

Mariner Finance, a large consumer loan company, has mass-mailed live loan checks in order to entice customers. Salwan Georges/The Washington Post (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The practice of mass-mailing of “live” checks to consumers to bait them into taking high-interest consumer loans would be banned under a bipartisan bill introduced this week.

More than a million such checks are issued each year, according to estimates, as lenders compete for customers. Once a consumer signs and deposits the money, he or she is obliged to repay it at interest rates that run as high as 36 percent or more.

The bill’s backers faulted the lending industry for targeting the checks to people who may be too desperate -- or unaware -- to resist the mailed solicitations.

“It is unconscionable that someone would take advantage of another person’s dire financial situation to make a quick buck for themselves," said Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.)

Many people “don’t realize that these checks are actually high-interest loans until it’s too late,” said Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) "Congress should pass our bill now to stop this underhanded practice.”

The other sponsor of the bill is Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)

The bill was motivated by complaints from constituents as well as a Post story in July that detailed the practice at Mariner Finance, a large consumer installment lending company that used the tactic.

Opposition to the bill is expected to come from lending companies who say cutting off the live check loans will prevent many people from borrowing money. The lending companies often serve customers who lack the credit required to qualify for more traditional bank loans.

“We have very grave concerns” about the bill, said Bill Himpler, president-elect of the American Financial Services Association, a trade group that represents the consumer credit industry.

In his view, existing state regulations prevent lenders from deceptive practices with live loan checks.

“Over 90 percent of the checks that are mailed have the disclosure -- that this is a loan -- on the face of the check,” Himpler said. “It should not be a surprise to customers that this is a loan and not a freebie.”

The debate over the bill comes amid deep turmoil in the industry, which simultaneously has been buffeted by intermittent regulatory efforts and puffed up by new investment.

Sensing profits in loaning money to cash-strapped Americans, private equity firms in recent years have jumped into consumer lending, buying up several of the most prominent such companies. The company profiled in the Post story, Mariner Finance, is controlled by Warburg Pincus, a private equity firm whose president is former Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner.

Even as private equity investors have arrived, critics have blamed the lenders for preying on the working poor. Some federal and state regulators have sought to impose constraints.

The live check loans have been around a long time, but the practice appears to be resurgent, consumer advocates said, in part because practice allows lenders to refashion their customary pitches to consumers. New technology also enables the lenders to better target the mailings.

“There is an increasing amount of data out there,” said Lauren Sanders, associate director of the National Consumer Law Center. “It’s easier and easier to identify people who are struggling and might be susceptible to these predatory pitches.”