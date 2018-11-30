Here’s a list of open houses taking place Dec. 1-2 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.
This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.
Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.
Saturday
NORTHWEST
20001
57 N St NW #unit 425 Noon to 4 pm $854,900
57 N St NW #unit 308 Noon to 4 pm $539,900
1901 9 1/2 St NW 11 am to 3 pm $1,149,000
20005
1101 L St NW #207/210 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900
1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #ph3 1 pm to 3 pm $2,199,900
1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #204 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,900
1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #ph1 1 pm to 3 pm $2,899,900
20009
1700 Kalorama Road NW 2 pm to 4 pm $824,900
2341 Ashmead Pl NW #penthouse 2 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000
1900 Biltmore St NW #unit 10 1 pm to 3 pm $679,000
1900 Biltmore St NW #unit 11 1 pm to 3 pm $399,000
1700 Kalorama Rd NW #312 2 pm to 4 pm $824,900
20010
3532 13th St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $789,000
1327 Spring Rd NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $974,900
20011
801 Crittenden St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000
5516 4th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $739,000
5024 9th St NW #201 11 am to 5 pm $459,900
20012
1423 Geranium Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,800
7101 Chestnut St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $695,000
20015
5464 31st St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,375,000
20036
1401 17th St NW #712 11 am to 1 pm $710,000
1830 Jefferson Pl NW #19 1 pm to 3 pm $585,000
1524 18th St NW #7 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,900
1524 18th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $399,900
1524 18th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900
20037
1255 22nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $6,260
1255 22nd St NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $7,250
1255 22nd St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $7,250
NORTHEAST
20017
730 Crittenden St NE 11 am to 1 pm $579,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
126 13th Street SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,450,000
215 17th St SE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $707,707
20032
4130 4th St SE #3 11 am to 3 pm $120,000
Sunday
NORTHWEST
20001
1001 L St NW #509 2 pm to 4 pm $489,500
811 4th St NW #520 1 pm to 3 pm $584,000
555 Massachusetts Ave NW #1113 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000
27 Bryant St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $899,900
915 French St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,949,000
1555 9th St NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000
20005
1245 13th St NW #611 1 pm to 3 pm $374,000
1212 M St NW #303 2 pm to 4 pm $574,750
20007
1317 35th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,795,000
4020 Mansion Dr NW 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $1,495,000
3718 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000
2500 Q St NW #207 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000
2400 41st St NW #215 Noon to 2 pm $274,900
2811 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000
4523 Q Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,675,000
3812 T St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,163,000
1217 35th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,200
1308 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,400,000
20008
2660 Connecticut Ave NW #6c 11:30 am to 3 pm $3,995,000
2660 Connecticut Ave NW #7c 11:30 am to 3 pm $6,495,000
2660 Connecticut Ave NW #6d 11:30 am to 3 pm $3,595,000
2122 California St NW #654 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000
2939 Van Ness St NW #1014 1 pm to 4 pm $319,000
2802 Devonshire Pl NW #205 2 pm to 4 pm $429,000
4514 Connecticut Ave NW #404 1 pm to 3 pm $379,000
20009
1935 12th St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000
2526 17th St NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $1,375,000
1121 Fairmont St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $745,000
1517 Q Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,498,888
1621 T Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $449,900
2412 17th St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900
1822 New Hampshire Ave NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $449,000
1615 Q St NW #908 1 pm to 3 pm $509,900
1823 Kalorama Rd NW #e 2 pm to 4 pm $449,555
1823 Kalorama Rd NW #d 2 pm to 4 pm $399,555
1823 Kalorama Rd NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $699,555
1823 Kalorama Rd NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000
3060 16th St NW #511 1 pm to 3 pm $349,000
1828 Ontario Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000
1828 Ontario Pl NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000
2328 Champlain St NW #401 1 pm to 3 pm $1,999,999
20010
701 Lamont St NW #53 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900
3147 Adams Mill Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000
736 Kenyon St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000
1007 Otis Pl NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $649,000
3510 10th St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $899,555
20011
616 Delafield Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,999
4013 8th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $724,900
4910 4th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $759,995
5310 Kansas Ave NW Noon to 2 pm $829,000
1312 Rittenhouse St NW Noon to 2 pm $829,000
1527 Farragut St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,285,000
909 Quincy St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $649,000
909 Quincy St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $649,000
5422 8th Street St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $749,000
6337 16th St NW Noon to 1 pm $4,975
5521 3rd St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $674,999
20015
5801 32nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000
4301 Military Rd NW #ph8 1 pm to 4 pm $1,999,000
3336 Quesada St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000
20016
4232 Embassy Park Dr NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #642b 2 pm to 4 pm $299,900
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1015e 2 pm to 4 pm $694,000
4916 Rockwood Pkwy NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,495,000
4101 Albemarle St NW #617 2 pm to 4 pm $535,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #136/137b 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000
4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1223e 2 pm to 4 pm $429,000
4000 Cathedral Ave NW #224b 1 pm to 3 pm $285,000
20036
1108 16th NW #702 11 am to 1 pm $1,799,900
1 Scott Cir NW #117 1 pm to 4 pm $269,000
1830 Jefferson Place NW 1 pm to 3 pm $720,000
1728 P St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,995,000
1526 17th St NW #401 1 pm to 3 pm $337,000
NORTHEAST
20002
621 A Street NE 1 pm to 4 pm $2,150,000
533 9th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $629,500
245 9th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,275,000
718 19th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000
1739 D St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $919,000
915 9th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000
1671 Gales St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $539,850
901 D St NE #208 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000
1118 3rd St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $649,999
232 Randolph Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $769,900
1603 North Carolina Ave NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $374,900
20011
506 Oglethorpe Street NE 1 pm to 3 pm $465,000
20017
5012 13th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $576,000
1231 Delafield Pl NE 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm $649,000
20018
1905 Otis St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $450,000
3141 24th St NE 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm $499,255
2203 Douglas St NE Noon to 2 pm $417,000
1816 Varnum St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $859,000
SOUTHEAST
20003
1345 K St SE #202 2 pm to 4 pm $669,900
1345 K St SE #204 2 pm to 4 pm $457,900
1500 D St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,500,000
529 5th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000
20020
1802 24th Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $579,900