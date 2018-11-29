Netflix may be great for independent-minded filmmakers.

But it’s bad for a lot of the companies that produce independent films — and maybe the film business as a whole.

That, at least, is the argument quietly being advanced by executives in some parts of the movie industry — specifically the parts that produce and distribute the upscale independent movies seizing the public imagination this time of the year.

These executives are looking at some tough box-office numbers for their movies and pointing the finger at Netflix, which for the first time this year has dived into a prestige pool it once only visited to sunbathe. The subject was on the mind of many industry leaders at the New York-based Gotham Awards earlier this week (where Netflix films were very much in contention). One even had a word for it: “the Netflix effect.”

Netflix, as your queue might already tell you, is diving heavily into the prestige-film business this year. That business is characterized by movies of a more distinguished pedigree, which come out in the fourth quarter in the hope of landing awards and critical attention, and thus eyeballs. (For the purpose of this story we’re counting such films from both independent firms such as A24 and studio specialty divisions such as Fox Searchlight, but not the big studios, which operate at a different budget level and barely make these movies anyway).

In past years, Netflix had one or two such titles: “Meyerowitz Stories” last year, “Beasts of No Nation” a few years back. But this year, it’s really going for it, financing, producing, distributing, campaigning for or otherwise getting involved with some of the most decorated filmmakers around. It has hired a massive staff, including one of the most respected award consultants around.

Five such films have thus far come out from Netflix this fourth quarter, including Tamara Jenkins’s fertility dramedy “Private Life” and Paul Greengrass’s far-right thriller "22 July,” with the awards front-runner "Roma” still to come. And that’s yielding a certain effect.

The hypothesis is basically this: Because Netflix is now releasing these kinds of movies and then making them available to us in the convenience of our homes, it’s deterring us from doing what we’ve long done: come out and pay for similar movies in theaters. Essentially, it’s a cannibalization argument.

Netflix may be nobly investing in these movies. Greengrass, who also made “Captain Phillips” and “United 93” but switched to Netflix for his latest work, said at the Gothams that Netflix is showing “tremendous support of difficult films.”

But the availability of these kinds of films at home discourages moviegoing, because all things being equal, many people would prefer to stay home.

It’s as though everybody is a press person with access to their own online screening room. And we know how often those freeloaders pay for movie tickets.

(It should be noted that Netflix is releasing a few of these movies in theaters. But don’t be fooled by the headlines — the releases are of very limited scope. The company continues to hold to a principle that films should be on its service before or at the same time as theaters, a proposition most theater chains resist.)

If the argument of a Netflix effect is true, it would give the lie to the idea, put forth by the streamer and its filmmakers, such as Greengrass, that it is strengthening the market.

The question is, is this really true? Are people less likely to come out to new upscale movies because titles of similar quality are suddenly available on Netflix?

A look at the data shows it could be — but with some qualifications.

Last Netflix-less year, the number of fourth-quarter prestige releases to land in the year-end top 100 for domestic box office was high: seven. Each of these films grossed at least $20 million in the U.S., a respectable number.

In 2016, that number wasn’t as good, but it was still pretty strong: four.

And with just one month left this year, how many has 2018 brought? Exactly zero. Nada, zilch, a generous goose egg. Instead, this fall has been marked by a series of box-office misfires: Melissa McCarthy’s “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”; gay coming-of-age story “Boy Erased,” with Lucas Hedges; addiction tale “Beautiful Boy,” with Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet; Robert Redford’s “The Old Man and the Gun.” All received at least solid reviews. Yet all have finished out of the top 100. No movie could even reach $12 million in U.S. receipts.

There have been a few solid independent-minded performers in 2018 — Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman" took in $48 million from Focus, and a Sundance conversation piece, “Sorry to Bother You," took in a surprising $18 million. The results were good enough to land both movies in the top 100. But both those films came out in the summer, before the Netflix barrage.

That this is all happening in a time of stellar box office generally makes the trend that much more notable. Box office receipts year-to-date are up more than 10 percent in the United States, the first time the sector has shown double-digit increases through the first 11 months of the year in the past five years. But those gains are heavily driven by the franchise films of Marvel and Pixar, a business Netflix is not (yet) in. The business Netflix has gotten into is now seemingly in the doldrums.

It all feels persuasive of a Netflix effect. But there are a few important caveats.

First, many of those hits last year rolled out in earnest after Dec. 1. And there are still a few that could follow in those footsteps this season: Oscar favorite “The Favourite,” which Fox Searchlight released to a limited number of theaters last weekend and performed well, or “On the Basis of Sex,” the early-days Ruth Bader Ginsberg story still to come from Focus.

Also important is that it’s impossible to prove definitively that these movies are being hurt by Neflix titles. It’s equally possible an acclaimed studio hit such as “A Star Is Born” ($191 million domestic), though different in tenor than these films, is cutting into these indies' box office by attracting some of the same audience.

And, of course, we don’t actually know how many people are watching these Netflix titles, because the company doesn’t release that information.

(When this was pointed out to one of the executives at the Gothams, they said, intriguingly, it may not matter — just the fact that these movies are there may make some people feel comfortable not going out to theaters, like how having a gym membership is enough to make you feel as though you’re staying in shape.)

It seems the bigger question might not be whether these Netflix movies are having an effect, but so what if they are? Is the idea of people watching movies on Netflix instead of coming out to see films of comparable quality in theaters to the cultural detriment? Or is it simply transferring movie-viewing from one venue to the other? Few would argue with the quality of “Private Life” or “22 July.” So what if they’re being made or seen elsewhere?

Sure, it’s disheartening to see impressive works like “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” being given a cold shoulder by audiences. But it’s also great that millions can now see “22 July” and “Private Life,” films that may well not have existed before Netflix.

Finally, it’s also possible that it’s only a matter of time before the films from these companies make a comeback. It was just a few years ago when the theatrical documentary appeared dead because Netflix had invaded the market, buying or producing dozens of such movies, including the 2017 release “Icarus,” which went on to win the best documentary Oscar. And yet somehow this has been an exceptional year for theatrical documentaries, as films such as “RBG,” Won’t You Be My Neighbor” and “Three Identical Strangers” have all become some of the most successful in the history of the category.

When it comes to the film business, it is an unimpeachable verity that a company like Netflix will disrupt it. But an even bigger truth is there’s cyclicality. Like a dramatic character actor, what goes around tends to come around.