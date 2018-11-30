

The main living area has a hulking concrete fireplace. Rough-hewed beams soar across the vaulted ceiling. (HomeVisit/HomeVisit)

Herb and Arlene Kushner happily raised their children in a split-level house in the Old Georgetown Estates neighborhood of North Bethesda.

“We loved the area, absolutely loved it,” Arlene said. “You’re in a neighborhood. You’re not isolated, but it’s very private. Our children walked to all the schools. They never even rode a school bus.”

But after 30 years in their home, they wanted a more up-to-date house. They searched and searched but quickly realized they didn’t want to leave what they had behind.

“We looked around, and we decided we love this neighborhood,” Arlene said.

So, in 2001, they tore down the split-level and built the house of their dreams.

“I’ve heard horror stories about building a house,” Arlene said. “Herbie and I loved the whole experience. It was fun.”

1 of 99 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region View Photos The Washington Post?s picks of distinguished homes on the D.C.-area market. Caption The Washington Post?s picks of distinguished homes on the D.C.-area market. HomeVisit/HomeVisit Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

The Kushners started with a builder, Crowell and Baker Construction, and went with an architect, Michael Oxman, recommended by the builder. Next, they called interior designer Don Bostick, who had worked with some of Arlene’s friends. He helped them choose the look of the house.

“We’ll know the style when we see it,” Arlene told Bostick.

After perusing some books Bostick had given them on Tuscan and California wine country homes, they settled on a blend of Mediterranean and Old Europe.

The house is less than 20 years old, but its facade appears weathered and aged. Bits of stone peak through stucco, as though time and the elements have worn down the exterior walls. The arched stone columns that guard the entrance and the clay roof tiles, imported from France, add to its Old World appearance. Parts of the house jut in and out, making it more visually appealing than a typical rambler.

The interior is a melange of textures. A rugged stone wall separates the sunroom from the main living and dining area. Rough-hewed beams soar across the vaulted ceiling. A hulking concrete fireplace anchors the space. Wide plank walnut and limestone tiles provide contrast on the floors.



The paneling in the office, which looks like petrified wood, is reclaimed from a barn in Pennsylvania. (HomeVisit/HomeVisit)

A variety of woods can be found throughout the home. The paneling in the office, which looks like petrified wood, is reclaimed from a barn in Pennsylvania. The wet bar on the lower level is made from rough-sawn cedar.

Windows of varying heights and shapes bring in plenty of natural light. High ceilings create an airiness to the rooms. Tall baseboards ground the stucco walls.

After nearly 50 years in the same location, the Kushners have decided to downsize.

“I know I’ll cry when I leave here,” Arlene said. “It was a wonderful experience building this home.”

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 7,889-square-foot house on a 0.95-acre lot is listed at $2.3 million. Two adjacent lots, 0.65 and 0.74 acres, are also available.

Listing: 6313 Tilden Lane, North Bethesda, Md.

Listing agent: Lynda O’Dea, Long & Foster

Previous House of the Week

More Real Estate:

Inside the D.C.-area’s most expensive homes for sale in November

You’ve seen it in Lil Wayne and Rick Ross music videos. Now an 11-bedroom waterfront Miami mansion lists for $12.9 million.

Inside Serena Williams’s Bel Air, Calif., mansion