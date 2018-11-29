

President Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman al-Saud took part in a bilateral meeting in Riyadh in May 2017. (Photo by Mandel Ngan /AFP/Getty Images)

Lower oil prices are good for America, but they aren’t always good for the Trump-supporting parts of America.

That’s because the shale revolution has turned some parts of the country into such big oil producers in the last 10 years that their local economies now rise and fall with the price of crude. So what good is it for them to get the economic equivalent of a tax cut — that’s what lower prices at the pump are — if it comes at the cost of their or their customers' jobs?

This isn’t a new story. It’s a repeat of one from 2014. Back then, the combination of the Federal Reserve looking as if it would raise rates while the rest of the world didn’t, and OPEC deciding not to cut production while everyone else was pumping so much more oil had sent the dollar soaring and oil prices plunging. And while cheaper imports and cheaper oil might be unambiguously good for U.S. consumers, they weren’t for U.S. workers. At least not the ones in the manufacturing and energy sectors.

Those workers struggled to find the kind of good-paying jobs they had before the strong dollar made U.S. exports noncompetitive and weak oil made U.S. drilling uneconomical. The result was a mini-recession for blue-collar workers in 2016 that made them more bearish about the economy at a time when the overall unemployment rate was below five percent than they had been in 2009, when it was over nine percent. And that might be one of the million reasons that Donald Trump was able to flip the Rust Belt states he needed to win the White House.

There are a few key differences, however. The first is that even though the dollar is stronger now than it was then, it hasn’t been as big a shock to the system this time around since it didn’t have to rise as much to get there. As a result, manufacturing output is still expanding today, while it had been contracting back then.

That means the good news is there’s no reason the Fed would have to put its rate-hiking plans on hold like it did in 2016 . . . but the bad news is there’s no reason it would have to put its rate-hiking plans on hold like it did in 2016. In other words, the outlook is still so sanguine today that we’re probably going to get the couple of additional interest rate increases it would take to make it a lot less so tomorrow. Factory jobs, then, should be safe for now but maybe not for long.

The second difference is that OPEC might decide it doesn’t want to play another round of tug-of-war with shale producers. The problem, as far as Saudi Arabia is concerned, is that shale wells can be turned off and on a lot easier than other wells can. So pushing down prices doesn’t push these more-expensive-to-run shale wells out of business — rather than pump oil at a loss, shale wells can wait to pump later. (The exception is that debt-financed shell drillers might feel pressure to pump no matter what the price to try to pay back what they owe. But someone with deeper pockets can always just take it over from them.)

All of which is to say that there’s little advantage to playing this game at all. OPEC might as well cut its own production to keep prices stable rather than have them yo-yo around as shale producers alternately bring wells off and online.

So there are plenty of reasons that history might only rhyme but not repeat, except that Trump might force that repeat. Between his tax cut pushing up the dollar and his pressure on OPEC perhaps pushing down oil prices, we really might be headed for a reprise of 2016. Now, that’s not to say that these things are necessarily bad for the economy as a whole, if at all, but rather that they can be bad for people in politically important states.

Trump might wish that he’d never made the economy 2016 again.