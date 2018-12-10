

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 11760 Sunrise Valley Dr., No. 1012, in Reston is listing for $290,000. (David Schandler)

Owning a swanky penthouse in downtown Washington may be out of the question for buyers with a budget capped at $400,000, but those interested in living in Reston, Va., can swing it for less than $300,000. Reston now has its own Metro station as well as a vibrant town center with restaurants, shops, an ice-skating rink, and space for movies and outdoor concerts in the summer.

The planned community also offers an abundance of walking trails, swimming pools and tennis courts. The median sale price for a home in Fairfax County was about $475,000 in October, according to Bright MLS, but the one-bedroom condo available in the Mercer Condominium is priced at $290,000.

The 684-square-foot condo has one bedroom and one bathroom and comes with two garage parking spaces. The monthly condo fee is $365. Homeowners pay an annual Reston Association fee of $694, and annual taxes are $2,816.

Located at 11760 Sunrise Valley Dr., this penthouse unit, No. 1012, has views extending from Reston to the Blue Ridge Mountains. The condo has an open floor plan, with a kitchen and breakfast bar that opens to the living and dining area, with a balcony off the living area.

The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and quartz counters, and the bedroom has a walk-in closet. The washer and dryer are in-unit. Building amenities include a fitness center and a common room.

