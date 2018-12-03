

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse-style condo at 2734 Cherrywood Court in Odenton, Md., is listing for $250,000. (Houselens)

When buyers cap their budget at $400,000 in the expensive Washington area, they often have to make some trade-offs such as switching neighborhoods or house type. It’s still possible, though, to find a place well below the median sales price as long as you’re willing to compromise on something.

For example, a townhouse-style condo in Odenton in Anne Arundel County, Md., is on the market for $250,000. The median sales price in Anne Arundel County was $325,000 in October, according to Rockville-based Bright MLS.

The unit at 2734 Cherrywood Court has monthly homeowner association fees of $205. Annual taxes are $2,702.

[Leasing begins at rentals in Odenton, Md.]

The 1,332-square-foot townhouse-style condo is an upper-level unit with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The same owner has lived in the end-unit townhouse since it was built. It has carpet and vinyl flooring and a deck that overlooks trees. The townhouse comes with one assigned parking space and extra storage.

Community amenities include a recreation center with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, a bike trail, a walking path, picnic areas and playgrounds. The elementary school is within a half-mile and the location offers easy access to commuter routes and Fort Meade.

Assigned schools are Piney Orchard Elementary, Arundel Middle and Arundel High. All three schools are rated above-average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores.

