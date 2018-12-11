

For the second straight year, D.C. ranks No. 1 among the top 15 cities where Americans moved. (Justin T. Gellerson for The Washington Post)

For the second year in a row, Washington is No. 1 out of the top 15 cities where Americans moved in 2018, according to Updater, a relocation technology platform.

Updater, which based its rankings on relocation data of 2 million moves from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, found that the District held its No. 1 spot and that Dallas came in second again as the most popular cities for relocation.

The top 15 moving destinations — which includes people who moved within a metro area as well as those who relocated there from other regions — are:

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Dallas

3. Atlanta

4. New York City

5. Los Angeles

6. Seattle

7. Houston

8. Chicago

9. Phoenix

10. San Francisco

11. Denver

12. Portland, Ore.

13. Minneapolis

14. Tampa

15. Austin

New to the list this year are Portland, Minneapolis and Tampa. Three metro areas that dropped off the list with the most inbound movers were Philadelphia, Orlando and Boston.

Within the D.C. area, the top five most popular Zip codes and moving destinations are:

1. 22314 — Alexandria

2. 20001 — Convention Center/Shaw

3. 22202 — Pentagon City

4. 20852 — Rockville/North Bethesda

5. 20002 — H Street NE

Updater dubbed three neighborhoods the “happiest” in the D.C. area because these three had the most people who moved yet stayed in their neighborhood: 22202 (Pentagon City), 22191 (Woodbridge) and 20002 (H Street NE).

For more information, visit updater.com.