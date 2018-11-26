

The 1,260-square-foot condo at 1 Hawthorne Circle NE No. 1 in Washington -- listing for $357,900 -- has high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. (D. Kotowicz)

Finding an affordable condo in a gated community with a swimming pool, outdoor space and plenty of parking sounds impossible in the District, where the median sales price was $602,250 in October, according to Bright MLS. Yet with a little searching and a willingness to live within a bus ride, a bike ride or drive from a Metro station, it’s possible.

For example, the condo at 1 Hawthorne Circle NE, Unit #1, is priced at $357,900. The monthly condo fee is $547. The condo fee covers amenities such as 24-hour security, the swimming pool, a clubhouse and a garage parking space as well as visitor parking.

Built in 1987, the 1,260-square-foot condo in the Park Place condo development has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The two-level condo has high ceilings, hardwood flooring, an open floor plan and a private patio. The living room includes a fireplace and the kitchen has tile flooring, a mix of stainless-steel, white and black appliances and a pass-through window to the dining area. The main level has a powder room and laundry room. Upstairs are two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Park Place, located at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue, is close to Washington Hospital Center, Children’s National Health System, Catholic University and Trinity University. The Brookland-CUA Metro station is a little more than a mile away and shops and restaurants are within walking distance in Brookland.

Assigned schools are Noyes Education Campus and Dunbar High. The elementary and middle school is rated average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores and the high school is rated below average.

