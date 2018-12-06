

Kathleen Kraninger, Presiden Trump's pick to be the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, testifies before a Senate Banking committee in July. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The Senate on Thursday approved President Trump’s nominee to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, ushering in business-friendly leadership for a polarizing watchdog agency long detested by Republicans and the banking industry.

The chamber voted 50 to 49, along party lines, to finalize Kraninger’s nomination.

Kathy Kraninger will replace the bureau’s acting director, Mick Mulvaney, who is also the White House budget chief and Kraninger’s current boss. Her nomination took much of Washington by surprise. Kraninger, currently the associate director of general government at the Office of Management Budget, has no experience in consumer finance but now will become one of the country’s most powerful banking regulators.

The CFPB was born in response to the global financial crisis to police the way banks manage mortgages, credit cards, payday loans and other financial products. Republicans, many of whom opposed the creation of agency, have complained for years that during the Obama administration the bureau was too aggressive, taking extreme steps to go after companies and demanding exorbitant fines. Democrats have defended the CFPB, noting its success in the collection of billions in fines and regulating a complicated mix of companies.

[How Trump appointees curbed a consumer protection agency loathed by the GOP]

In just a year as its acting director, Mulvaney has overseen a stark retrenchment of the agency. Publicly announced enforcement actions have dropped about 75 percent from average in recent years, while consumer complaints have risen to new highs, according to a Washington Post analysis of bureau data. Kraninger is expected to continue Mulvaney’s efforts to curtail the CFPB’s powers.

Republicans have praised the White House’s choice of Kraninger, arguing that her management experience made her a good choice for an agency. She has also received significant support from some officials in the financial industry, which has complained for years about the CFPB’s tactics.

But without a deep understanding of the history and complexity of consumer finance, Kraninger could become a puppet for influential financial groups, Democrats and consumer groups who oppose her nomination have argued. Democrats have also questioned whether while working in the White House’s budget office Kraninger helped craft the administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that separated families of undocumented immigrants. Kraninger told lawmakers in July that she had played no role in “setting the policy” but repeatedly refused to answer questions about whether she had supported or helped implement it.

“Kraninger has no track record at all of consumer protection, or of standing up for vulnerable people,” said Lisa Donner, executive director of Americans for Financial Reform. “Senators who voted for Kraninger have voted to expose American families to greater financial insecurity and abuse at the hands of Wall Street.”