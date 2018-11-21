

All signs point to a record-breaking holiday season, kicking off with Thanksgiving Day. (Jahi Chikwendiu/Washington, D.C.)

There will be plenty to eat this Thanksgiving weekend.

There will also be plenty to buy.

The five day shopping spree between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday hand a major boost to holiday sales, as shoppers step away from the dinner table and their loved ones in pursuit of steep discounts. The National Retail Federation is expecting retail sales over November and December to increase between 4.3 and 4.8 percent over 2017 results, to as much as $720.89 billion.

Millions of shoppers will brave the malls to hunt for deals in person. Others will stay home and check off their holiday shopping online (and in reach of some leftover stuffing). No matter where you’ll be, you need to know which stores are open and when.

Here’s a roundup (it never hurts to also check your local stores):

Thanksgiving Day:

Macy’s: Stores open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s: Most locations open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Stores open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday

Kohl’s: Stores open at 5 p.m. and remain open until 12 a.m. Saturday

Dollar General: Stores open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Michaels: Stores open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday. Stores open for Michaels Rewards members at 5 p.m.

Old Navy: Stores open at 3 p.m. and remain open until 10 p.m. Friday

Sears: Stores open at 6 p.m. and close at midnight

Kmart: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at midnight

Walmart: Open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Friday

Target: Stores open at 5 p.m. and close at 1 a.m. Friday

Black Friday:

Macy’s: Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s: Most stores open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Stores open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: Stores remain open until 12 a.m. Saturday

Dollar General: Stores resume normal operating hours

Michael’s: Stores open 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Old Navy: Stores remain open until 10 p.m. Friday

Sears: Stores open at 5 a.m. Check local stores for closing time.

Kmart: Stores open at 6 a.m. Check local stores for closing time.

Walmart: Close at 10 p.m. Friday

Target: Stores open at 7 a.m.

Cyber Monday:

The Internet is always open.