

New surveys from Open Listing and Zillow offer insight into why many homeowners prefer to renovate rather than move. (iStock)

Americans don’t want to move — they don’t want to move even if they don’t love their home. The majority of homeowners (61 percent) say they’re not living in their “dream home,” according to recent research by Open Listing, a home-buying platform division of Opendoor.

Even so, researchers found that 1 in 3 of those homeowners have no plans to sell and move for at least one to five years.

When asked how they would spend $10,000 allocated toward housing, 73 percent said they would use it for renovations on their current home, and 25 percent said they would use it as a contribution toward a down payment for their next home.

A similar study, the Zillow Housing Aspirations Report, found that 76 percent of respondents would use money to renovate rather than for a down payment. The number rose to 87 percent among people who are 55 or older.

Sixty-three percent of homeowners surveyed by Zillow said they have no plans to move at all. The top reasons given for not moving were that residents love their home and that they don’t want to deal with the hassle of moving.

For more information on the Open Listing survey, click here. For information on the Zillow survey, click here.