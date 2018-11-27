1 of 133 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Inside the Washington area's most expensive homes for sale View Photos The latest listings range from $3.995 million to $7.5 million. Caption The latest listings range from $3.995 million to $7.5 million. By HomeVisit/By HomeVisit Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

We compiled a list of some of the most expensive homes for sale in the Washington area using data from Rockville-based multiple-listing service Bright MLS. Listings range from $3.995 million for a penthouse condo in Dupont Circle to $7.5 million for a Bethesda mansion that sits on more than two acres in the Avenel community.



The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion at 7019 Natelli Woods Rd. in Bethesda -- listing for $7.5 million -- sits on a more than two-acre site surrounded by trees and parkland. (HomeVisit)

• 7019 Natelli Woods Rd., Bethesda

$7.5 million

Agents: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher R. Leary of HRL Partners and Anne Killeen with Washington Fine Properties

The 10,600-square-foot mansion in Avenel sits on a more than two-acre site surrounded by trees and parkland. The house, built in 2007, has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and six fireplaces. It also has formal living and dining rooms, a library with French doors to a terrace, a family room with a barn timber ceiling, arched doorways off the foyer, a kitchen with double islands and a breakfast room with doors to a terrace. The lower level includes a billiard room, a bar and a wine cellar. The property has a screened porch with a fireplace, several terraces and a swimming pool. This property was previously listed for the same price in July and has been relisted for sale.



The 11,300-square-foot Nantucket-style house at 7615 Southdown Rd. in Alexandria, Va. — listing for $5.45 million — has an elevator, five fireplaces and panoramic river views. (Sean Shanahan)

• 7615 Southdown Rd., Alexandria

$5.45 million

Agent: Janet Price, McEnearney Associates

Built in 2003, this Nantucket-style house sits on the Potomac River and includes a 300-foot dock with space for multiple boats. The custom-built house sits on more than a half acre, which includes a swimming pool, two screened porches, balconies, terraces and garage parking for four cars. Inside, the 11,300-square-foot house has an elevator, six bedrooms, nine bedrooms and five fireplaces. The living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and many bedrooms have panoramic river views. This house was previously listed for sale at $5.75 million in May.



The 1927 5,000-square-foot house at 2435 Tracy Pl. NW in Washington's Kalorama — listing for $4.995 million — has stone terraces and a garden. (Sean Shanahan)

• 2435 Tracy Pl. NW, Washington

$4.995 million

Agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This Kalorama residence, built in 1927, has been renovated and includes an elevator to all four levels. The almost 5,000-square-foot house includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three fireplaces. Original details have been maintained such as archways, moldings and hardwood flooring, while the kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. The master bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower and a freestanding tub adjacent to French doors to a balcony. The grounds include a one-car garage, stone terraces and a garden. This house was previously listed for sale at $5.25 million in July.



The 25,000-square-foot French Provincial-style mansion at 11809 Centurion Way in Potomac, Md. -- listing for $4.888 million -- has an elevator, two reception rooms, a tea room and a ballroom. (HomeVisit)

• 11809 Centurion Way, Potomac

$4.888 million

Agent: Krystyna Kazerouni, Long & Foster Real Estate

Built in 2008, this Potomac French Provincial-style mansion has nearly 25,000 square feet in the main house and an attached two-level in-law wing. The house rests on two acres that include terraces with fire pits, a four-car garage and a two-car garage. An elevator and seven oak staircases provide access to the four levels of the house. In addition to six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, the mansion includes a ballroom, a large formal dining room, two reception rooms, a tea room with glass walls and a lower level with a banquet room that includes a water and light feature with four waterfalls and a glass floor over a pool of water. The house last sold for $3.55 million in June 2009.



The five-bedroom, four-bathroom 1815 home at 301 Asaph St. in Alexandria, Va. -- where the Marquis de Lafayette stayed in 1824 -- is listing for $4.65 million. (Bob Narod)

• 301 St. Asaph St., Alexandria

$4.65 million

Agent: Kate Patterson, McEnearney Associates

Known as the Lafayette House, where the Marquis de Lafayette stayed in 1824, this Old Town Alexandria home was built in 1815. The house, which has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, has many original features such as the front door arch, grand entry hall, heart pine flooring and 12-foot-high ceilings. The residence has 11 fireplaces with period mantels, a walled garden and off-street parking. This house has been on and off the market several times and was previously listed at $6.8 million in July 2016.



The penthouse condo at the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton at 1155 23rd St. NW, PH3A, in Washington — listing for $4.495 million — has two walls of windows. (HomeVisit)

• 1155 23rd St. NW, PH3A, Washington

$4.495 million

Agent: Matt McCormick, Justin Kitsch, Honor Ingersoll and Lou Cardenas of McCormick Partners, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This penthouse condo at the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms and 3,378 square feet of living space. The contemporary-style residence, which has a monthly condo fee of $5,666, also has a 1,700-square-foot roof terrace. The main level has an open floor plan with a living and dining area with two walls of windows and a kitchen with a breakfast bar. This level also has a library, a catering kitchen with a wine refrigerator, a master suite with a walk-in closet and two bathrooms, plus two more bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. Upstairs, a bonus room opens onto the terrace. This condo last sold for $3.325 million in March 2013.



The 7,638-square-foot house at 4601 Neptune Dr. in Alexandria, Va. — listing for $4.3 million — has a swimming pool and terraces. (HomeVisit)

• 4601 Neptune Dr., Alexandria

$4.3 million

Agent: Fouad Talout, Long & Foster Real Estate

Built in 2000, this two-acre waterfront estate has Potomac River views from many windows as well as from the swimming pool and terraces. The property includes a dock with a boat lift. The 7,638-square-foot house has a two-story foyer, a two-story great room, an open kitchen and family room, and four fireplaces, as well as four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The lower level includes a recreation room, a wet bar and a billiards room. The house last sold for $3 million in September 2013.



The two-level condo at 2002 Massachusetts Ave. NW, #2A, in Washington — listing for $3.995 million — has a sleek stainless-steel kitchen. (HomeVisit) (Cesar A Olivares)

• 2002 Massachusetts Ave. NW, #2A, Washington

$3.995 million

Agent: Hans Wydler, Wydler Brothers

This two-level condo, built in 2015, includes a dramatic carved iron railing for the staircase and exposed ductwork in the modern open floor plan. A private elevator opens directly into the unit, which has four balconies with views of the city. Located near Dupont Circle, the condo has 5,400 square feet with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a sleek stainless-steel kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows. Three garage parking spaces are included with the condo. Monthly condo fees are $3,576. This condo was previously listed for sale at $5.5 million in August 2017.