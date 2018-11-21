

The 1,632-square-foot house at 11501 Ashley Dr. in Rockville's Randolph Hills neighborhood was remodeled as part of the "Best House on the Block" TV show. (Peter Bang/Redfin) (Peter Bang of Redfin)

If, like so many people, you’re mildly addicted to HGTV shows but would prefer to live in a finished product rather than undergo the drama of being on TV, you may have your chance. The house at 11501 Ashley Dr. in Rockville was recently designed and renovated as part of the new HGTV series “Best House on the Block” which features local designer Lauren Liess.

The 1,632-square-foot house, which includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, is priced at $525,000. The house, which is in the Randolph Hills neighborhood, backs to Rock Creek Park. Part of the renovation of this 1950s home for the TV show included added windows for park views and reconfiguring the interior for an open floor plan.

The homeowners wanted to stay in the renovated property, but they’re relocating out of the D.C. area.

In addition to reconfiguring the first floor, the renovation includes custom-designed cabinets and open shelving in the kitchen, new appliances and a custom-designed kitchen island. New features include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, shutters and the front door. The walkout basement was also reconfigured with a bedroom, a full bathroom, a family room, a kitchenette and new windows. The property also has a new deck with steps to the backyard and the adjacent park, plus new landscaping in the front yard.

You can also get more information about the house from Redfin listing agent Delilah Dane at 301-760-2082.