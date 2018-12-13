

A mixed-use development that will bring 266 new housing units to Fairfax City, Va., is planned for the site of Paul VI High School once it relocates to its new site in Loudoun County. The IDI Group Companies of Arlington has been selected as master developer for the Fairfax City site, which sits in a prime location along Fairfax Boulevard.

The original section of the high school, built in 1934, will be preserved and adapted as part of the development, which will include a total of 44,000 square feet of commercial and community space. The 24,000-square-foot school building will be the focal point of the retail space along Fairfax Boulevard and will be flanked by two 10,000-square-foot buildings that will create a horseshoe shape around an open green space.

The residential components of the new development include 115 townhouses, 144 condominium units and seven single-family houses. The condos will be constructed in a four-story building with one- to three-bedroom units. The three- and four-story townhouses will include 15 live/work units with ground-floor retail space on Fairfax Boulevard.

Paul VI will move to its new 68-acre facility in Loudoun County in 2020. Fairfax City’s rezoning plan has already been approved for the mixed-use development, with final building permit approvals anticipated to be completed by the end of 2019.

