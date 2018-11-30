Here’s a list of open houses taking place Dec. 1-2 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

57 N St NW #unit 425 Noon to 4 pm $854,900

57 N St NW #unit 308 Noon to 4 pm $539,900

1901 9 1/2 St NW 11 am to 3 pm $1,149,000

20005

1101 L St NW #207/210 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #ph3 1 pm to 3 pm $2,199,900

1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #204 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,900

1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #ph1 1 pm to 3 pm $2,899,900

20009

1700 Kalorama Road NW 2 pm to 4 pm $824,900

2341 Ashmead Pl NW #penthouse 2 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000

1900 Biltmore St NW #unit 10 1 pm to 3 pm $679,000

1900 Biltmore St NW #unit 11 1 pm to 3 pm $399,000

1700 Kalorama Rd NW #312 2 pm to 4 pm $824,900

20010

3532 13th St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $789,000

1327 Spring Rd NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $974,900

20011

801 Crittenden St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000

5516 4th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $739,000

5024 9th St NW #201 11 am to 5 pm $459,900

20012

1423 Geranium Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,800

7101 Chestnut St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $695,000

20015

5464 31st St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,375,000

20036

1401 17th St NW #712 11 am to 1 pm $710,000

1830 Jefferson Pl NW #19 1 pm to 3 pm $585,000

1524 18th St NW #7 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,900

1524 18th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $399,900

1524 18th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

20037

1255 22nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $6,260

1255 22nd St NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $7,250

1255 22nd St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $7,250

NORTHEAST

20017

730 Crittenden St NE 11 am to 1 pm $579,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

126 13th Street SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,450,000

215 17th St SE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $707,707

20032

4130 4th St SE #3 11 am to 3 pm $120,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

1001 L St NW #509 2 pm to 4 pm $489,500

811 4th St NW #520 1 pm to 3 pm $584,000

555 Massachusetts Ave NW #1113 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000

27 Bryant St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $899,900

915 French St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,949,000

1555 9th St NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000

20005

1245 13th St NW #611 1 pm to 3 pm $374,000

1212 M St NW #303 2 pm to 4 pm $574,750

20007

1317 35th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,795,000

4020 Mansion Dr NW 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $1,495,000

3718 S St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

2500 Q St NW #207 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000

2400 41st St NW #215 Noon to 2 pm $274,900

2811 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

4523 Q Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,675,000

3812 T St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,163,000

1217 35th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,200

1308 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,400,000

20008

2660 Connecticut Ave NW #6c 11:30 am to 3 pm $3,995,000

2660 Connecticut Ave NW #7c 11:30 am to 3 pm $6,495,000

2660 Connecticut Ave NW #6d 11:30 am to 3 pm $3,595,000

2122 California St NW #654 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000

2939 Van Ness St NW #1014 1 pm to 4 pm $319,000

2802 Devonshire Pl NW #205 2 pm to 4 pm $429,000

4514 Connecticut Ave NW #404 1 pm to 3 pm $379,000

20009

1935 12th St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

2526 17th St NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $1,375,000

1121 Fairmont St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $745,000

1517 Q Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,498,888

1621 T Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $449,900

2412 17th St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

1822 New Hampshire Ave NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $449,000

1615 Q St NW #908 1 pm to 3 pm $509,900

1823 Kalorama Rd NW #e 2 pm to 4 pm $449,555

1823 Kalorama Rd NW #d 2 pm to 4 pm $399,555

1823 Kalorama Rd NW #b 2 pm to 4 pm $699,555

1823 Kalorama Rd NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

3060 16th St NW #511 1 pm to 3 pm $349,000

1828 Ontario Pl NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

1828 Ontario Pl NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

2328 Champlain St NW #401 1 pm to 3 pm $1,999,999

20010

701 Lamont St NW #53 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

3147 Adams Mill Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000

736 Kenyon St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000

1007 Otis Pl NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $649,000

3510 10th St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $899,555

20011

616 Delafield Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,999

4013 8th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $724,900

4910 4th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $759,995

5310 Kansas Ave NW Noon to 2 pm $829,000

1312 Rittenhouse St NW Noon to 2 pm $829,000

1527 Farragut St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,285,000

909 Quincy St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $649,000

909 Quincy St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $649,000

5422 8th Street St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $749,000

6337 16th St NW Noon to 1 pm $4,975

5521 3rd St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $674,999

20015

5801 32nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

4301 Military Rd NW #ph8 1 pm to 4 pm $1,999,000

3336 Quesada St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

20016

4232 Embassy Park Dr NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #642b 2 pm to 4 pm $299,900

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1015e 2 pm to 4 pm $694,000

4916 Rockwood Pkwy NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,495,000

4101 Albemarle St NW #617 2 pm to 4 pm $535,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #136/137b 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1223e 2 pm to 4 pm $429,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #224b 1 pm to 3 pm $285,000

20036

1108 16th NW #702 11 am to 1 pm $1,799,900

1 Scott Cir NW #117 1 pm to 4 pm $269,000

1830 Jefferson Place NW 1 pm to 3 pm $720,000

1728 P St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,995,000

1526 17th St NW #401 1 pm to 3 pm $337,000

NORTHEAST

20002

621 A Street NE 1 pm to 4 pm $2,150,000

533 9th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $629,500

245 9th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,275,000

718 19th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1739 D St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $919,000

915 9th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000

1671 Gales St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $539,850

901 D St NE #208 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

1118 3rd St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $649,999

232 Randolph Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $769,900

1603 North Carolina Ave NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $374,900

20011

506 Oglethorpe Street NE 1 pm to 3 pm $465,000

20017

5012 13th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $576,000

1231 Delafield Pl NE 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm $649,000

20018

1905 Otis St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $450,000

3141 24th St NE 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm $499,255

2203 Douglas St NE Noon to 2 pm $417,000

1816 Varnum St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $859,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1345 K St SE #202 2 pm to 4 pm $669,900

1345 K St SE #204 2 pm to 4 pm $457,900

1500 D St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,500,000

529 5th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

20020

1802 24th Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $579,900