Aretha Franklin’s Bloomfield Hills house outside her native city of Detroit recently went on the market for $800,000, while another of her Detroit properties sold to an investor for $300,000, according to public records.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house in Bloomfield Hills hasn’t been lived in for some time, according to listing agent Michael Hermiz of Re/Max. And the other house, built in 1927 and sitting off a Detroit golf course, is in disrepair.

Franklin, who died in August at age 76, grew up singing gospel music in a Detroit church where her father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin, was pastor. She signed her first recording contract at age 18 but didn’t start to achieve her tremendous success until she switched to Atlantic Records in the late 1960s. During her more than 50-year career, Franklin charted on Billboard with 112 singles, ranking her among the top female artists. She scored 17 top 10 singles and 20 No. 1 R&B singles on Billboard for such songs as “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “Freeway of Love.”

Aretha Franklin performs on stage at BET Honors at Warner Theatre in Washington in February 2014. (Jose Luis Magana/Reuters)

Known as the Queen of Soul, Franklin has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Medal of Arts and 18 Grammy Awards. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. Franklin is the subject of the documentary “Amazing Grace,” filmed in 1972 by Sydney Pollack but only released last month after permission from her family. The Washington Post reported that Franklin died without a will, leaving her estate in uncertainty.



This overhead view of the property shows the proximity to the pool and two ponds that come with the gated community. (The Michael Team)

Located in the Hills of Lone Pine gated community, the Bloomfield Hills house consists of more than 7,200 square feet of living space with a two-story great room with a fireplace off the marble foyer.

The kitchen has marble floors and granite countertops and easy access to both the adjacent great room and the outdoor entertaining space. (The Michael Team)

The kitchen has marble floors and granite counter tops and easy access to both the adjacent great room and the outdoor entertaining space.

A corner room with wood floors and trim can be used as a library.

The master bathroom has a jetted tub and marble shower. (The Michael Team)

A first-floor master bedroom has two master closets, an attached bathroom with jetted tub and marble shower, and private access to the expansive backyard.

A large rec room in the basement has a kitchenette and a large entertaining room with wood floors (perfect for dancing) and two sets of double doors that walk out to the back patio. A carpeted room there can act as a secluded bedroom with private exit to the backyard.

The house also has a sauna and three-car attached garage. The $1,730 quarterly homeowner association fees provides access to two ponds, a pool and tennis courts.



Franklin's Detroit home, near the seventh hole of a golf course, recently sold for $300,000. (Kristin Shaw)

The Detroit 6,200-square-foot home was recently purchased by real estate investor Anthony O. Kellum. Built in 1927, the house sits at the seventh hole of the Detroit Golf Club. Though it is in disrepair, the house retains some of its stately features, including wood mantels, interior French doors a slate roof and leaded glass windows.

After renovating the house, Kellum plans to rent it out for the upcoming PGA Tour in June and then sell it, according to Kellum’s representative.



The master bedroom, with a view of the Detroit Golf Club, shows the bed where Aretha slept when she lived there. The upper left corner of the photo shows some water damage to the ceiling that will be part of the repairs. (Kristin Shaw)

The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a few artifacts from Franklin’s time there, including her pink bed in the master bedroom.