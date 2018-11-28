

The Highlands development in Arlington County, Va., will include three high-rises — two apartment buildings and one condo building. (Rendering courtesy of Penzance)

A condo development that was already in the pipeline in Arlington County, Va., might get an uptick in interest from people seeking to relocate to the Washington area for Amazon’s second headquarters in Crystal City.

Construction is underway at the Highlands, a residential and retail community around 1555 Wilson Blvd. When completed, which is anticipated to be in 2021, the Highlands will include three residential high-rise towers, a new fire station, a new street, 50,000 square feet of amenity space, 40,000 square feet of ground floor retail space and a newly redeveloped Rosslyn Highlands Park.

Under development by Penzance, the Highlands is sited between downtown Rosslyn and the Clarendon-Ballston corridor. Residents will be able to walk to several Metro stations, shops and restaurants as well as to the on-site retail spaces.

The residential section will include the 26-story Pierce condominium, which will have 104 units with floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Potomac River and D.C. skyline.

The Aubrey apartment building, with 23 stories, will have 331 units ranging from studios to three bedrooms. The Aubrey will include balconies, rooftop pool, fitness center and private club.

The 27-story Evo will have 449 apartments, including studios and units with one, two and three bedrooms.

For more information and updates, visit thehighlandsva.com.