain cost to receive and process higher inventory ahead of the holidays.”

But Target assured investors it was ready to compete with other retail juggernauts in a hypercompetitive holiday season.

“We’ve made significant investments in our team heading into the holidays,” chief executive Brian Cornell said in a statement. “They are ready to serve our guests with a comprehensive suite of convenient delivery and pickup options, a wide range of new products and unique gift ideas and a strong emphasis on low prices and great value.”

Expectations were high after the company said sales growth was at a 13-year high, thanks to demand for toys and home goods. There’s a lot at stake this holiday season, which is supposed to see record-breaking spending due to the strong economy, low unemployment and higher wages.

To offset the flood of digital traffic and expedited shipping, Target is counting on customers to take advantage of their in-store pickup options and memberships in new delivery service, Shipt, which is now available in 200 markets, executives said in a conference call with investors.

Target is also poised to capitalize on the collapse of storied retailers like Toys R Us and Sears, and a spate of closings for chains like J.C. Penney and Kmart. It’s tried to snag its competitors' shoppers by rolling out widespread renovations — remodeling its makeup departments with beauty-store lighting and vastly expanding its toy section — which should hit more than 1,000 stores by 2020. So far, stores remodeled in the past year have seen sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.

“When we combine the work we’re doing in-store with the progress we’re making in fulfillment options, we believe theres’s opportunities for further marketshare gains to continue to drive strong store traffic,” Cornell said in a conference call with investors.