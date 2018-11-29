

Units at the housing development at Crown in Gaithersburg, Md., are anticipated to be priced in the $400,000s. (Rendering courtesy of Pulte Homes)

Gaithersburg’s Crown community, a 182-acre development off Interstate 270, will eventually include as many as 2,250 residential units along with 320,000 square feet of restaurants and stores. Downtown Crown is already a thriving town center with numerous shops and restaurants, as well as condos and townhouses.

Pulte Homes, one of the original builders in Crown, is the first to start construction in Crown East. Crown East will eventually have 350 new residences, including condos, townhouses and single-family houses.

The Flats at Crown, Pulte’s new project, will include two four-story buildings with a total of 64 condos that share a parking garage and a connecting courtyard. The Flats is adjacent to the Retreat, a recreation and sports center with a pool, tennis courts, a climbing wall and bocce courts.

The Flats will have six floor plans, each with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a private balcony. The units, which are anticipated to be priced in the mid-$400,000s, will have 1,274 to 1,668 square feet.

